MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Key features of MEBAA Show 2026 include increased hall space, exhibitors from new international markets, and enhanced visitor experiences Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – At a pre-MEBAA Show press briefing, Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), highlighted the importance of MEBAA Show in exhibiting the strength and resilience of the business aviation sector in the region as he revealed that MEBAA Show 2026, the Middle East's leading business aviation exhibition, has expanded its exhibition hall by 20 percent from the previous edition in 2024.

He also announced that the show expects to welcome approximately 10,000 visitors from over 100 countries, more than 165 exhibitors, as well as over 25 aircraft on static display at DWC, Dubai Airshow Site from 8 to 10 December.

MEBAA Show's 11th edition will also feature global business aviation names, such as Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Jet Aviation, Honeywell, Lufthansa Technik and Comlux, as well as other leading OEMs, operators, MRO providers plus regulators from across the industry.

At the press briefing, Alnaqbi emphasised the crucial role of the Middle East's strategic location linking East and West and how the region's infrastructure and continued investment make it a global aviation hub.

He likewise shared recent developments displaying the stability and maturity of the Middle East's business aviation market. The two largest economies in the region, UAE and Saudi Arabia, saw significant growth in business aviation flights over the past five years, increasing 102 percent and 42 percent respectively, according to a report by Honeywell Aerospace. There is also an upswing in construction of fixed base operator (FBO) facilities across the region, with over $300 million in ongoing and recently completed projects.

“The Middle East continues to be one of the most dynamic markets for business aviation,” Alnaqbi said.“Investment in airport and FBO infrastructure, increasing business aviation activity across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and the region's leadership in advanced air mobility are creating new opportunities for growth across the value chain. For operators, investors, manufacturers and service providers, this is a market with significant long-term potential. MEBAA Show 2026 provides the platform for industry leaders from more than 100 countries to connect, collaborate and turn those opportunities into partnerships and business outcomes.”

Insightful discussions at BizAv Talks during MEBAA Show 2026:

The BizAv Talks conference, held over all three days of the show, will feature over 70 expert speakers from across the business aviation ecosystem. These include Chadi Saade, President, Airbus Corporate Jets; Steve Varsano, President of Flexjet and Founder of The Jet Business; and Jenny Lau, Vice Chair of Sino Jet and Vice Chair of the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA).

Global business aviation organisations, including the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and national and regional associations from the UK, Austria, Europe, India, and Asia, will be present at MEBAA Show 2026. There will also be a strong delegation from Africa, solidifying the link between this emerging market and the Middle East.

Tim Hawes, Managing Director, MEBAA Show Organiser, inD, said that MEBAA Show 2026's expanded exhibition hall demonstrates the continued regional and international confidence in the MEBAA Show platform. This increase is accompanied by upgraded hospitality, food and beverage, and networking options. Additionally, almost 80 percent of visitors are crucial decisionmakers, having major influence or the final say in their organisations' business decisions.

The upcoming show will also feature first-time exhibitors from more than 10 countries, including Singapore, South Korea, and Sweden. International interest in the show has increased by 16 percent, resulting in 66 percent of visitors coming from outside the UAE.

“What visitors will experience this year is a larger, more international and more connected MEBAA Show, with an expanded exhibition hall, and exhibitors from new markets,” Hawes said.“Additionally, our enhanced networking programme will help participants maximise the value of every interaction. Whether attending to generate leads, strengthen partnerships or understand emerging market trends, exhibitors and visitors will find more opportunities to achieve their objectives at MEBAA Show 2026.”

Kicking off MEBAA Show 2026 will be the invitation-only Runway Party, sponsored by Finrax, on 8 December, from 4 pm to 8 pm. The event will enable participants to meet and reconnect with peers and open new partnerships and collaborations into 2027.

The pre-MEBAA Show press briefing was held at ExecuJet Middle East – Al Maktoum International FBO, which spans 15,000 square meters spread over three levels. The facility features amenities that include private suites, cocktail and cigar lounge, and spa.

“The Middle East's business aviation sector is evolving rapidly, driven by growing private wealth, increased corporate mobility and rising demand for flexible, personalised travel,” said Khalid Al Hai, Board Member, ExecuJet Middle East.“As the region strengthens its position as a global hub for business aviation, expectations are extending beyond aircraft and operational services to the overall passenger experience. At ExecuJet, we recognise that a premium FBO plays an important role in delivering this experience.”

MEBAA Show 2026 takes place from 8 to 10 December 2026 at DWC, Dubai Airshow Site.

About MEBAA Show 2026:

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, MEBAA Show 2026 will take place from 8–10 December 2026 at DWC, Dubai Airshow Site.

Organised on behalf of the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), the show provides a premier platform for networking, knowledge exchange, deal-making, and showcasing the latest advancements in business aviation. Through its exhibition, aircraft display, conference programme, and networking initiatives, MEBAA Show continues to drive growth and innovation across the industry while connecting key stakeholders from the Middle East and around the world

About MEBAA:

The Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) is the official representative of the business aviation industry in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and is a member of the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC). MEBAA is a non-profit association established in 2006 with the mission to provide a platform for members of the business aviation industry in the MENA region to gather, understand and communicate the needs and benefits of the industry. As part of its current growth strategy, MEBAA seeks to implement operational safety and efficiency by providing best in-practice training, lectures and conferences, establishing codes of conduct, and providing industry data. Today, MEBAA represents companies from across the globe and provides a range of products and services to its members, including MEBAA Insurance. In addition to organizing various networking and industry engagement events throughout the year, MEBAA hosts the BizAv Talks series, the MEBAA Show-widely recognized as one of the largest and most influential business aviation exhibitions in the world-and MEBAA Show Morocco, further supporting the growth and development of business aviation across the MENA region.