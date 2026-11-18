Istanbul’s 1,500-Year-Old “Sunken Palace” Spans 3 Empires at Once
(MENAFN) The Basilica Cistern, a landmark of Istanbul’s Historic Peninsula, carries centuries of cultural heritage into the future through architectural details that reflect the Byzantine, Ottoman and Republican periods.
Eastern Roman Emperor Justinian I built the cistern between 532 and 542, making it one of the city’s most significant heritage sites. Locals came to call it the “Sunken Palace” because of the seemingly countless marble columns that rise from its waters.
Its first restoration took place under Ahmed III, led by architect Kayserili Mehmet Aga. A second followed during the reign of Abdulhamid II in the Ottoman era, and more work was done in the years after.
After its most recent restoration, the cistern reopened to visitors on July 22, 2022. It now draws large numbers of local and foreign tourists.
Assoc. Prof. Yunus Ugur of Marmara University’s Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences said archaeological findings place Istanbul’s urban history at 2,600 years and its settlement history at 8,000 years.
Ugur described the cistern as one of the city’s sites of memory that most clearly reflects its layered past.
“Today, Istanbul has Byzantine, Ottoman and Republican layers. The Basilica Cistern is rare in that it reflects all three periods at once,” he said.
The Medusa heads, he said, are among the features that most captivate visitors.
“Two Medusa heads were used as bases to provide support where the columns were too short. One was placed upside down and the other sideways,” he said.
Eastern Roman Emperor Justinian I built the cistern between 532 and 542, making it one of the city’s most significant heritage sites. Locals came to call it the “Sunken Palace” because of the seemingly countless marble columns that rise from its waters.
Its first restoration took place under Ahmed III, led by architect Kayserili Mehmet Aga. A second followed during the reign of Abdulhamid II in the Ottoman era, and more work was done in the years after.
After its most recent restoration, the cistern reopened to visitors on July 22, 2022. It now draws large numbers of local and foreign tourists.
Assoc. Prof. Yunus Ugur of Marmara University’s Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences said archaeological findings place Istanbul’s urban history at 2,600 years and its settlement history at 8,000 years.
Ugur described the cistern as one of the city’s sites of memory that most clearly reflects its layered past.
“Today, Istanbul has Byzantine, Ottoman and Republican layers. The Basilica Cistern is rare in that it reflects all three periods at once,” he said.
The Medusa heads, he said, are among the features that most captivate visitors.
“Two Medusa heads were used as bases to provide support where the columns were too short. One was placed upside down and the other sideways,” he said.
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