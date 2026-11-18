GTA VI Lands With 99 Metacritic Score, Tying Gaming’s All-Time Best
(MENAFN) Grand Theft Auto VI began launching worldwide on Wednesday, reaching players in New Zealand first, at midnight local time on Thursday, Nov. 19, before rolling out to other countries.
The launch closes a 13-year gap since Grand Theft Auto V arrived in September 2013.
Critics responded with near-universal praise once the review embargo lifted. As of Wednesday, the PlayStation 5 edition held a 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, drawn from 115 professional reviews.
Metacritic converts critics’ verdicts into a weighted average called a Metascore, a figure widely used to measure and compare how video games are received.
That result places GTA VI among the best-reviewed games ever made. It ties Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which has held the top mark since its 1998 release.
The game returns players to Vice City, a fictionalized Miami, set in the fictional US state of Leonida, which is modeled on Florida. Its story follows two protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, as they make their way through the criminal underworld.
The launch follows repeated postponements. The title was first expected in 2025, then pushed to May 2026, and later moved to Nov. 19.
GTA VI is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. No release date has been announced for PC.
The launch closes a 13-year gap since Grand Theft Auto V arrived in September 2013.
Critics responded with near-universal praise once the review embargo lifted. As of Wednesday, the PlayStation 5 edition held a 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, drawn from 115 professional reviews.
Metacritic converts critics’ verdicts into a weighted average called a Metascore, a figure widely used to measure and compare how video games are received.
That result places GTA VI among the best-reviewed games ever made. It ties Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which has held the top mark since its 1998 release.
The game returns players to Vice City, a fictionalized Miami, set in the fictional US state of Leonida, which is modeled on Florida. Its story follows two protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, as they make their way through the criminal underworld.
The launch follows repeated postponements. The title was first expected in 2025, then pushed to May 2026, and later moved to Nov. 19.
GTA VI is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. No release date has been announced for PC.
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