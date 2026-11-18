MENAFN - Mid-East Info)As part of the Mall of the Emirates' redevelopment to enhance accessibility and guest convenience, a new staff parking facility is being built. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dedicated staff parking will free up more than 1,000 customer spaces, improving traffic flow and overall visitor experience.

The AED 260 million, 52,000 sqm project located adjacent to Mall of the Emirates is scheduled for completion in December 2027.

Dubai, UAE, November, 2026: Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, has announced AED 260 million investment to develop a new parking structure adjacent to Mall of the Emirates, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing customer accessibility and overall guest experience. The project represents a key milestone within the Mall of the Emirates' AED 5 billion expansion, a transformative redevelopment designed to enhance accessibility, elevate customer convenience, and ensure seamless visitation for millions of residents and tourists each year.

The introduction of a dedicated staff car park directly connected to the Mall of the Emirates enables the relocation of staff parking operations and will free up more than 1,000 customer parking spaces across the mall's main zones.

The project underscores Majid Al Futtaim's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and future-ready development. Spanning a 52,000 sqm plot, the facility is scheduled for completion in December 2027, serving as a cornerstone of the next chapter of the Mall of the Emirates' transformation.

“The new parking facility is much more than an infrastructure upgrade; it is a strategic enabler of our vision for the future of Mall of the Emirates. By reallocating staff parking and unlocking more than 1,000 additional customer spaces, we are making a significant leap forward in enhancing convenience, accessibility, and guest satisfaction, said Khalifa Bin Braik, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management.

“This development reflects our unwavering commitment to creating destinations that are not only operationally efficient but also sustainable, and future-ready, all while remaining true to our customer-first approach. As Mall of the Emirates continues its evolution, this project stands as a testament to Majid Al Futtaim's dedication to delivering exceptional experiences and setting new benchmarks for retail and lifestyle destinations across the region.”