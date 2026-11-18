MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Ministry of Defence has sought a further 20 per cent increase in capital expenditure on a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis for the next financial year and is confident of securing the enhanced allocation, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.

Addressing FICCI's Annual Convention, Singh said the request comes after the defence sector received a 22 per cent increase in capital expenditure last year. However, he stressed that higher budgetary allocations alone would not be enough and underlined the importance of efficient utilisation of funds.

“End of the day, the issue is not getting the budgetary outlays. You need to spend it,” Singh said, noting that contracts must be awarded and executed before the ministry takes on fresh commitments.

Highlighting the global security environment, Singh described 2026 as a challenging year due to ongoing conflicts across regions.

At the same time, he said the changing geopolitical landscape had opened up significant opportunities for Indian defence manufacturers, particularly in Europe, where governments are increasing military spending and modernisation efforts.

With global conflict levels at their highest since the Second World War and nations accelerating rearmament programmes, Singh said India has a unique opportunity to build a large and diversified defence industrial base in line with its Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

He emphasised that India should move beyond its long-standing position as one of the world's largest arms importers and focus on becoming a leading exporter of defence equipment.

On the government's target of achieving Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports, Singh acknowledged that the deadline may slip. He said the milestone could be achieved about a year later than initially projected.

India currently exports defence products to nearly 80 countries, ranging from artillery guns and missiles to bulletproof jackets and other military equipment. According to Singh, the growing acceptance of Indian defence platforms reflects the increasing maturity and technological capability of the domestic defence industry.

The Defence Secretary also said the ministry is expected to announce the winner of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme within about a month.

The selected entity is expected to be a private-sector company or a private sector-led consortium, which may include a public-sector undertaking.

The winning bidder will establish the country's first private sector-led fighter aircraft production line, beginning with a prototype manufacturing facility.

Singh expressed confidence that the initiative would be a game changer for India's military aviation ecosystem and help strengthen indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities.