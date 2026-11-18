E&I Cooperative Services

E&I EdPro Summit

New Summit experience connects members, procurement leaders, advisory boards, and supplier partners to shape the future of education procurement

- Eric Frank, CEO

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) welcomed more than 500 members, supplier partners, and aspiring education procurement leaders to Charlotte Harbor, Florida, for its inaugural E&I EdPro Summit, an immersive experience designed to transform how the education procurement community connects, collaborates, and learns from one another.

For the first time, E&I combined several of its key stakeholder gatherings within one Summit, creating a dynamic environment where established and emerging procurement leaders, members, and supplier partners could engage in opportunities beyond traditional event boundaries to exchange ideas, share perspectives, and build stronger connections.

“The challenges and opportunities facing education procurement are too important to address in isolation,” said Eric Frank, CEO of E&I Cooperative Services.“EdPro Summit is about what becomes possible when we broaden the conversation. By creating opportunities for our community to learn from one another, challenge assumptions, and explore ideas together, we can spark the kind of collaboration and innovation that extends well beyond the Summit and helps move the profession forward.”

Built around the theme“Powered by Possibility. Driven by Collaboration.”, the four-day Summit combines shared experiences with programming tailored to the distinct communities E&I serves.

Highlights include:

.The EdPro NextGen Leadership Summit, the capstone experience for emerging procurement leaders participating in E&I's leadership development program with eCornell

.E&I's Strategic and Category Advisory Boards, providing member perspectives and insights to help inform E&I's strategic direction and contract portfolio

.E&I's Annual Stockholders Meeting, focused on key Cooperative governance matters and the annual Board of Directors election

.The Business Partner Summit, focused on opportunities for deeper collaboration, innovation, and partnership between E&I members and its supplier community

.A new member experience, expanding Summit participation to the broader E&I membership and creating new opportunities to learn, engage, and build relationships

.Combined member and supplier programming encouraging candid dialogue and connections across stakeholder groups

The Summit opened with a keynote exploring connection, community, and belonging in education, setting the stage for four days of collaborative workshops, stakeholder-specific sessions, networking, and cross-community programming. The experience culminates in the EdPro NextGen Leadership commencement, celebrating the newest cohort of emerging procurement leaders and reinforcing the Summit's focus on both the present and future of the profession.

The inaugural EdPro Summit marks the beginning of a new chapter in how E&I connects and invests in the education procurement community, with a focus on professional development, collaboration, and the next generation of leaders.

Building on that momentum, the EdPro NextGen Leadership program will continue in 2027, giving emerging procurement professionals an opportunity to develop the skills, perspectives, and connections to help shape the future of the profession. For more information and to apply for the next cohort, visit edpro-nextgen-leadership/.

About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, nonprofit procurement cooperative exclusively focused on serving higher education and K-12 institutions. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience to its members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers and innovative sourcing solutions. The Cooperative empowers its members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spend and optimize their education dollars. Rooted in a strong, member-driven community, E&I fosters collaboration, shared expertise, and collective impact across the education sector, helping institutions advance their missions through cooperative purchasing. For more information, please visit .



Nicole Katz

E&I Cooperative Services

+1 631-630-8294

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E&I Brings Procurement Community Together at First-Ever EdPro Summit News Provided By KEO Marketing Inc November 18, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology, World & Regional



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