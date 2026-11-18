MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TINA.org Finds Company Markets Products as ADHD Treatment and Adderall Substitute

MADISON, CONN., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad watchdog truthinadvertising.org (TINA.org) has filed complaints with the Federal Trade Commission, the Food and Drug Administration and New York state and city officials against Nuro Pouches, a Brooklyn-based company that deceptively advertises its Ultra Focus oral pouches as a treatment for ADHD and a substitute for prescription Adderall without FDA approval or competent and reliable scientific evidence.

The company's central pitch touted by its cofounder – that the pouch is“like if Zyn and Adderall had a baby” – appears in a YouTube ad viewed more than 32 million times. TINA.org documented dozens of marketing examples echoing this message, including Ultra posts referring to the pouches as“Adderall without the noise” and affiliate posts calling the products“natural Addy.” However, claims that a product can treat ADHD or replace Adderall are considered disease-treatment claims that require FDA approval and competent and reliable substantiation, neither of which Ultra has.

Furthermore, according to Ultra, its Focus Pouch is a caffeine-free source of“instant focus,”“mental clarity” and“enhanced memory.” But its key ingredient is caffeine's primary metabolite and a central nervous stimulant that behaves much like its parent compound. Each pouch contains roughly what the body produces from ingesting 135 to 154 mg of caffeine – more than the daily limit pediatricians recommend for teens.

And while Ultra's fine print label warns that the product is not for children, TINA.org found evidence of Ultra marketing the product as appropriate for users of all ages, including affiliates telling viewers that kids as young as 12 can use them and Ultra sponsorships of a youth soccer league and gaming YouTubers popular with young audiences.

“Ultra has neither the required scientific evidence nor the necessary regulatory approval to market its product the way it does,” said TINA.org Executive Director Bonnie Patten.“The company's unscrupulous and reckless advertising needs to be reined in by regulators.”

TINA.org's investigation uncovered the company promoting other uses its label warns against, including limits on daily usage and warnings that the pouches should not be combined with caffeine or other stimulants. Ultra also enrolls shoppers in autorenewing subscriptions without proper or effective disclosure, and numerous consumers report being unable to cancel, in violation of the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act.

Read more about TINA.org's investigation into Ultra Pouches.

CONTACT: Shana Mueller truthinadvertising.org 203-421-6210...