MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Through the partnership under the Takween Al Ghurair program, Peekapak will reach more than 25,000 Emirati students, educators and families during the 2026-27 academic year. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026 – As students across the UAE return to their classrooms and settle into new routines and social environments, schools are increasingly focused on supporting wellbeing alongside academic development. Peekapak, an edtech company and wellbeing platform offering social-emotional learning (SEL) curriculum across nursery to Grade 12 in schools across the UAE and worldwide, is expanding its partnership with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) under the Takween Al Ghurair program for the 2026-27 academic year. The partnership aims to reach more than 25,000 Emirati students, educators and families.

Through the expanded partnership, Peekapak's partner schools will gain access to its wider wellbeing programs such as the“Building Resilience and Wellbeing Course”, alongside educator training, family engagement and integrated wellbeing measurement.

This approach reflects a strategic shift toward sustainable, school-embedded wellbeing. Rather than treating wellbeing as a standalone program, the new model positions it as a core element of how schools operate, integrating it into everyday school life, bringing together student-centered learning, educator development, and family engagement to help schools build long-term internal capacity to support student wellbeing.

A key part of this expanded partnership is giving Peekapak's partner schools primary ownership in facilitating its wellbeing curriculum by enabling them to appoint 'Wellbeing Leads' – educators within the school who can help deliver these programs alongside their regular responsibilities. These educators will receive training and ongoing support from Peekapak coaches, helping them build the confidence and skills to deliver wellbeing content effectively throughout the academic year. This brings a school-led approach, allowing students to engage and receive support from educators they already know and trust while helping schools seamlessly embed wellbeing into the day-to-day school environment.

The Peekapak-AGF partnership also extends beyond the classroom, equipping educators and families with practical tools to support students throughout the academic year. This includes professional development that offers educators practical strategies to support student wellbeing and integrate SEL into their teaching, family workshops around student mental health and resilience to strengthen school-home partnerships, along with integrated measurement tools that provide schools with data to assess impact and drive continuous improvement, giving schools greater visibility into student wellbeing outcomes.

“Supporting student wellbeing means giving the people around them the right tools too. Through Takween Al Ghurair, we are helping educators and families reinforce that support beyond the classroom, an approach that also reflects the values at the heart of the UAE's Year of the Family,” said Mona Ghander, SVP of Innovative Solutions & Strategic Partnerships at AGF.

“We're not just delivering a course,” comments Ami Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Peekapak.“We're giving schools a complete infrastructure for wellbeing. When students, teachers, and families are all equipped and connected through the same framework, that's when culture truly shifts. Through this expanded partnership, we're aiming to make wellbeing the norm across the entire school ecosystem.”

During the 2025-26 academic year, Peekapak and AGF reached nearly 8,600 students across the UAE, spanning charter, government and private-school communities through this strategic partnership. During the implementation of the course over the academic year, improvements were seen in students' knowledge of social-emotional learning skills. Students showed an average improvement of more than 80% with facilitators also consistently noting students becoming more confident in expressing emotions, managing stress, communicating, collaborating and making decisions.

About Peekapak:

Peekapak is an award-winning edtech company and wellbeing platform that prepares and fosters students with future-ready skills through its social emotional learning (SEL) curriculum. The brand helps educators and leaders weave easy-to-use, bite-sized SEL lessons into academic instruction time, empowering educators to support students' well-being to unlock their full potential.

They deliver a comprehensive wellbeing framework for KG to Grade 12 built on four pillars: a story-based Wellbeing Curriculum in English and Arabic, Professional Development for educators, Measurement tools with surveys and dashboards, and Family Learning resources to strengthen school-home partnerships. With a reach in over 90 countries and nearly one million students and educators served, Peekapak equips schools to embed wellbeing and future-ready skills into daily life.

Peekapak is recognized with District Administration's Top EdTech Product Award and backed by Techstars Anjal Z and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund. Its programs are trusted by leading networks such as Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Aldar Education, Bloom Education and Taaleem, as well as schools and districts across North America.

Location (UAE): DD-16-121-008, Level 16, Al Khatem Tower, WeWork Hub 71, Abu Dhabi Global Market Square, UAE

About Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation:

Established in 2015, the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) has redefined education philanthropy in the Arab region, empowering Emirati and Arab youth to access quality learning, meaningful employment, and opportunities for leadership. Together with the Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair Refugee Education Fund, AGF has reached more than 500,000 young people, building pathways that turn learning into opportunity and opportunity into lasting impact.

Takween Al Ghurair, the UAE's first national after-school enrichment program for Emirati middle and high school students, offers academic support, skill development, and success advising opportunities, all infused with elements of UAE national identity and pride, empowering youth between the ages of 13 and 18.