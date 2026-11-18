MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitwise Asset Management has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to bring a spot Zcash exchange-traded fund (ETF) to market, positioning the product for listing on the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE).

In an SEC registration statement, the issuer says the fund would hold Zcash directly and aim to track the value of its holdings-adjusted for operating expenses and liabilities-with the trust's shares proposed to trade under the ticker symbol ZEC.

Bitwise has filed an SEC registration statement for a spot Zcash ETF, with an anticipated listing on TXSE. The proposed fund would hold ZEC tokens directly and seek to reflect their value net of expenses and liabilities. Coinbase Custody is named as the custodian responsible for safeguarding the fund's Zcash holdings. The filing has not yet become effective, and the ETF has not started trading. The application follows earlier US spot Zcash ETF steps by other firms, including Grayscale and Winklevoss-backed efforts.

Key takeawaysSpot Zcash ETF proposal targets TXSE

The SEC filing identifies TXSE as the anticipated venue for the Bitwise Zcash ETF, marking a notable shift from an earlier draft that pointed to NYSE Arca. The current statement also indicates the ETF would be structured to hold Zcash itself rather than using derivatives or an alternative synthetic approach.

According to the registration documents, the trust would work to mirror the market value of its ZEC holdings, with performance described in terms of the fund's ability to track the asset's value after accounting for costs associated with running the product.

Custody and management arrangements outlined

The registration statement lists Coinbase Custody as the party that would safeguard the fund's Zcash. On the management side, the filing names Bitwise Investment Advisers as the fund's manager and sponsor.

While these details don't determine the day-to-day mechanics of trading, they matter to investors who want assurance around custody and operational control-two areas that are especially scrutinized for spot crypto ETFs.

Timeline remains uncertain; fees not specified

Although the filing is a step toward approval and launch, the registration statement has not yet become effective, and the fund is described as not currently trading. The proposed annual sponsor fee is also reported as unspecified in the registration materials provided.

For market participants, the absence of a finalized fee schedule means that investors cannot fully compare the economics of different Zcash ETF offerings yet. Until the ETF's regulatory process advances and the statement takes effect, the timing and ultimate cost structure remain key variables.

The documentation also refers to an earlier draft submitted on Oct. 16, which had identified NYSE Arca as the proposed exchange. The update to TXSE suggests the issuer has been refining listing logistics as it progressed through the SEC review process.

US competition for Zcash ETF exposure heats up

Bitwise's filing arrives in the context of broader competition among asset managers seeking US-listed products tied to Zcash.

Earlier, Grayscale launched a Zcash ETF on NYSE Arca in August, positioning itself among the first issuers to provide investors with regulated, exchange-traded exposure to the cryptocurrency. More recently, Winklevoss Asset Services filed in October for a competing spot Zcash ETF on Nasdaq under the ticker WINK.

Against that backdrop, Bitwise's move underscores how quickly issuers are iterating on both exchange venue selection and product structuring for spot crypto ETFs in the US. For traders and long-term allocators alike, the practical differences among these listings-such as where shares trade and how liquidity develops-can influence execution quality, spreads, and day-to-day accessibility even when the underlying exposure is similar.

What to watch next

Investors should monitor whether the Bitwise Zcash ETF's SEC filing becomes effective and when the fund's fee details are finalized; those items will shape how readily investors can compare the product with existing and competing Zcash ETF listings. The exchange venue change from NYSE Arca to TXSE also adds a variable to watch as the market determines where liquidity concentrates for spot ZEC exposure.

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