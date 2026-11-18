

Built to transform aerospace power, FAEROTM is designed for long-range, high-speed missions with up to 80% higher energy density and 4X the energy at full power compared with today's high-power lithium-ion cells.

FAERO, building on the foundation of FEST®, replaces the polymer component to carry the same high energy density while delivering even higher power. Runs on the existing FEST® manufacturing platform



BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factorial Energy Inc. (“Factorial”) (Nasdaq: FAC), a global leader in advanced battery technology, today introduced FAEROTM, a liquid-electrolyte battery platform that extends the company's FEST® technology to meet surging demand from drone and aerospace customers for higher power without added battery weight.

Factorial is seeing the strongest demand from missions that ask drones to fly farther, faster, and with heavier payloads, from extended-range resupply and last-mile delivery to long-range reconnaissance and tactical first-person-view drones.

Conventional lithium-ion batteries force a choice: high-energy cells with limited power, or high-power cells with far less energy. Drones need both. For every kilowatt-hour of battery, a typical automotive duty cycle draws less than half a horsepower. A drone often draws nearly 3 horsepower per kilowatt-hour continuously, and pulses past 13 horsepower per kilowatt-hour when it lifts off with a full payload or maneuvers hard. FAERO was built so drone customers do not have to choose.

FAERO is a direct extension of Factorial's FEST® platform. FEST lithium-metal cells have achieved a cell-level energy density of 450 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg). FAERO builds on the same cell design and manufacturing process and differs in one respect: it uses a liquid-electrolyte system. That change is designed to deliver the high energy density of FEST with even higher power, providing up to 4 times the energy at full power compared with today's high-power lithium-ion batteries. FAEROTM supports the same anode options as FEST®, from lithium metal to silicon, and anode-free.

“At Factorial, our mission is to create a new energy layer to power the future of humanity, and we are deeply focused on customer-centric innovation,” said Siyu Huang, CEO of Factorial.“Our aerospace customers told us they needed more power without giving up range. I am very proud of our engineers: after setting an endurance world record for Group 1 drones, they have now taken power further for the toughest missions.”

FAERO is manufactured on the same equipment as FEST so Factorial can allocate existing capacity between the two platforms as customer demand requires.

Aerospace is FAERO's initial focus, advancing Factorial's longstanding strategy of entering high-performance markets while continuing its automotive development and partnerships. Factorial works with customers to translate cell-level advances into system-level performance through integration, testing and qualification.

About Factorial Energy

Factorial Energy (Nasdaq: FAC) develops advanced battery technologies for aerospace, energy storage, and mobility. Its FEST® and SolsticeTM platforms combine battery performance with approaches designed to support manufacturing scale. The company's backers include IQT, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Hyundai, and Kia. Factorial's technology has supported a drone endurance record and automotive demonstrations, including long-range testing with Mercedes-Benz and integration into a Dodge Charger Daytona demonstration vehicle with Stellantis. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Factorial's future financial or operating performance, including expectations regarding the performance, power and materials cost of FAEROTM and its anode-free design, manufacturing capabilities, commercialization plans, business strategy, customer programs, partnerships, supply-chain development and production readiness. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as“may,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“plan,”“potentially” or similar terminology. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the pace and results of the development, testing and qualification of FAEROTM and anode-free designs; the safety, reliability and performance of cells using liquid electrolytes; and those described in Part II, Item 1A,“Risk Factors,” of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factorial undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Factorial has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website ( ), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Information on or that can be accessed through Factorial's Investor Relations website, or that is contained in any website to which a hyperlink is provided herein is not part of this press release, and the inclusion of Factorial's Investor Relations website address, and any hyperlinks are only inactive textual references.

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