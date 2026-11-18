MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Emin Agalarov, President of Agalarov Development, will be a special guest at the Real Estate Market Leaders Forum (MREF), which will be held in Moscow on November 20.

According to a statement by the forum's organizing committee, the anniversary event will feature a discussion with Agalarov on how developers' missions, values, and business priorities are evolving amid ongoing changes in the real estate market.

The forum will also address current issues in the real estate sector, investment strategies, new business opportunities, development prospects and the market's future direction.

MREF is marking its 20th anniversary this year. The event will bring together leading real estate industry representatives, investors, business leaders and experts.

The forum will take place at the Radisson Collection Hotel in Moscow on November 20.