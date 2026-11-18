German Companies Accelerate Job Cuts Amid AI Automation, Chinese Competition
(MENAFN) German businesses are expanding restructuring efforts that are expected to eliminate more than 160,000 jobs across the country and over 200,000 positions worldwide, as companies grapple with expensive energy, intensifying competition from China and the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI).
Germany’s economy recorded modest growth in the third quarter, expanding 0.2% compared with the previous quarter and 1.3% year-on-year, according to official statistics.
Major economic research institutes forecast that the country’s economy will grow by 1.3% to 1.4% in 2026. Meanwhile, the S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to 54.2 points in October, reaching its highest level in four years.
Despite these signs of recovery, Germany’s industrial base continues to face widespread job losses and restructuring pressures.
Industrial revenues increased 4.6% in the third quarter to $599.8 billion, supported by a 19.5% expansion in metal production and a 12.1% rise in the electrical industry. Demand linked to AI data center construction and higher defense spending contributed to the growth, according to a recent analysis by global consultancy EY.
However, stronger revenues have not translated into greater employment. The industrial workforce contracted by 2.6% over the past year, with approximately 140,200 jobs eliminated, bringing total employment in the sector down to 5.3 million.
Since 2019, Germany’s industrial sector has lost 405,800 positions, equivalent to roughly one in every 14 industrial jobs nationwide.
The automotive industry has experienced some of the most substantial reductions, eliminating 36,100 jobs in 2025 alone. More than 143,500 automotive workers have lost their positions since 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volkswagen Group previously reached an agreement with German labor unions to eliminate 35,000 positions by the end of 2024. The automaker is now targeting a total workforce reduction of 100,000 employees by 2030 as part of its cost-cutting strategy.
Luxury car manufacturers Audi and Porsche are also implementing restructuring programs, planning to eliminate 7,500 and 3,900 jobs, respectively.
Automotive supplier Bosch is cutting 13,000 positions as it reorganizes its mobility and automotive software operations. Another major supplier, ZF Friedrichshafen, is proceeding with plans to reduce its German workforce by as many as 14,000 employees by 2028.
Schaeffler has announced plans to eliminate 3,460 jobs across Europe, citing slower-than-expected progress in the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Tire and automotive components manufacturer Continental is also preparing thousands of cuts across its research and development (R&D) and automotive divisions.
The employment downturn has extended beyond automotive manufacturing into other major German industries.
Steel and technology group Thyssenkrupp intends to eliminate 11,000 jobs in its steel division by 2030 as it reduces production capacity. Engineering company Siemens is cutting more than 5,600 positions globally while shifting its focus toward automation.
Rail operator Deutsche Bahn plans to eliminate 30,000 jobs, while logistics company DHL is reducing its domestic workforce by 8,000 positions.
In the financial sector, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are increasingly adopting AI-powered systems and digital banking services as part of restructuring plans involving 5,900 jobs.
Insurance company Allianz Partner has also announced workforce reductions affecting 1,800 employees as it expands the use of AI and automated processes.
Telecommunications operators are pursuing similar changes. O2 Telefonica plans to cut 1,100 jobs and close 60 stores as it accelerates digitalization and automation, with the broader restructuring affecting 1,400 positions.
Vodafone is also preparing to eliminate approximately 2,300 jobs in Germany over the next two years.
Jan Brorhilker, managing partner at EY Germany, warned that the growing adoption of AI would reduce companies’ future staffing requirements. He said businesses were likely to freeze recruitment for entry-level positions first, making it harder for young professionals to enter the labor market.
Brorhilker also highlighted the dependence of suppliers and supporting industries on automotive manufacturers, saying their difficulties continue to weigh on Germany’s wider industrial economy.
Andrea Nahles, head of the Federal Employment Agency, said AI could transform approximately 800,000 jobs in Germany over the next 15 years while also generating new employment opportunities.
Recent research from the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) indicates that one in four German companies already uses AI, while recruitment of entry-level white-collar employees has slowed.
Germany’s traditional economic model, based on importing relatively inexpensive energy and intermediate goods, processing them domestically and exporting finished products under the “Made in Germany” label, is facing growing challenges amid geopolitical shifts and technological change.
