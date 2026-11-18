(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (Nasdaq: JJSF) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended September 26, 2026.

Fourth Quarter Full Year Actuals % vs. LY Actuals % vs. LY Net Sales $406.0M -1% $1,520.6M -4% Gross Profit $136.9M 5% $483.2M 3% Operating Income $44.9M 292% $93.6M 11% Net Earnings $33.6M 195% $71.5M 9% Earnings per Diluted Share $1.80 210% $3.78 13% Adjusted Operating Income $34.5M -9% $100.2M -7% Adjusted EBITDA $53.3M -7% $176.4M -2% Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $1.39 -12% $4.04 -5%

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

“The fourth quarter showed momentum building as the sales environment improved and we realized the full program targeted run rate of $25 million of annualized savings under Project Apollo,” said Dan Fachner, President and CEO of J&J Snack Foods.“Gross margin expanded 200 basis points to 33.7% and we delivered Adjusted EBITDA of $53.3 million and Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.39, even as distribution costs increased by 21.6% amid a significant increase in freight and fuel costs. Net sales declined 1.0%. Food Service sales declined 7.4%, driven primarily by anticipated bakery reductions that outweighed growth in core churro and pretzel products, which more than offset a 17.1% increase in Retail sales and a 6.1% increase in Frozen Beverage sales.

“We expect to return to top-line growth in fiscal 2027 through core volume growth, innovation and pricing. Gross margin expanded by 210 basis points in fiscal 2026, supported by delivery of our Project Apollo initiatives and mix improvements. The next phase of Project Apollo is expected to generate an incremental $5 million in annualized run rate savings by focusing on further manufacturing efficiencies and distribution cost initiatives. With a stronger core portfolio, growing innovation pipeline, more efficient cost structure and a strong balance sheet, we are well positioned entering fiscal 2027.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Net sales decreased 1.0% from the prior year quarter to $406.0 million.



Food Service segment net sales decreased 7.4%

Retail Supermarket segment net sales increased 17.1% Frozen Beverage segment net sales increased 6.1%



Gross profit increased from $130.2 million in the prior year quarter to $136.9 million, while gross margin improved from 31.7% to 33.7%. The improvement in gross margin was supported by plant consolidation initiatives from Project Apollo, mix improvements, and raw material deflation, partially offset by higher promotional investment.

Total operating expenses of $92.0 million represented 22.7% of sales for the quarter, compared to 29.0% in the prior year quarter. Operating expenses in the quarter included a net non-recurring gain of approximately $11.9 million, largely driven by a $16 million gain from final insurance proceeds related to the Holly Ridge plant fire. Prior year quarter operating expenses included non-recurring operating expenses of approximately $24.8 million, driven primarily by $24.1 million of plant closure expenses.



Selling and Marketing expenses increased 1.6% to $33.1 million or 8.2% of sales, up from 7.9% in the prior year quarter.

Distribution expenses increased 21.6% to $51.3 million or 12.6% of sales, up from 10.3% in the prior year quarter. Distribution expenses increased primarily due to significantly higher freight and fuel rates. Administrative expenses increased 15.3% to $22.0 million or 5.4% of sales, up from 4.7% in the prior year quarter. The increase primarily was due to $2.7 million of non-recurring legal expenses.



Operating income was $44.9 million, compared to $11.5 million in the prior year quarter, while adjusted operating income was $34.5 million, compared to $37.7 million in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $1.80, compared to $0.58 in the prior year quarter, while adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.39, compared to $1.58 in the prior year quarter. The effective tax rate was 25.7%, compared to 4.8% in the prior year quarter. The lower effective tax rate in the prior year quarter primarily reflected a change in estimate on our blended state tax rate, and the corresponding impact on the valuation of our net deferred tax liabilities.

Food Service Segment



Net sales of $240.2 million, a year-over-year decrease of $19.1 million or 7.4%.

Anticipated reductions in our bakery business represented approximately half of the year-over-year decrease in net sales.

Growth in churros and pretzels was more than offset by softness in cookies and handhelds. Operating income decreased $2.3 million to $19.8 million as higher distribution costs more than offset the increase in gross profit.



Retail Supermarket Segment



Net sales of $60.2 million, a year-over-year increase of $8.8 million or 17.1%.

Growth was driven by an increase in frozen novelties and churros. Operating income decreased $3.9 million to a loss of $1.5 million, driven by an increase in promotional investment, higher distribution costs, and favorable insurance recoveries in the prior year.



Frozen Beverages Segment



Net sales of $105.7 million, a year-over-year increase of $6.1 million or 6.1%.

Beverage sales were up 19%, partially offset by lower machine and service sales. Operating income increased $2.7 million to $21.4 million.



Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

The Company ended the fourth quarter with cash of $90.3 million and no long-term debt. During the fourth quarter, the Company generated operating cash flow of $69.7 million and invested $17.6 million in capital expenditures. For fiscal 2026, operating cash flow was $170.2 million and capital expenditures were $70.9 million. During fiscal 2026, 854,208 shares of common stock were repurchased for $74.7 million.

Conference Call

J&J Snack Foods Corp. will host a conference call to discuss results and business outlook today, November 18, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in participating in the live call can pre-register by clicking on this Registration Link

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (Nasdaq: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for the foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J & J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit *MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, revenue growth and profit levels, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as“anticipate,”“if,”“believe,”“plan,”“goals,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. This includes, without limitation, our statements, and expectations regarding our expectation of a return to net sales growth in fiscal 2027, the expected annualized savings from the next phase of Project Apollo, the durability of savings and efficiencies realized to date, expected trends in freight and other distribution costs, and the expected effects of our retail trade and promotional strategy, pricing initiatives, product innovation and new customer programs. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and readers must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations of management. We do not undertake a duty to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include consumer spending, price competition, acceptance of new products, the pricing and availability of raw materials, transportation costs, changes in the competitive marketplace, and other risks identified in our annual report on Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these factors are outside of the Company's control.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); investment income; interest expense; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets; impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related inventory adjustments, strategic business transformation costs, integration costs, non-recurring legal expenses, gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant and equipment, and plant closure expenses. Adjusted Operating Income consists of operating income adjusted to exclude: impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustments, strategic business transformation costs, integration costs, non-recurring legal expenses, gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant and equipment, and plant closure expenses. Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustment, strategic business transformation costs, integration costs, non-recurring legal expenses, gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant and equipment, and plant closure expenses. For purposes of comparability, the income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments is determined using statutory tax rates. This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures; Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to applicable reporting requirements, the company has provided reconciliations below of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial measures presented within the Company's earnings release are not indicators of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the applicable GAAP measure. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur income, expenses, gains and losses, similar to the adjustments in this press release. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. We compensate for these limitations by providing equal prominence to our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only as supplemental presentations. The non-GAAP measures presented are utilized by management to evaluate the Company's business performance and profitability by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that these measures provide additional clarity for investors by excluding specific income, expenses, gains, and losses, in an effort to show comparable business operating results for the periods presented. Similarly, Management believes these adjusted measures are useful performance measures because certain items included in the calculations may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company's ongoing operating performance. See the reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Investor Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

...





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter ended Fiscal year ended September 26, September 27, September 26, September 27, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales $ 406,017 $ 410,243 $ 1,520,571 $ 1,583,233 Cost of goods sold 269,135 280,010 1,037,369 1,113,351 Gross profit 136,882 130,233 483,202 469,882 Operating expenses Marketing and selling 33,112 32,583 129,321 123,606 Distribution 51,286 42,177 180,700 168,305 Administrative 22,033 19,102 83,662 77,787 Intangible asset impairment charges 900 757 900 2,257 Gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant and equipment (15,963 ) - (16,763 ) (10,622 ) Plant closure expenses (recoveries) 520 24,073 11,234 24,073 Other general expense 95 74 535 150 Total operating expenses 91,983 118,766 389,589 385,556 Operating income 44,899 11,467 93,613 84,326 Other income (expense) Investment income 754 1,248 2,978 3,596 Interest expense (463 ) (755 ) (1,869 ) (1,493 ) Earnings before income taxes 45,190 11,960 94,722 86,429 Income tax expense 11,602 579 23,242 20,834 NET EARNINGS $ 33,588 $ 11,381 $ 71,480 $ 65,595 Earnings per diluted share $ 1.80 $ 0.58 $ 3.78 $ 3.36 Weighted average number of diluted shares 18,707 19,549 18,925 19,548 Earnings per basic share $ 1.80 $ 0.59 $ 3.78 $ 3.37 Weighted average number of basic shares 18,668 19,451 18,901 19,467





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share amounts) September 26, September 27, 2026 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,253 $ 105,893 Accounts receivable, net 189,121 184,069 Inventories 161,523 175,173 Prepaid expenses and other 18,300 13,197 Total current assets 459,197 478,332 Property, plant and equipment, at cost 1,045,472 1,009,463 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 661,731 619,310 Property, plant and equipment, net 383,741 390,153 Other assets Goodwill 185,070 185,070 Trade name intangible assets, net 105,020 105,920 Other intangible assets, net 61,103 66,730 Operating lease right-of-use assets 148,481 151,538 Other 3,533 3,758 Total other assets 503,207 513,016 Total Assets $ 1,346,145 $ 1,381,501 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Current finance lease liabilities $ 552 $ 563 Accounts payable 89,250 82,405 Accrued insurance liability 16,847 16,441 Accrued liabilities 23,394 12,606 Current operating lease liabilities 24,269 21,624 Accrued compensation expense 31,156 26,475 Dividends payable 14,917 15,552 Total current liabilities 200,385 175,666 Long-term debt - - Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 840 1,355 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 134,559 140,021 Deferred income taxes 97,014 91,703 Other long-term liabilities 1,690 6,061 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, no par value; authorized, 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 18,646,000 and 19,440,000 respectively 70,473 139,118 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,466 ) (12,647 ) Retained Earnings 851,650 840,224 Total stockholders' equity 911,657 966,695 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,346,145 $ 1,381,501





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Fiscal year ended September 26, September 27, 2026 2025 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 71,480 $ 65,595 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation of fixed assets 70,506 66,018 Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs 5,626 7,314 Intangible asset impairment charges 900 2,257 Losses from disposals of property & equipment 748 320 Non-cash plant closure expenses 4,529 20,845 Non-cash impairment charge 850 - Share-based compensation 4,985 6,320 Deferred income taxes 5,414 3,949 Gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant, and equipment (16,763 ) (10,622 ) Gain on insurance proceeds received in excess of operating losses recognized - (799 ) Other 580 95 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of companies (Increase) Decrease in accounts receivable (4,288 ) 5,502 Decrease (Increase) in inventories 12,377 (2,322 ) Net changes in other operating assets and liabilities 13,209 654 Net cash provided by operating activities 170,153 165,126 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (70,889 ) (82,873 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 66 1,401 Proceeds from insurance for fixed assets 16,763 11,421 Net cash (used in) investing activities (54,060 ) (70,051 ) Financing activities: Payments to repurchase common stock (74,733 ) (8,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock 2,193 4,282 Purchase of vested employee service share units and performance share units (1,090 ) - Borrowings under credit facility 137,000 50,000 Repayment of borrowings under credit facility (137,000 ) (50,000 ) Payments for debt issuance costs (567 ) - Payments on finance lease obligations (527 ) (238 ) Payment of cash dividend (60,688 ) (60,751 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (135,412 ) (64,707 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 3,679 2,131 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (15,640 ) 32,499 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 105,893 73,394 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 90,253 $ 105,893 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these statements.





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter ended Fiscal year ended September 26, September 27, September 26, September 27, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Sales to external customers: Food Service $ 240,155 $ 259,256 $ 928,264 $ 1,001,361 Retail Supermarket 60,162 51,384 222,596 213,809 Frozen Beverages 105,700 99,603 369,711 368,063 Consolidated sales to external customers $ 406,017 $ 410,243 $ 1,520,571 $ 1,583,233 Operating Income: Food Service $ 19,829 $ 22,119 $ 68,862 $ 64,794 Retail Supermarket (1,453 ) 2,430 1,982 13,318 Frozen Beverages 21,351 18,613 52,851 49,529 Total Segment Operating Income 39,727 43,162 123,695 127,641 General corporate expenses 10,271 7,622 35,611 29,864 Gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant and equipment (15,963 ) - (16,763 ) (10,622 ) Plant closure expense 520 24,073 11,234 24,073 Total Unallocated Operating Expenses (net) (5,172 ) 31,695 30,082 43,315 Total Operating Income $ 44,899 $ 11,467 $ 93,613 $ 84,326





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter ended Fiscal year ended September 26, September 27, September 26, September 27, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA Net Earnings $ 33,588 $ 11,381 $ 71,480 $ 65,595 Income Taxes 11,602 579 23,242 20,834 Investment Income (754 ) (1,248 ) (2,978 ) (3,596 ) Interest Expense 463 755 1,869 1,493 Depreciation and Amortization 19,747 19,165 76,132 73,332 Share-Based Compensation 301 1,740 4,985 6,320 Gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant and equipment (15,963 ) - (16,763 ) (10,622 ) Restructuring Costs - - 1,501 260 Non-recurring Legal Expenses 2,690 - 4,078 591 Net Loss /(Gain)on Sale or Disposal of Assets 226 171 748 320 Impairment Costs 900 757 900 2,257 Plant closure expenses/(recoveries) 520 24,073 11,234 24,073 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,320 $ 57,373 $ 176,428 $ 180,857 Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income Operating Income $ 44,899 $ 11,467 $ 93,613 $ 84,326 Gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant and equipment (15,963 ) - (16,763 ) (10,622 ) Restructuring Costs - - 1,501 260 Non-recurring Legal Expenses 2,690 - 4,078 591 Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses 1,408 1,443 5,626 7,314 Impairment Costs 900 757 900 2,257 Plant closure expenses/(recoveries) 520 24,073 11,234 24,073 Adjusted Operating Income $ 34,454 $ 37,740 $ 100,189 $ 108,199 Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share Earnings per Diluted Share $ 1.80 $ 0.58 $ 3.78 $ 3.36 Gain on insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant and equipment (0.85 ) - (0.89 ) (0.54 ) Restructuring Costs - - 0.08 0.01 Non-recurring Legal Expenses 0.14 - 0.22 0.03 Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses 0.08 0.07 0.30 0.37 Impairment Costs 0.05 0.04 0.05 0.12 Plant closure expenses/(recoveries) 0.03 1.23 0.59 1.23 Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments (1) 0.14 (0.34 ) (0.09 ) (0.31 ) Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $ 1.39 $ 1.58 $ 4.04 $ 4.27 (1) Income taxes associated with pre-tax adjustments determined using statutory tax rates

