The Emirate ranked first in three of the five main indices (Ease of Settling In, Working Abroad and Expat Essentials), and first for Feeling Welcome, Feeling at Home and Finding Friends

84% of expats reported being happy with their life in Ras Al Khaimah, 86% rated the friendliness of local people positively, and 90% shared positive views regarding the local economy 85% of working expatriates said moving to Ras Al Khaimah improved their career prospects, compared with 55% globally

November, 2026, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah has been named the world's No.1 city for expatriates in the 2026 Expat City Ranking by InterNations, securing first place among 33 cities worldwide and rising from sixth place in 2024, the last year the ranking was published. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Based on the annual Expat Insider survey of 8,000 expatriates representing 162 nationalities, the results recognize Ras Al Khaimah's performance across five key areas of expatriate life, with the Emirate ranking first in the Ease of Settling In, Working Abroad and Expat Essentials indices. Ras Al Khaimah also ranked second in both the Personal Finance and General Happiness subcategories.

The findings reflect the Emirate's growing appeal as a place to live, work and explore, with 84% of expatriates reporting that they are happy with their life in Ras Al Khaimah, compared with a global average of 70%. Almost half (45%) said they were completely happy, against 25% globally.

Her Excellency Ms. Heba Fatani, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO), said:“This title was not awarded by a panel. It stems from the people of Ras Al Khaimah, and that is what makes it so meaningful. People arrive in Ras Al Khaimah from every corner of the world, feel welcome from day one and choose to stay. Guided by the vision of our leadership, we will keep building an Emirate that is safe, open and full of opportunity: a place people are proud to call home.”

Rouba Zeidan, Head of Special Projects at RAKGMO, who leads the Emirate's livability communications, said:“When 84% of expats say they are happy here and 86% praise the friendliness of the people around them, the story tells itself. Ras Al Khaimah is delivering on what matters most to people who move abroad: settling in easily, growing their careers and feeling at home. Our role now is to share that story with the world, and to keep earning it.”

The survey highlights several areas in which Ras Al Khaimah performs significantly above global averages. Some 86% of expatriates rated the friendliness of the local people positively, compared with 63% worldwide, while 80% said they found it easy to adapt to the local culture, against a global average of 60%. The Emirate ranked first for expats feeling welcome and first for feeling at home. It also ranked first for finding friends, with 64% saying it was easy to make local friends, compared with 39% globally.

Professional opportunities and economic confidence were also among the strengths expatriates listed in the survey. Some 85% of working expatriates said moving to Ras Al Khaimah had improved their career prospects, compared with 55% globally. Nine in ten (90%) rated the local economy positively, compared with 59% worldwide, while 22% of working expatriates said they owned their own business, almost three times the global average of 8%.

Ras Al Khaimah also ranked first for Expat Essentials, reflecting the ease of building a life in the Emirate. Some 86% found it easy to obtain a visa, compared with 55% globally, while 80% said it was easy to find accommodation, against 44% worldwide. Housing affordability was rated positively by 69% of respondents, more than double the global average of 32%.

The results underline the Emirate's appeal as a safe and financially attractive place to live. Personal safety received positive ratings from 94% of expatriates, compared with 81% globally, ranking the Emirate third worldwide for safety and security. In addition, 85% said their disposable household income was sufficient or more than sufficient for a comfortable life, compared with 71% globally.

The 2026 rankings also placed other UAE cities highly, with Dubai ranked fourth and Abu Dhabi fifth, making the UAE home to three of the world's top five destinations for expatriates.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. With a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between East and West – with one third of the world's population within four hours' flying time – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no single sector accounting for more than 23% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with customizable services, competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world's lowest corporate tax rates. With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 73,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and Innovation City support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by 'A' range credit ratings since 2008 from Fitch and S&P.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while its natural beauty (UAE's highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK's universal appeal.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities.