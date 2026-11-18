Carney Says China Is Not Trump’s Top Issue After Tariff Threat
(MENAFN) Canada’s relationship with China ranks low on Donald Trump’s list of priorities, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday, even as trade tensions simmer between the two North American allies.
Speaking to reporters in Shenzhen, Carney said the US president has pressed him on Ottawa’s China strategy. “In my conversation with the president, he’s tried to understand where we are with China, where we’re going with China,” Carney said. “But in his hierarchy of issues, it’s not the top issue at all.”
His comments come after a sharp rebuke from Washington. Carney traveled to Beijing in January to deepen economic ties, and Trump responded by threatening an immediate 100% tariff on all Canadian goods. On Truth Social, Trump accused the Canadian leader of trying to turn Canada into a “drop off port” for Chinese exports.
Carney pushed back by pointing to the makeup of Canada’s China trade: canola, halibut, liquefied natural gas, oil and iron ore. “These are not cutting-edge semiconductors. These are not the types of trade relationships that the United States has with China,” he said.
He said Ottawa keeps strict “guardrails” in place to shield critical minerals and national-security assets from foreign control. At the same time, he said, Canada welcomes Chinese investment in agriculture, clean energy and financial services.
Carney also backed Trump’s push to steady US-China relations and to pursue denuclearization at an upcoming trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Pressed on why Canada has locked in two tariff-relief agreements with China this year but has yet to close a deal with the United States, Carney described the American talks as “two steps forward, one step back,” pointing to shifting US trade objectives.
He said he would meet Trump later Wednesday to discuss an agreement that serves Canadian interests.
Speaking to reporters in Shenzhen, Carney said the US president has pressed him on Ottawa’s China strategy. “In my conversation with the president, he’s tried to understand where we are with China, where we’re going with China,” Carney said. “But in his hierarchy of issues, it’s not the top issue at all.”
His comments come after a sharp rebuke from Washington. Carney traveled to Beijing in January to deepen economic ties, and Trump responded by threatening an immediate 100% tariff on all Canadian goods. On Truth Social, Trump accused the Canadian leader of trying to turn Canada into a “drop off port” for Chinese exports.
Carney pushed back by pointing to the makeup of Canada’s China trade: canola, halibut, liquefied natural gas, oil and iron ore. “These are not cutting-edge semiconductors. These are not the types of trade relationships that the United States has with China,” he said.
He said Ottawa keeps strict “guardrails” in place to shield critical minerals and national-security assets from foreign control. At the same time, he said, Canada welcomes Chinese investment in agriculture, clean energy and financial services.
Carney also backed Trump’s push to steady US-China relations and to pursue denuclearization at an upcoming trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Pressed on why Canada has locked in two tariff-relief agreements with China this year but has yet to close a deal with the United States, Carney described the American talks as “two steps forward, one step back,” pointing to shifting US trade objectives.
He said he would meet Trump later Wednesday to discuss an agreement that serves Canadian interests.
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