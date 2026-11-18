

Battery-swapping equipment business began contributing revenue in the third quarter

Nine-month net revenues rose 38.5% YoY to $82.1M

Enhanced operating efficiency drives improvement in profitability Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and certificates of deposit totaled $291.3M



JINHUA, China, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (“Kandi” or the“Company”, collectively with the consolidated subsidiaries, the“Group”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), a global innovator in intelligent equipment and a technology-driven platform company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Nine Months of 2026 Financial Highlights



Net revenues increased 38.5% year over year to $82.1 million.

Revenue from off-road vehicles and associated parts increased 33.5% to $74.0 million, compared with $55.4 million for the same period of 2025.

Net income was $5.6 million, or $0.57 per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of $6.3 million, or $0.75 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and certificates of deposit totaled $291.3 million as of September 30, 2026, compared with $211.9 million as of December 31, 2025.



Recent Developments



In the third quarter of 2026, Kandi's subsidiary, China Battery Exchange (Zhejiang) Technology Co., Ltd. (“China Battery Exchange”), secured four procurement orders for a total of 33 heavy-truck battery swap stations from Times QIJI Green Energy Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (“QIJI Energy”), a subsidiary of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (“CATL”). Building on the initial batch order received in July 2026, the follow-on orders reflect the deepening of the two parties' partnership and Kandi's further progress in commercializing its battery-swapping equipment business. China Battery Exchange will continue to enhance its production and delivery capabilities to support the large-scale deployment of CATL's heavy-truck battery-swapping infrastructure.

In October 2026, Kandi began supplying its UTV products to a leading home improvement retailer in North America, and its UTV products have gradually been entering this retailer's sales channels. Through the retailer's retail network, Kandi aims to broaden its market reach, strengthen brand awareness, and create new sales opportunities for its core North American business.



Management Remarks

Mr. Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi, commented,“In the first nine months of 2026, we continued to execute our dual-engine strategy, making steady progress across our businesses and translating our initiatives into tangible operating results. For the first nine months of 2026, net revenues increased 38.5% as compared to the same period last year, and profitability improved. In our North American off-road electric vehicle business, we continued to expand our sales channels and upgrade our product portfolio, enhancing our market competitiveness and operating efficiency. Meanwhile, we further advanced Rawrr Inc.'s integration into the Group, leveraging synergies across R&D, manufacturing, supply chain and distribution to lay the groundwork for upcoming product launches and future growth.

“Our new businesses in energy and intelligent equipment also made meaningful progress in commercialization. China Battery Exchange secured new orders from CATL, while advancing equipment production, project deliveries and capacity expansion. We are pleased that this business began contributing revenue in the third quarter. Looking ahead, we will remain focused on customer needs and confirmed orders as we advance the commercialization of our emerging businesses.

“As Kandi continues to upgrade its product portfolio and advance the commercialization of its battery-swapping equipment, we observe opportunities to build a more diversified base for sustainable growth. Supported by our solid financial position, we will maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation, aligning investments with actual business needs and commercial progress while improving operating and capital efficiency. We remain committed to delivering sustainable, high-quality growth and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Nine Months 2026 Financial Results

REVENUES

Net revenues were $82.1 million, representing an increase of 38.5% from $59.3 million for the same period of 2025. This increase was mainly due to an increase in sales of off-road vehicles compared to the prior period, as well as the additional revenue contributed by Rawrr Inc., which the Company acquired in February 2026.

COST OF GOODS SOLD

Cost of goods sold was $50.4 million, representing an increase of 56.0% from $32.3 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to the corresponding increase in sales.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit was $31.7 million, representing an increase of 17.6% from $26.9 million for the same period of 2025. Gross margin was 38.6%, compared with 45.5% for the same period of 2025, primarily due to changes in product mix and the relatively lower gross margin on sales of Rawrr Inc.'s products.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses were $30.9 million, representing a decrease of 5.7% from $32.8 million for the same period of 2025.

Research and development expenses were $4.0 million, representing an increase of 4.2% from $3.9 million for the same period of 2025.

Selling and marketing expenses were $7.2 million, representing a decrease of 34.3% from $11.0 million for the same period of 2025, primarily due to decrease in advertising expenses resulting from optimizations to the Company's sales approach and distribution channels.

General and administrative expenses were $19.7 million, representing an increase of 9.5% from $18.0 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to the additional expenses incurred by Rawrr Inc.

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations was $0.8 million, compared with a loss from operations of $5.8 million for the same period of 2025.

NET INCOME (LOSS)

Net income was $5.6 million, compared with a net loss of $6.3 million for the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher net revenues and gross profit, a year-over-year decrease in operating expenses, and a reduction in other loss, net, from $8.3 million in the same period of 2025 to $1.0 million in the current period.

Basic and diluted net income per share was $0.57, compared with a basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.75 for the same period of 2025. Basic and diluted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was $0.58 per share, compared with a basic and diluted net loss of $0.55 per share for the same period of 2025. Per-share amounts for all periods reflect the 10-for-1 share consolidation effective October 16, 2026.

BALANCE SHEET

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and certificates of deposit totaling $291.3 million, compared with $211.9 million as of December 31, 2025. Working capital was $190.8 million as of September 30, 2026.

Conference Call

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 18, 2026, or 9:00 P.M. Beijing Time, to discuss its financial results and operating performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

The dial-in and webcast details for the conference call are as follows:



Toll-free dial-in number: +1-877-407-3982 International dial-in number: +1-201-493-6780

Webcast and replay:

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.kandigroup.com.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) is a global innovator in intelligent equipment and a technology-driven platform company. It leverages technological innovation, a global supply chain, and advanced manufacturing to transform industries and expand real-world applications, bringing technology closer to people's everyday lives. Guided by a“one core, two growth engines” framework, the Company anchors its business in all-domain intelligent vehicles, with battery swapping equipment and intelligent robotics as two growth pillars. Driven by its mission to bring joy to daily life, Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. fosters shared success and sustainable, long-term growth through open collaboration and mutually beneficial partnerships, creating enduring industrial and societal value while building a globally respected brand.

For more information, please visit ir.kandigroup.com. The Company provides important updates on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include“forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are“forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“believes,”“expects” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, available on the SEC's website (). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kewa Luo

Tel: +1 (212) 551-3610

Email: ...

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

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