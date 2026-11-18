MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 18 (IANS) The robbery of jewellery worth crores of rupees from the Senco Gold & Diamonds showroom on Supriya Road in Bettiah has triggered a political confrontation, with the opposition targeting the Samrat Chaudhary-led Bihar government over the law and order situation.

Congress MLA from Chanpatia, Abhishek Ranjan, strongly criticised the state government and police administration, describing the prevailing situation as reminiscent of 'Jungle Raj' and questioning the safety of traders and ordinary citizens.

The MLA pointed out that the showroom targeted by armed criminals is located close to the residence of former Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi.

He also claimed that the establishment is associated with a JD(U) leader.

Despite the showroom's prominent location, the criminals allegedly carried out the robbery in broad daylight, without covering their faces and while openly carrying weapons.

Ranjan said the incident reflected the growing confidence of criminals and raised serious questions about police preparedness.

He described Supriya Road as Bettiah's commercial lifeline, pointing out that the busy stretch houses several major jewellery showrooms and business establishments where high-value transactions take place.

Despite its commercial importance, he alleged, the area lacks adequate police presence.

Ranjan said he had earlier demanded the establishment of a police picket on Supriya Road to strengthen security for traders and residents.

He argued that a permanent police presence could help monitor suspicious activities and ensure a quicker response to criminal incidents.

The Congress MLA urged the administration to take immediate steps to establish a police picket in the area.

He also called for the installation of speed breakers and zebra crossings at suitable locations to reduce road accidents.

The robbery took place on Wednesday when around eight armed criminals, who arrived on three motorcycles, entered the Senco Gold showroom, held employees and customers hostage, and escaped with valuable jewellery.

Preliminary estimates put the value of the stolen ornaments at Rs 30 crore to Rs 40 crore, although the exact amount has not been officially confirmed.

Following the incident, DIG Harkishore Rai, SSP Kumar Gautam and other senior police officials visited the showroom and initiated an investigation.

Police are examining the circumstances of the robbery, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved.