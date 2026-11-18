MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 4,593 applications had been submitted to Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) by October 1, 2026, from businesses seeking to operate in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.

The figures were published in the third special edition of the review Invest in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, prepared by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) to mark November 8 – Victory Day.

According to the review, 4,086 applications came from domestic entrepreneurs, while 507 were submitted by foreign businesses from 39 countries.

Of the total applications, 3,467 concerned investment projects. Domestic entrepreneurs accounted for 98% of these projects, while foreign investors submitted the remaining 2%.

An analysis of the proposed investment projects by economic activity shows that trade and services attracted the largest share, accounting for 63% of all applications.

Agriculture represented 15% of the projects, while industry accounted for 13%. Construction, tourism, healthcare, education, culture, transport and logistics collectively made up the remaining 9%.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan plans to allocate a total of $22.82 billion in public investment by 2030 to finance reconstruction and redevelopment in its liberated territories.

Under the relevant State Program, the initial total cost of public investment earmarked for the restoration and development of Karabakh and East Zangezur is estimated at $22.82 billion.

The allocation schedule shows that $12.94 billion was provided from the state budget in 2020–2025. A further $2.06 billion has been earmarked in the 2026 state budget, while an additional $7.82 billion is projected for allocation in 2027–2030.

Together, the funds allocated in 2020–2025, budgeted for 2026 and projected for 2027–2030 bring the total planned public investment to $22.82 billion.