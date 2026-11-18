MENAFN - IANS) Jalandhar, Nov 18 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, Nitin Nabin, on Wednesday formally flagged off the nationwide 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra' from the sacred land of Jalandhar in Punjab, dedicated to taking the teachings of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas ahead of his 650th birth anniversary (Prakash Purab) to every household across seven states and 47 cities.

Before flagging off the yatra in the presence of state BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, senior leader Tarun Chugh, and state office-bearers, Nitin Nabin paid obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan and sought the blessings of Sant Niranjan Dass.

Nibin, who bowed before Bhagwan Valmiki, Sri Guru Ravidas Ji, and the great Gurus and greeted the gathering with "Sat Sri Akal" as someone hailing from Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, he said that with the blessings of the sant community, the yatra will unite all sections of society through the message of sacrifice, brotherhood, and equality.

Highlighting the nationwide momentum since the campaign began on Guru Purnima on July 29 from Kashi with Kalash Vandana Yatras, Nabin thanked mothers, daughters, and citizens across every section of society for carrying Guru vani from door to door.

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given unprecedented respect to Guru Ravidas's legacy, from naming Adampur Airport after him and conferring the Padma Shri upon Sant Niranjan Dass, to constructing a grand Rs 101 crore temple in Sagar in Madhya Pradesh and upgrading facilities at his birthplace in Kashi.

Guided by Guru Ravidas's vision of 'Aisa Chahun Raaj Main Jahan Mile Saban Ko Ann', the BJP chief said the Modi government“is empowering every poor and marginalised family through PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, free ration, and PM-AJAY, enabling youth from underprivileged backgrounds to become doctors and engineers”.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling AAP in Punjab, Nabin declared that the countdown to the state government's exit has begun.

He accused the state government of betraying Punjab, a land renowned for sacrifice, hard work, and brave soldiers, by pushing its youth toward drugs, unemployment, and forced migration.

“They vowed to make Punjab drug-free, yet ended up destroying that very resolve. Instead of fighting drugs, this government is fighting against Punjab's youth, while the BJP is determined to make our 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan' a decisive success,” he asserted.

Pointing out that industries are shutting down and jobs have vanished, Nabin said the biggest irony in Punjab today is "that even police personnel and police stations are unsafe under criminal and gangster rule, while women lack basic security”.

Slamming Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directly, he said,“There is no rule of law in Punjab only laws made to fill Arvind Kejriwal's pockets. The Chief Minister, you have allowed yourself to be used as an ATM for Kejriwal, looting public money in the name of 'Badlaav'.”

Mocking the state government's publicity-driven 'crorepati' event, he added that after leaving crores of youth jobless and bankrupting the state and earning repeated reprimands from the High Court, the government is staging gimmicks to make one youth a crorepati instead of creating real employment.

Turning to the Congress, Nabin said the party that“claims to champion the Constitution tore it to shreds during the Emergency and inflicted deep wounds on Punjab”.

He said on November 1, the day when Sikhs were massacred in 1984, Congress leaders chose the same day to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan.

“People have not forgotten those days and will punish them,” he said.

Hitting out at Leader of the Opposition, Nabin contrasted Prime Minister Modi's global outreach, bringing investments and glory to India, with Rahul Gandhi's speeches at institutions like Columbia University questioning Indian democracy on foreign soil.

“At a time when the World Bank, IMF, and World Economic Forum are endorsing India's economic rise, Rahul Gandhi claims India is moving towards disaster. The disaster is not in India, it is in the mindset of Rahul Gandhi, because his family and party are shrinking while 140 crore Indians and our women are marching toward self-reliance,” he remarked.

Nabin appealed to the people of Punjab to bless the BJP and the NDA.“Only when Punjab becomes safe, prosperous, and 'viksit' will India achieve its goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047,” he concluded amid resounding chants of "Jo Bole So Nirbhay", "Sri Guru Ravidas Maharaj Ki Jai".

Speaking on this occasion, state party chief Dhillon said the sacred verses and sublime teachings of Sri Guru Ravidas impart the message of social equality, mutual love, brotherhood, universal harmony, and human dignity to all of humanity.

He said that inspired by this very ideology of Guru Sahib, the Narendra Modi-led Union Government is working for the welfare of every section of society, especially the poor, backward, and marginalised classes.

Dhillon said this yatra is not a political exercise, but a devotional effort to carry Guru Sahib's ideology to every household and every stratum of society across Punjab.

Over the next five days, the yatra will travel through various cities and regions of Punjab to propagate the message of social unity and communal harmony.