COP31 Finance Talks “Totally Blocked,” Climate Scientist Warns
(MENAFN) Negotiations on climate finance at COP31 have stalled, and the deadlock risks dragging down talks on other critical issues, Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics and a climate scientist, said Wednesday. Hare is a lead author of a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). He said the finance agenda is “totally blocked,” a lack of movement he fears could jeopardize wider agreement at the UN climate summit.
Speaking to Anadolu at a press conference on the summit’s sidelines, titled “Climate Analytics: Limiting Overshoot, Defending 1.5°C,” Hare named the absence of an overarching plan as a chief concern. “One of the biggest worries at this COP is that there has not been, essentially, the big plan about it. The finance agenda is totally blocked right now,” he said.
Pressure on wealthy nations over adaptation funding
Asked about the first draft of the COP31 core decision, Hare pressed for a tripling of adaptation finance, especially for vulnerable countries, and urged developed nations to step up. “Countries need this funding urgently, so that’s something that the developed countries need to do better on,” he said.
Without encouraging signals on finance, he cautioned, consensus on other issues would also be hard to reach.
Draft goes further than COP30 on fossil fuels
Hare said parts of the draft go beyond what COP30 in Brazil delivered, notably its call for a rapid and immediate transition away from fossil fuels. He welcomed the wording but warned that it may be difficult to keep in the final text. “I think that’s positive, and it’s going to be hard to see how that stays, but it should do,” he said.
Adaptation growing costlier and less effective
Hare also pointed to the rising price tag and shrinking returns of adaptation as global temperatures climb. “I think one of the big findings in the science community the last few years has been the escalating costs and lowering effectivenes,” he said.
Each additional tenth of a degree of warming, he explained, makes adaptation more expensive and less effective while heightening risks for vulnerable communities. “Loss and damage is increasing globally. We know now that it increases more or less exponentially with every tenth of a degree of warming,” he added.
Political roadblocks imperil IPCC input to global stocktake
Hare further cautioned that political disputes could weaken the IPCC’s contribution to the second global stocktake. He urged governments to clear the obstacles standing in the way of aligning the panel’s scientific, impact and mitigation reports.
Three countries have blocked the panel’s budget, he said, and a handful of others are preventing its working groups from being fully aligned with the stocktake. “The parties here at this COP can help the IPCC by getting over the political hurdles to agreeing for the full alignment of all of the IPCC’s working groups,” he said.
Hare singled out India’s resistance to including the IPCC’s Working Group III report on climate change mitigation in the stocktake, calling the stance “very short-sighted.” He argued that India would itself gain from alignment, citing its rapid growth in renewable energy and electrification. “I think what the science will show is that India has a massive opportunity here, and the whole country will benefit from getting these Working Group reports all aligned together for the second global stocktake,” he said.
He voiced hope that the Indian government would take “a bigger vision” on the matter.
Speaking to Anadolu at a press conference on the summit’s sidelines, titled “Climate Analytics: Limiting Overshoot, Defending 1.5°C,” Hare named the absence of an overarching plan as a chief concern. “One of the biggest worries at this COP is that there has not been, essentially, the big plan about it. The finance agenda is totally blocked right now,” he said.
Pressure on wealthy nations over adaptation funding
Asked about the first draft of the COP31 core decision, Hare pressed for a tripling of adaptation finance, especially for vulnerable countries, and urged developed nations to step up. “Countries need this funding urgently, so that’s something that the developed countries need to do better on,” he said.
Without encouraging signals on finance, he cautioned, consensus on other issues would also be hard to reach.
Draft goes further than COP30 on fossil fuels
Hare said parts of the draft go beyond what COP30 in Brazil delivered, notably its call for a rapid and immediate transition away from fossil fuels. He welcomed the wording but warned that it may be difficult to keep in the final text. “I think that’s positive, and it’s going to be hard to see how that stays, but it should do,” he said.
Adaptation growing costlier and less effective
Hare also pointed to the rising price tag and shrinking returns of adaptation as global temperatures climb. “I think one of the big findings in the science community the last few years has been the escalating costs and lowering effectivenes,” he said.
Each additional tenth of a degree of warming, he explained, makes adaptation more expensive and less effective while heightening risks for vulnerable communities. “Loss and damage is increasing globally. We know now that it increases more or less exponentially with every tenth of a degree of warming,” he added.
Political roadblocks imperil IPCC input to global stocktake
Hare further cautioned that political disputes could weaken the IPCC’s contribution to the second global stocktake. He urged governments to clear the obstacles standing in the way of aligning the panel’s scientific, impact and mitigation reports.
Three countries have blocked the panel’s budget, he said, and a handful of others are preventing its working groups from being fully aligned with the stocktake. “The parties here at this COP can help the IPCC by getting over the political hurdles to agreeing for the full alignment of all of the IPCC’s working groups,” he said.
Hare singled out India’s resistance to including the IPCC’s Working Group III report on climate change mitigation in the stocktake, calling the stance “very short-sighted.” He argued that India would itself gain from alignment, citing its rapid growth in renewable energy and electrification. “I think what the science will show is that India has a massive opportunity here, and the whole country will benefit from getting these Working Group reports all aligned together for the second global stocktake,” he said.
He voiced hope that the Indian government would take “a bigger vision” on the matter.
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