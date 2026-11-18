MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Daniel Diez named President, Christopher Sullivan appointed Chief Product Officer and Ana Lang named Chief Administrative Officer

SALEM, Ore., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agility TM (Nasdaq: AGLT), a leading humanoid robotics and physical AI company, today announced three executive leadership appointments to support its public company operations and sharpen its focus on growth. Daniel Diez, previously Chief Business Officer, has been promoted to President. Christopher“Sully” Sullivan, who joined Agility in May as Vice President of Customer Success, has been appointed Chief Product Officer. Ana Lang, previously Chief Legal & People Officer, has been named Chief Administrative Officer.

The appointments follow the company's November 4 completion of its business combination with Churchill Capital Corp XI and its listing on Nasdaq, and come amid significant commercial and product momentum following the unveiling of Digit 5 in September, including an expanded deployment agreement with GXO, a planned pilot with AGCO and paid evaluation programs with three additional enterprise manufacturing customers announced in October.

“Daniel and Ana are leaders I've trusted for years, well before they joined Agility, and they've built the commercial strategy and the legal and organizational foundation that helped bring us to the public markets. Sully adds decades of experience deploying automation in customer facilities, strengthening a leadership team built to turn demand for Digit into deployments at scale and long-term value for our shareholders,” said Peggy Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Agility.

Daniel Diez, President

As President, Diez leads all aspects of Agility's commercial business and will set and execute the strategy to accelerate its growth. Diez joined Agility in 2024 as Chief Strategy Officer and was later named Chief Business Officer. In those roles he shaped the company's business and go-to-market strategy and led its commercial, marketing, communications and government relations work to grow demand for Digit. He was also a key architect of Agility's move to the public markets and secured key commercial milestones including more than $300 million in committed multi-year orders for Digit 5, representing potential multi-year value subject to contractual milestones and product specifications.

Before Agility, Diez held several senior roles at Magic Leap, including Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Transformation Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. There he led the company's shift to enterprise technology and the commercial launch of Magic Leap 2. Earlier, he was Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Product at Transform Brands, owner of the Kenmore brand, and Global Chief Marketing Officer at R/GA.

“Humanoid robots have moved from pilots to real work, and Agility is leading that shift with Digit deployed with multiple customers in live operations,” said Diez.“As President, my focus is to scale our commercial business: more customers, larger deployments and new partnerships that make Digit essential to how work gets done.”

Christopher“Sully” Sullivan, Chief Product Officer

As Chief Product Officer, Sullivan will oversee product strategy and execution for Agility's product portfolio, including Digit, Agility Arc and future offerings. He will also continue to lead Agility's customer success organization, ensuring a tight connection between product strategy and deployment execution.

Sullivan joined Agility in May 2026 as Vice President of Customer Success. He previously served as Chief Technology Officer of Automated Tire, Inc., where he led the product and engineering team developing an automated on-car tire change and wheel balance system. Before that, he was Senior Vice President of Engineering at Onward Robotics, where he scaled and led engineering for an autonomous mobile robot (AMR) for e-commerce fulfillment that works collaboratively with human workers, and earlier served as Vice President of Product and Program Management. Earlier in his career he held leadership roles at Berkshire Grey, including Vice President of Product and Mobile Solutions and Vice President of Engineering, Mobile Robotics and at Symbotic, as Vice President of Product Management.

“I've spent 35 years introducing new technology to demanding customers, building physical products, deploying them into warehouses and factories, and learning how to leverage automation in the industrial world,” said Sullivan.“Those experiences have taught me that new technology has to work reliably, bring real operational benefit, and be simple enough to operate that it can actually scale in these environments.”

Ana Lang, Chief Administrative Officer

As Chief Administrative Officer, Lang will continue to lead Agility's legal and people functions, and will serve as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. As Agility operates as a public company, she will oversee corporate governance, legal and compliance, and risk management, and work closely with the Board of Directors and its committees. A seasoned legal executive with more than a decade of experience guiding innovative technology companies through complex legal and organizational challenges, Lang joined Agility in 2024 as Chief Legal & People Officer.

Before joining Agility, Lang spent nearly a decade at Magic Leap, rising from Associate General Counsel to Chief Legal Officer. During her tenure, she led the company's legal, compliance and venture financing initiatives. Earlier in her career, she was an attorney in the Emerging Companies & Venture Capital practice at Perkins Coie LLP.

“Becoming a public company is a significant milestone for Agility, but it's also the beginning of a new chapter that demands greater scale, discipline and accountability,” said Lang.“My focus is on strengthening the people, governance and organizational foundations that enable our teams to execute with confidence, move quickly and responsibly, and build a company positioned for long-term success.”

About Agility Robotics

Headquartered in Salem, Oregon, with offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Fremont, California, Agility Robotics' mission is to build robot partners that augment the human workforce. Agility's groundbreaking general-purpose humanoid robot, Digit, is the first multi-purpose, human-centric robot that is Made for Work® and commercially deployed today. With more than 65,000 hours of real-world operation combined with industry-leading safety standards, we're pioneering a new era of automation that enhances human potential. To learn more, visit agilityrobotics.com.

Agility, the Agility logo, Digit, Agility Arc, RoboFab, and Made for Work are trademarks of Agility Robotics, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements include, among other things, statements regarding Agility Robotics, Inc.'s (“Agility”) growth strategy, commercial expansion, customer demand, ability to scale deployments and operations, product development and execution, anticipated benefits of its executive leadership structure, and ability to execute its business objectives as a public company. Forward-looking statements also include expectations regarding customer relationships, future deployments and the anticipated value, timing and fulfillment of committed orders for Digit 5, which are subject to contractual milestones, product features and specifications. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“will,”“may,”“could,”“continue” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These statements reflect Agility's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, challenges associated with developing and commercializing emerging robotics technologies; the ability to achieve anticipated customer deployments and fulfill committed orders; customer adoption and market demand; the ability to scale manufacturing, operations and service capabilities; competition; dependence on key executives and personnel; the ability to attract and retain qualified employees; reliance on strategic partners and third parties; financial performance and capital requirements; and the risks associated with operating as a public company. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in Agility's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to its business combination with Churchill Capital Corp XI and subsequent filings.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Agility undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by applicable law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Media: Michael Oldenburg

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Investors: Anthony Rozmus

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