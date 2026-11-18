Pattinson’s Bond Casting Ignites Swiss Watch Rivalry Over 007
(MENAFN) Robert Pattinson’s casting as the next James Bond is raising the possibility of a showdown between two Swiss luxury watchmakers, with Jaeger-LeCoultre positioned to threaten Omega’s decades-long hold on the spy franchise.
Omega’s link to 007 stretches back to 1995, when Pierce Brosnan wore a Seamaster in GoldenEye. Daniel Craig carried the tradition forward in later films.
A possible shake-up is now in view, Swissinfo reported on Tuesday. The report points to Pattinson’s September appointment as a global ambassador for Jaeger-LeCoultre, which is owned by Swiss luxury group Richemont.
Pattinson, 40, turned heads at the Venice Film Festival in a diamond-studded Jaeger-LeCoultre timepiece valued at nearly $1 million, Esquire magazine reported.
Omega, a unit of Swatch Group, has meanwhile launched a new collection honoring the Bond franchise, including a Seamaster Diver 300M.
Pressed on whether the partnership could change, an Omega spokesperson told the AWP news agency: “The company does not wish to comment on this matter at present.”
The commercial stakes of the Bond association are well established. Former Omega CEO Jean-Claude Biver has previously revealed he offered as much as $2 million to lock in the deal, and current chief Raynald Aeschlimann has acknowledged that Bond film releases give sales a significant lift.
For now, the outlook is unclear. Neither watchmaker has confirmed any change to the current arrangement.
Omega’s link to 007 stretches back to 1995, when Pierce Brosnan wore a Seamaster in GoldenEye. Daniel Craig carried the tradition forward in later films.
A possible shake-up is now in view, Swissinfo reported on Tuesday. The report points to Pattinson’s September appointment as a global ambassador for Jaeger-LeCoultre, which is owned by Swiss luxury group Richemont.
Pattinson, 40, turned heads at the Venice Film Festival in a diamond-studded Jaeger-LeCoultre timepiece valued at nearly $1 million, Esquire magazine reported.
Omega, a unit of Swatch Group, has meanwhile launched a new collection honoring the Bond franchise, including a Seamaster Diver 300M.
Pressed on whether the partnership could change, an Omega spokesperson told the AWP news agency: “The company does not wish to comment on this matter at present.”
The commercial stakes of the Bond association are well established. Former Omega CEO Jean-Claude Biver has previously revealed he offered as much as $2 million to lock in the deal, and current chief Raynald Aeschlimann has acknowledged that Bond film releases give sales a significant lift.
For now, the outlook is unclear. Neither watchmaker has confirmed any change to the current arrangement.
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