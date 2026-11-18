MENAFN - Asia Times) Early Sunday morning Korea time, two steel arms in Texas caught a spacecraft that had just circled Earth 14 times. It was a magnificent display of human ingenuity. The previous day, Starship's booster had failed to return to the pad. The upper stage still made it home.

This week brings a different test of human ambition. Anthropic, the maker of Claude, is preparing to list on Nasdaq. Investors reportedly placed orders for roughly six times the shares on offer. Its scientific advances are even more remarkable. Claude improved a partial result related to the Riemann hypothesis, one of mathematics' Millennium Prize Problems. A model from its competitor OpenAI model disproved a longstanding conjecture related to Paul Erdős's unit-distance problem.

Both feats took place in my adopted country, the United States. They illustrate the promise of a society that draws talent and capital from around the world and gives competing teams room to pursue ideas with uncertain payoffs. In a recent essay, I argued that South Korea gains security by becoming a technological partner that many countries depend on. The United States has even more to lose if it treats cross-border commerce and talent as presumptive threats.