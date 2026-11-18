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Dubai, UAE – November, 2026: Al Ghurair Mobility, the official distributor for LEPAS in the UAE, has unveiled an exclusive ownership offer for the first 100 customers booking the LEPAS L8 or L4. Bringing together added ownership benefits and accessible monthly instalments, the offer starts from AED 1,088 for the LEPAS L4 and AED 1,533 for the LEPAS L8, making the brand's distinctive approach to contemporary mobility more accessible to customers in the UAE.

The announcement follows LEPAS's continued expansion in the UAE, with the recent opening of its new showroom in Sharjah. Joining its existing location in Deira, the showroom offers customers an opportunity to discover LEPAS, a brand that brings together automotive design and the sensibilities of fashion. Inspired by the leopard, its identity reflects elegance, agility and a confident sense of presence, values that carry through its approach to creating vehicles with a distinctive style and premium appeal. The name LEPAS combines 'Leopard' and 'Passion', while its fashion-forward approach is further reflected in the distinctive colour options across its range. Together with the LEPAS service centre in Al Quoz, these locations provide customers with greater access to the brand.

Available to the first 100 customers, the offer includes a complimentary three-year service contract, seven years of roadside assistance, insurance and window tinting, adding further value to the LEPAS ownership experience.

As the flagship model, the LEPAS L8 Super Hybrid brings the brand's premium design approach to life through its confident proportions, distinctive styling and considered interior. Its powertrain delivers a combined output of 350 HP and a driving range of more than 1,300 km. Inside, a 2,800 mm wheelbase creates a generous sense of space, complemented by a two-tone interior, 13.2-inch central display and Sony premium sound system. Further features include dual-zone automatic air conditioning, a 540° HD panoramic view camera, rear cross traffic alert and six airbags, with exterior colour options adding to its distinctive presence.

The LEPAS L4 brings the same fashion-forward philosophy into a more compact SUV, combining distinctive styling and colour options with everyday versatility. Powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre engine paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, it delivers 145 HP and 225 Nm. Its cabin features a 13.2-inch central display, ventilated driver seat and electric sunroof, while advanced driver assistance systems and a 540° HD panoramic camera system add to everyday convenience and confidence.

Customers can discover the LEPAS L8 and L4 at the brand's showrooms in Deira and Sharjah. For more information about the models and the limited-time offer, visit

About Al Ghurair Mobility:

Al Ghurair Mobility is one of the region's leading mobility companies, operating across the UAE and KSA with a comprehensive portfolio of automotive solutions. As the exclusive dealer for LEPAS in the UAE, the company represents a growing portfolio of global automotive brands while delivering integrated mobility services across the automotive value chain. Its operations span new vehicle retail, multi-brand pre-owned vehicles, spare parts, oils, lubricants and batteries, supported by an extensive network of multi-brand service centres and three dedicated vehicle testing facilities located in Deira, Mamzar, and Ras Al Khaimah. Through its customer-focused approach and commitment to operational excellence, Al Ghurair Mobility continues to deliver trusted mobility solutions for both individual and business customers.

As part of Al Ghurair, one of the Middle East's largest diversified family business groups with a legacy spanning more than 60 years, Al Ghurair Mobility continues to support the evolution of mobility in the UAE through innovation, trusted partnerships, and a commitment to delivering long-term value.