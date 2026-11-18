Carney: Trump Ranks Canada-China Ties Low Amid Tariff Threat
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday that his country’s ties with Beijing are not high on US President Donald Trump’s agenda, even as trade friction between the two neighbors continues.
“In my conversation with the president, he’s tried to understand where we are with China, where we’re going with China,” Carney told reporters at a news conference in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. “But in his hierarchy of issues, it’s not the top issue at all.”
The comments come after Washington issued sharp warnings following Carney’s January trip to Beijing, which aimed to advance economic cooperation. Trump threatened an immediate 100% tariff on all Canadian goods. On his Truth Social platform, he accused Carney of trying to turn Canada into a “drop off port” for Chinese exports.
Carney pointed to Canada’s commodity exports to China, among them canola, halibut, liquefied natural gas, oil and iron ore.
“These are not cutting-edge semiconductors. These are not the types of trade relationships that the United States has with China,” he said.
Ottawa keeps strict “guardrails” in place to shield critical minerals and assets vital to national security from foreign control, Carney said. Canada still welcomes Chinese investment in agriculture, clean energy and financial services, he added.
He also backed Trump’s efforts to stabilize US-China relations and to pursue denuclearization at an upcoming trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Pressed on why Ottawa has secured two tariff-relief agreements with China this year but has yet to finalize a deal with Washington, Carney described the US negotiations as “two steps forward, one step back.” He cited shifting American trade objectives.
Carney confirmed he would meet Trump later Wednesday to discuss an agreement that serves Canadian interests.
“In my conversation with the president, he’s tried to understand where we are with China, where we’re going with China,” Carney told reporters at a news conference in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. “But in his hierarchy of issues, it’s not the top issue at all.”
The comments come after Washington issued sharp warnings following Carney’s January trip to Beijing, which aimed to advance economic cooperation. Trump threatened an immediate 100% tariff on all Canadian goods. On his Truth Social platform, he accused Carney of trying to turn Canada into a “drop off port” for Chinese exports.
Carney pointed to Canada’s commodity exports to China, among them canola, halibut, liquefied natural gas, oil and iron ore.
“These are not cutting-edge semiconductors. These are not the types of trade relationships that the United States has with China,” he said.
Ottawa keeps strict “guardrails” in place to shield critical minerals and assets vital to national security from foreign control, Carney said. Canada still welcomes Chinese investment in agriculture, clean energy and financial services, he added.
He also backed Trump’s efforts to stabilize US-China relations and to pursue denuclearization at an upcoming trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Pressed on why Ottawa has secured two tariff-relief agreements with China this year but has yet to finalize a deal with Washington, Carney described the US negotiations as “two steps forward, one step back.” He cited shifting American trade objectives.
Carney confirmed he would meet Trump later Wednesday to discuss an agreement that serves Canadian interests.
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