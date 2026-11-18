Israeli Army Launches New Offensive in Central Gaza Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced Wednesday that it had begun an offensive targeting three designated areas in the central Gaza Strip, while also shutting parts of the Salah al-Din road, despite the ceasefire that has been in effect since October 2025.
Figures issued Monday by Gaza’s Health Ministry indicate that Israeli violations committed since the truce began on Oct. 10, 2025, have resulted in the deaths of 1,650 Palestinians and left another 5,975 injured.
The Israeli military’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) confirmed the operation in a Facebook statement, saying that “the army has begun a military operation in the central Gaza Strip, near the yellow line, specifically in areas numbered 660, 661 and 666.”
The military body said the offensive was aimed at what it called “terrorist infrastructure.”
COGAT also announced that “During the operation, the Salah al-Din road will be closed in the above-mentioned blocks,” urging Palestinians to avoid the affected locations until the Israeli military spokesperson provides an official announcement confirming that the operation has ended.
No additional information was released regarding the operation’s specific objectives or how long it was expected to continue.
The ceasefire in Gaza was implemented under the initial stage of a plan put forward by US President Donald Trump to bring an end to Israel’s genocidal war in the Palestinian territory.
As part of that phase, Israeli forces pulled back to a position inside Gaza commonly referred to as the “yellow line.”
However, Israel still controls approximately 70% of the enclave, leaving the majority of its Palestinian population concentrated in areas beyond Israeli military-held territory.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, with women and children accounting for most of the victims.
The offensive has also devastated the territory’s infrastructure, damaging or destroying roughly 90% of it. The United Nations estimates that rebuilding Gaza will require approximately $71.4 billion.
Figures issued Monday by Gaza’s Health Ministry indicate that Israeli violations committed since the truce began on Oct. 10, 2025, have resulted in the deaths of 1,650 Palestinians and left another 5,975 injured.
The Israeli military’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) confirmed the operation in a Facebook statement, saying that “the army has begun a military operation in the central Gaza Strip, near the yellow line, specifically in areas numbered 660, 661 and 666.”
The military body said the offensive was aimed at what it called “terrorist infrastructure.”
COGAT also announced that “During the operation, the Salah al-Din road will be closed in the above-mentioned blocks,” urging Palestinians to avoid the affected locations until the Israeli military spokesperson provides an official announcement confirming that the operation has ended.
No additional information was released regarding the operation’s specific objectives or how long it was expected to continue.
The ceasefire in Gaza was implemented under the initial stage of a plan put forward by US President Donald Trump to bring an end to Israel’s genocidal war in the Palestinian territory.
As part of that phase, Israeli forces pulled back to a position inside Gaza commonly referred to as the “yellow line.”
However, Israel still controls approximately 70% of the enclave, leaving the majority of its Palestinian population concentrated in areas beyond Israeli military-held territory.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, with women and children accounting for most of the victims.
The offensive has also devastated the territory’s infrastructure, damaging or destroying roughly 90% of it. The United Nations estimates that rebuilding Gaza will require approximately $71.4 billion.
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