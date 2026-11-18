MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The study evaluates oral Piclidenoson and last patient in the interim-analysis cohort completes treatment

Ramat Gan, Israel, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CANF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs targeting oncological and inflammatory diseases, today announced completion of treatment of the first 247 patients in its pivotal Phase III study evaluating Piclidenoson for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The company announced that the last patient in the interim-analysis cohort of its pivotal Phase III psoriasis study received the final dose of study treatment. Results of the pre-specified interim analysis are expected to be read out by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) in Q1 2027.

Completion of dosing marks a key milestone toward the interim analysis, which will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Piclidenoson in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The Company previously announced completion of enrolment of the first 247 patients for this analysis.

Piclidenoson is an investigational, orally administered A3 adenosine receptor agonist that targets inflammatory pathways implicated in psoriasis. Its clinical development program includes a safety database involving more than 1,500 subjects. If successfully developed and approved, Piclidenoson could offer a unique oral treatment option for patients requiring long-term management of their disease, with a favorable safety profile that supports chronically administered.

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study is being conducted under a protocol agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Patients receive Piclidenoson 3 mg or placebo orally twice daily. The co-primary efficacy endpoints at Week 16 are the proportion of patients achieving at least a 75% improvement in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 75) and the proportion achieving a static Physician's Global Assessment (sPGA) score of 0 or 1, corresponding to clear or almost clear skin.

“Completion of dosing in the interim-analysis cohort brings us an important step closer to the anticipated results from our pivotal Phase III psoriasis study,” said Motti Farbstein, Chief Executive Officer of Can-Fite.“We believe Piclidenoson's oral administration, selective mechanism of action, and favourable safety profile observed in clinical studies support its potential as a convenient long-term treatment option for patients with psoriasis. We look forward to reporting the interim results in Q1 2027.”

About Piclidenoson

Piclidenoson is an orally bioavailable, highly selective A3 adenosine receptor agonist with anti-inflammatory activity demonstrated in both preclinical and clinical studies. The drug has accumulated an extensive clinical safety database involving more than 1,500 subjects and is being developed as a potential chronic therapy for psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases. The drug's mechanism of action entails inhibition of the inflammatory cytokines interleukin 17 and 23 (IL-17 and IL-23) and the induction of apoptosis of patients' skin cell keratinocytes involved with the disease pathogenicity.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CANF) is an advanced clinical stage drug development Company with a platform technology that is designed to address multi-billion dollar markets in the treatment of cancer, liver, and inflammatory disease. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, which has completed enrollment of the first 247 patients for a pre-specified interim analysis, with interim efficacy and safety data expected in the first quarter of 2027. Can-Fite's liver drug, Namodenoson, is being evaluated in a Phase III trial for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of MASH, and in a Phase 2a study in pancreatic cancer. Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Fast Track Designation as a second line treatment for HCC by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Namodenoson has also shown proof of concept to potentially treat other cancers including colon, prostate, and melanoma. CF602, the Company's third drug candidate, has shown efficacy in the treatment of erectile dysfunction. These drugs have an excellent safety profile with experience in over 1,700 patients in clinical studies to date. For more information please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about Can-Fite's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, the development of Piclidenoson, the timing and results of the planned interim analysis of the Phase III psoriasis study, the safety, efficacy and therapeutic potential of Piclidenoson, and the potential for Piclidenoson to receive regulatory approval and be commercialized. All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical facts, are“forward looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“should” or“anticipate” or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Can-Fite's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, our market and other conditions, history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and other product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance our product candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for our product candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of our product candidates; our ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product candidates and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; risks related to not satisfying the continued listing requirements of NYSE American; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included from time to time in the“Risk Factors” section of Can-Fite's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026 and other public reports filed with the SEC and in its periodic filings with the TASE. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Can-Fite undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contact:

Motti Farbstein

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+972-3-9241114