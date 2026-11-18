MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QUITO, Ecuador, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Flaherty as an independent director of the Company, effective November 17, 2026. Mr. Flaherty succeeds Hans Wick, who resigned from the Board of Directors (the“Board”) effective the same date.

Mr Flaherty brings more than 40 years of experience in the investment management industry, with expertise spanning market dynamics, investment strategy, portfolio management, risk and corporate governance. His expertise will support Solaris as it advances the Warintza Project (“Warintza” or the“Project”) through permitting and technical development and evaluates the strategic and financing pathways for the Project's next phase.

Mr. Flaherty was also appointed Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective November 17, 2026.

Richard Warke, Chairman of Solaris, commented:“Mark is a highly accomplished leader whose appointment further strengthens the independence, experience and breadth of our Board. His expertise across investment management, capital markets and corporate governance will be invaluable as Solaris advances Warintza through permitting and technical development and prepares for the Project's next phase. On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome him to Solaris. I would also like to thank Hans for his service, commitment and contributions to the Company. We wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Mark Flaherty commented:“Warintza is a high-quality copper asset with the scale and potential to become an important future source of supply. I am pleased to join Solaris at this important stage and look forward to contributing my experience in investment management and corporate governance as the Company advances the Project and builds the foundations for its long-term development.”

The Company has also established an office and corporate presence in New York, strengthening its U.S. footprint and supporting its engagement with investors and other stakeholders.

About Mark Flaherty

Mark previously served as Senior Partner and Vice Chairman at Wellington Management, a global investment firm managing over $1.3 trillion in assets. He oversaw the Investment Services Division, encompassing Global Trading, Risk Management, and Governance, and was a long-standing member of the Operating Committee. Before Wellington, Mark was a Partner at Standish, Ayer & Wood, leading Global Equity Trading and serving on the Executive Committee. Currently, Mark has served as an Independent Director of The Goldman Sachs Group since 2014 and is a member of its Audit, Governance and Risk Committees. He is an Independent Director of Openly, a technology-driven homeowners insurance provider, and Lead Director of Suffolk Technologies, a venture capital platform focusing on startups transforming the built environment. He brings more than 40 years of experience in the investment management industry, with expertise spanning market dynamics, investment strategy, portfolio management, risk and corporate governance.

Additionally, Mark is a former Policy Board member of the PGA TOUR.

He received a B.S. in Accounting from Providence College, where he previously served on the Board of Trustees. Mark is a CFA Charterholder.

On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

“Matthew Rowlinson”

President & CEO, Director

For Further Information

Patrick Chambers, VP Business Development & Investor Relations

Email: ...

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris Resources is a copper-gold exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of high-quality assets across the Americas. Its flagship asset is the 100%-owned Warintza copper porphyry Project in southeast Ecuador. Solaris is committed to responsible mining practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, shared value creation, and long-term benefits for local communities and stakeholders.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively“forward-looking statements”). The use of the words“will” and“expected” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Company's future exploration and development plans, growth and value; the timing, completion and potential results of such exploration and development plans; planned activities and potential future opportunities at Warintza; the timing and ability to obtain the requisite permits and regulatory approvals, if at all; the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders; the use of and sufficiency of capital to fund the Company's planned activities; changes to the Board; the anticipated benefits of the Company's New York office; and expectations regarding the performance and focus of the new director. Although Solaris believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements and information on the Company's current expectations and assumptions about future events including assumptions regarding the exploration and regional programmes. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Solaris Management's Discussion and Analysis, for the year ended December 31, 2025 available at Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Solaris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable securities laws.