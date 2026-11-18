Xi Welcomes Trump to China for 3rd Meeting This Year as APEC Looms
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping received US President Donald Trump in China on Wednesday, opening a high-stakes visit that covers trade, regional security and two active wars.
Xi said he hoped for deeper talks on China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation and the global landscape. According to China’s Xinhua news agency, he framed the welcome as a return courtesy. “China is a country that values etiquette and has a tradition of reciprocity,” Xi told Trump, referring to the welcoming ceremony Trump and his wife Melania held for him during his September visit to the US.
“I welcome you back to China and look forward to having an in-depth exchange of views with you on major issues concerning China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation and the international landscape,” Xi said. He called for a constructive relationship based on “respect, fairness, and reciprocity.”
Trump thanked Xi for greeting him in person at the airport, Xinhua reported. He said he was delighted to be back in China and believed the trip would further advance bilateral ties and achieve complete success.
Chinese fighter jets flew past in salute, mirroring the reception Xi received during his state visit to the US.
Trump arrived for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Talks are expected to address trade, regional security and ongoing conflicts, including the wars in Iran and Ukraine.
A trilateral meeting among Xi, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned for Thursday, with a focus on global peace.
This is the third meeting between Xi and Trump this year.
The White House said Trump was also scheduled to hold two meetings on Wednesday, one with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and another with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Xi said he hoped for deeper talks on China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation and the global landscape. According to China’s Xinhua news agency, he framed the welcome as a return courtesy. “China is a country that values etiquette and has a tradition of reciprocity,” Xi told Trump, referring to the welcoming ceremony Trump and his wife Melania held for him during his September visit to the US.
“I welcome you back to China and look forward to having an in-depth exchange of views with you on major issues concerning China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation and the international landscape,” Xi said. He called for a constructive relationship based on “respect, fairness, and reciprocity.”
Trump thanked Xi for greeting him in person at the airport, Xinhua reported. He said he was delighted to be back in China and believed the trip would further advance bilateral ties and achieve complete success.
Chinese fighter jets flew past in salute, mirroring the reception Xi received during his state visit to the US.
Trump arrived for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Talks are expected to address trade, regional security and ongoing conflicts, including the wars in Iran and Ukraine.
A trilateral meeting among Xi, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned for Thursday, with a focus on global peace.
This is the third meeting between Xi and Trump this year.
The White House said Trump was also scheduled to hold two meetings on Wednesday, one with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and another with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
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