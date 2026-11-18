MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newest dealer partner extends Workhorse's reach across Canada

DETROIT, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) (“Workhorse”), an American Industrial Technology company, today announced it has signed a dealer agreement with BDS Fleet Service (“BDS”), a Toronto-based fleet services provider, to sell Workhorse vehicles in Ontario, Canada. The agreement is Workhorse's second Canadian dealer partnership and gives fleets across the country's most populous province a local dealer for the all-electric W56 step van.

BDS brings 40 years of experience servicing Class 1–8 vehicles, delivering comprehensive, turnkey fleet solutions across Ontario. Its 60,000-square-foot Toronto facility features 61 service bays supporting preventive maintenance, mechanical repairs, body shop services, detailing, driver services, and specialized upfitting. Serving municipal and federal agencies as well as private companies, BDS tailors its services to each fleet's operational needs to maximize uptime and keep vehicles working.

“As we seek to expand our footprint across Canada, BDS is our partner-of-choice to sell and support the Workhorse W56 in Ontario,” said James Griffin, Chief Revenue Officer at Workhorse.“They have a deep and trusted network of customers across the province, and we are honored they have chosen to represent Workhorse.”

BDS will offer the full line of Workhorse W56 electric step vans, including Standard Wheelbase (178”) and Extended Wheelbase (208”) models with a 210kWh battery. With cargo capacity up to 34 cubic meters (1,200 cubic feet), payload capacity up to 4,535 kg (10,000 lbs.) and a nominal range of 240 km (150 miles) per charge with the 210-kWh battery, the W56 lineup lets fleets match the van to the route.

Workhorse has sold and supported electric trucks in Canada since 2021, and is an approved supplier status in the Canoe cooperative purchasing program, making it more seamless for public sector fleets to purchase vehicles. With dealer partners now in both Ontario and Quebec, Canada's two largest and most populous provinces, the company is extending that experience to a broader set of fleets through local sales and support.

“While electric trucks continue to gain acceptance in the marketplace, fleet operators still place tremendous value on having a trusted partner who stands behind the vehicles they sell and provides a reliable local point of contact for service, maintenance, and ongoing support,” said Imran Mohammed, Vice President, Business Development at BDS.“We believe our local presence and commitment to customer service will be instrumental in building fleet confidence and supporting the long-term success of Workhorse vehicles in the market. We look forward to developing a strong, mutually beneficial relationship with Workhorse and working together to build a successful and lasting partnership.”

Ontario fleet operators interested in the W56 should contact BDS at 416-757-5671 or visit .

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Headquartered in the Detroit area, Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) is an American industrial technology company that designs, engineers, and produces the intelligent industrial machines that are the lifeblood of modern economies. From its manufacturing facility in Union City, Indiana, Workhorse applies its electrification, high-voltage systems integration, ruggedized platform manufacturing and distributed energy capabilities to its electric commercial vehicles and modular data center products. More information is available at

About BDS Fleet Service

BDS Fleet Service is a Canadian owned and operated company, whose mission is to be a turnkey solution for its fleet customers. BDS takes pride in providing prompt, reliable service that minimizes vehicle downtime, maximizes fleet availability, and supports cost-effective maintenance and repair solutions. Their Toronto facility is a 61-service bay operation working on all makes and models from cars to class 8 trucks. They are located at 390 Midwest Road, Scarborough, Ontario, M1P 3B5 and service all Federal, Provincial, Municipal entities as well as privately owned companies. More information is available at .

Media Relations Contacts:

Workhorse

John Williams, Communications

+1-206-660-5503, ...

ICR, Inc.

...

Investor Relations Contact:

...

BDS Fleet Service

Imran Mohammed, VP Business Development

1-416-757-5671, ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These include statements regarding Workhorse's dealer relationship with BDS Fleet Service; anticipated sales, service and support of Workhorse vehicles in Ontario and Canada; anticipated fleet operator demand for electric vehicles; and Workhorse's plans to expand its dealer network and grow its presence in Canada. Some of these statements may be identified by the use of the words“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“estimated”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“targets”,“projects”,“contemplates”,“predicts”,“potential”,“continue”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“should”,“might”,“will” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Workhorse as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include our ability to raise capital to fund our operations and to maintain access to our current debt facilities; our ability to achieve the expected synergies and/or efficiencies from our operations and as a result of the Motiv/Workhorse merger; our ability to reduce the cost to build our vehicles; our ability to hire and retain the workforce needed; the ability of BDS Fleet Service to successfully market, sell and service our vehicles in Ontario; our ability to obtain or maintain eligibility for government incentive and procurement programs, and the continued availability and terms of such programs; trade policies, tariffs, customs requirements and currency fluctuations affecting cross-border sales; changes in laws, regulations, technologies, the global supply chain, and macro-economic and social environments affecting our business, including demand for electric trucks, fuel prices and our cost of production; and our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq rules and otherwise maintain our listing of securities on Nasdaq.

Additional information on these and other factors that may cause actual results and Workhorse's performance to differ materially is included in Workhorse's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including Workhorse's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 including those factors described under the heading“Risk Factors” therein, and Workhorse's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of Workhorse's filings with the SEC are available publicly on the SEC's website at or may be obtained by contacting Workhorse. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Workhorse undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at