The country is now under increasing pressure to undertake structural reforms as it confronts geopolitical uncertainty, fluctuating energy costs, stronger Chinese competition, US tariffs, administrative burdens and an aging population. In response, companies are redirecting investment toward AI, automation and production facilities outside Germany.
Germany’s economy recorded modest growth in the third quarter, expanding 0.2% compared with the previous quarter and 1.3% year-on-year, according to official statistics.
Major economic research institutes forecast that the country’s economy will grow by 1.3% to 1.4% in 2026. Meanwhile, the S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to 54.2 points in October, reaching its highest level in four years.
Despite these signs of recovery, Germany’s industrial base continues to face widespread job losses and restructuring pressures.
Industrial revenues increased 4.6% in the third quarter to $599.8 billion, supported by a 19.5% expansion in metal production and a 12.1% rise in the electrical industry. Demand linked to AI data center construction and higher defense spending contributed to the growth, according to a recent analysis by global consultancy EY.
However, stronger revenues have not translated into greater employment. The industrial workforce contracted by 2.6% over the past year, with approximately 140,200 jobs eliminated, bringing total employment in the sector down to 5.3 million.
Since 2019, Germany’s industrial sector has lost 405,800 positions, equivalent to roughly one in every 14 industrial jobs nationwide.
The automotive industry has experienced some of the most substantial reductions, eliminating 36,100 jobs in 2025 alone. More than 143,500 automotive workers have lost their positions since 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volkswagen Group previously reached an agreement with German labor unions to eliminate 35,000 positions by the end of 2024. The automaker is now targeting a total workforce reduction of 100,000 employees by 2030 as part of its cost-cutting strategy.
Luxury car manufacturers Audi and Porsche are also implementing restructuring programs, planning to eliminate 7,500 and 3,900 jobs, respectively.
Automotive supplier Bosch is cutting 13,000 positions as it reorganizes its mobility and automotive software operations. Another major supplier, ZF Friedrichshafen, is proceeding with plans to reduce its German workforce by as many as 14,000 employees by 2028.
Schaeffler has announced plans to eliminate 3,460 jobs across Europe, citing slower-than-expected progress in the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Tire and automotive components manufacturer Continental is also preparing thousands of cuts across its research and development (R&D) and automotive divisions.
The employment downturn has extended beyond automotive manufacturing into other major German industries.
Steel and technology group Thyssenkrupp intends to eliminate 11,000 jobs in its steel division by 2030 as it reduces production capacity. Engineering company Siemens is cutting more than 5,600 positions globally while shifting its focus toward automation.
Rail operator Deutsche Bahn plans to eliminate 30,000 jobs, while logistics company DHL is reducing its domestic workforce by 8,000 positions.
In the financial sector, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are increasingly adopting AI-powered systems and digital banking services as part of restructuring plans involving 5,900 jobs.
Insurance company Allianz Partner has also announced workforce reductions affecting 1,800 employees as it expands the use of AI and automated processes.
Telecommunications operators are pursuing similar changes. O2 Telefonica plans to cut 1,100 jobs and close 60 stores as it accelerates digitalization and automation, with the broader restructuring affecting 1,400 positions.
Vodafone is also preparing to eliminate approximately 2,300 jobs in Germany over the next two years.
Jan Brorhilker, managing partner at EY Germany, warned that the growing adoption of AI would reduce companies’ future staffing requirements. He said businesses were likely to freeze recruitment for entry-level positions first, making it harder for young professionals to enter the labor market.
Brorhilker also highlighted the dependence of suppliers and supporting industries on automotive manufacturers, saying their difficulties continue to weigh on Germany’s wider industrial economy.
Andrea Nahles, head of the Federal Employment Agency, said AI could transform approximately 800,000 jobs in Germany over the next 15 years while also generating new employment opportunities.
Recent research from the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) indicates that one in four German companies already uses AI, while recruitment of entry-level white-collar employees has slowed.
Germany’s traditional economic model, based on importing relatively inexpensive energy and intermediate goods, processing them domestically and exporting finished products under the “Made in Germany” label, is facing growing challenges amid geopolitical shifts and technological change.
The country is now under increasing pressure to undertake structural reforms as it confronts geopolitical uncertainty, fluctuating energy costs, stronger Chinese competition, US tariffs, administrative burdens and an aging population. In response, companies are redirecting investment toward AI, automation and production facilities outside Germany.
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