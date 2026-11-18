Trump, Xi, Putin to Hold First-Ever Trilateral Summit Thursday
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump will sit down Thursday with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in the first three-way meeting of the leaders of the world’s major powers. The talks will take place in Shenzhen, China’s technology hub, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
Ahead of the trilateral session, Trump is due to hold one-on-one talks and a working lunch with Xi.
Rare earths and AI on the table
Trump wants to extend an arrangement that keeps rare-earth mineral shipments flowing to the US on a stable, predictable basis. The minerals are essential to American defense systems.
Artificial intelligence is also expected to dominate the bilateral agenda. Trump is eager to finalize a communication channel on AI safety, building on groundwork laid at his September summit with Xi in Washington.
Jonathan Wachtel, a foreign affairs analyst who has worked at the State Department, told Anadolu that extending the deal would serve China’s interests in its relationship with the US.
“It behooves the Chinese to actually try to be accommodating when it comes to rare earth minerals,” said Wachtel, also a UN consultant.
“It doesn’t make sense for the Chinese to antagonize the United States so much that the US will continue to double down and figure out how to work out the supply chain of rare earth minerals on our own accord.”
Wachtel said Washington has started developing its own critical mineral resources and manufacturing goods the market needs.
“There will be some leeway when it comes to extending the deal that accommodates both US and Chinese needs.”
Huang affair casts a shadow
Efforts to balance trade and technology priorities have grown more complicated after reports of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy. The White House has said Trump will not raise Huang in the trade-focused sessions, but the episode has left an uneasy backdrop for the talks.
The AI race looms
Administration officials have also said semiconductor and chip export negotiations are not on the agenda. Even so, the contest over AI is expected to hang over the bilateral meeting.
“The explosive news of the past weeks has raised to the surface genuine concerns about AI competition, and the United States being outgunned by the Chinese as they’re able to have access to new technology and innovations that the United States is turning around,” Wachtel said.
Given the intensity of the rivalry, and amid allegations that China can place assets near American tech executives, Wachtel is wary of the prospects for real cooperation on AI security.
“While it’s helpful to have a stated aim of trying to ensure that there’s some level of dialogue and coordination between the two superpowers, the basic truth is the underbelly of what’s going on is: we are two nations competing with one another to come out on top in this AI race.
“At the moment, the United States is holding a clear advantage in some areas.”
Summit or photo op?
The three-way session with Putin is set to center on nuclear arms reduction and the war in Iran.
Trump wants Beijing involved in nuclear arms control negotiations, which China has long resisted, largely because of the size of its arsenal. With that arsenal expanding quickly, Trump is pressing Xi to, in the words of one senior official, “step up to the adult table” and accept China’s growing responsibility on nuclear issues.
Wachtel, who has worked on numerous international meetings, said the talks could prove productive if they go beyond a photo opportunity.
“Dialogue can be helpful when it’s not done for the sake of just a photo op. This meeting is reminiscent of the famous Yalta photograph of Stalin, Churchill, and Roosevelt. That was great in terms of trying to figure out how to put behind World War II. But that certainly wasn’t a picture that captured a rosy future for decades to come after that photograph was snapped.”
He added that a meeting of the leaders does not mean they are aligned.
“This meeting does not necessarily represent a path forward in which everything is going to be rosy. The tensions are there, the competition is there.”
Ahead of the trilateral session, Trump is due to hold one-on-one talks and a working lunch with Xi.
Rare earths and AI on the table
Trump wants to extend an arrangement that keeps rare-earth mineral shipments flowing to the US on a stable, predictable basis. The minerals are essential to American defense systems.
Artificial intelligence is also expected to dominate the bilateral agenda. Trump is eager to finalize a communication channel on AI safety, building on groundwork laid at his September summit with Xi in Washington.
Jonathan Wachtel, a foreign affairs analyst who has worked at the State Department, told Anadolu that extending the deal would serve China’s interests in its relationship with the US.
“It behooves the Chinese to actually try to be accommodating when it comes to rare earth minerals,” said Wachtel, also a UN consultant.
“It doesn’t make sense for the Chinese to antagonize the United States so much that the US will continue to double down and figure out how to work out the supply chain of rare earth minerals on our own accord.”
Wachtel said Washington has started developing its own critical mineral resources and manufacturing goods the market needs.
“There will be some leeway when it comes to extending the deal that accommodates both US and Chinese needs.”
Huang affair casts a shadow
Efforts to balance trade and technology priorities have grown more complicated after reports of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy. The White House has said Trump will not raise Huang in the trade-focused sessions, but the episode has left an uneasy backdrop for the talks.
The AI race looms
Administration officials have also said semiconductor and chip export negotiations are not on the agenda. Even so, the contest over AI is expected to hang over the bilateral meeting.
“The explosive news of the past weeks has raised to the surface genuine concerns about AI competition, and the United States being outgunned by the Chinese as they’re able to have access to new technology and innovations that the United States is turning around,” Wachtel said.
Given the intensity of the rivalry, and amid allegations that China can place assets near American tech executives, Wachtel is wary of the prospects for real cooperation on AI security.
“While it’s helpful to have a stated aim of trying to ensure that there’s some level of dialogue and coordination between the two superpowers, the basic truth is the underbelly of what’s going on is: we are two nations competing with one another to come out on top in this AI race.
“At the moment, the United States is holding a clear advantage in some areas.”
Summit or photo op?
The three-way session with Putin is set to center on nuclear arms reduction and the war in Iran.
Trump wants Beijing involved in nuclear arms control negotiations, which China has long resisted, largely because of the size of its arsenal. With that arsenal expanding quickly, Trump is pressing Xi to, in the words of one senior official, “step up to the adult table” and accept China’s growing responsibility on nuclear issues.
Wachtel, who has worked on numerous international meetings, said the talks could prove productive if they go beyond a photo opportunity.
“Dialogue can be helpful when it’s not done for the sake of just a photo op. This meeting is reminiscent of the famous Yalta photograph of Stalin, Churchill, and Roosevelt. That was great in terms of trying to figure out how to put behind World War II. But that certainly wasn’t a picture that captured a rosy future for decades to come after that photograph was snapped.”
He added that a meeting of the leaders does not mean they are aligned.
“This meeting does not necessarily represent a path forward in which everything is going to be rosy. The tensions are there, the competition is there.”
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