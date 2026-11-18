MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New ETF pairs high monthly income potential with a 25% downside risk buffer and the opportunity to recover missed coupons

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, today announced the launch of the Amplify S&P 500 Buffered Autocallable Yield Opportunity ETF (YO), the first autocallable ETF to combine a downside risk buffer and coupon memory. The actively managed fund combines high monthly income potential with a disciplined approach to downside risk through a laddered strategy of autocallables.

YO uses swap agreements to gain exposure to the S&P 500 Buffered Autocall Index (the“Autocallable Index”), which is designed to track a portfolio of synthetic autocallable notes linked to a volatility-targeting strategy with exposure to the S&P 500 Total Return Index. The underlying autocallables seek to generate monthly income based on an annualized coupon rate of SOFR1 plus 8%, incorporate a 25% downside risk buffer at maturity, with a memory coupon feature that allows missed coupons to be recovered if specified market conditions are subsequently met. YO's strategy uses a laddered structure, incorporating a new autocallable within the portfolio daily, spreading exposure across more than 252 autocallables with different entry and maturity dates.

“High income gets investor attention but how an income strategy handles market setbacks deserves just as much,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs.“YO brings those priorities together through underlying autocallables with attractive yields that combine a 25% downside buffer at maturity with coupon memory-the potential to recover missed coupons if specified market conditions are met. That means a missed coupon doesn't necessarily have to be a permanently missed opportunity. We believe this combination adds a valuable new tool for advisors and investors seeking attractive monthly income in dynamic market conditions.”

Amplify Investments LLC serves as the fund's investment adviser, and Tidal Investments LLC serves as the investment sub-adviser.

For more information, visit YOETF.com.

Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has more than $22 billion in assets under management (as of 9/30/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com.

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Amplify ETFs

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1SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) is a benchmark interest rate reflecting the cost of borrowing cash overnight secured by Treasury securities.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the Fund will meet its investment objective. ETF shares trade at market price, may trade above or below NAV, and are not individually redeemable. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Autocallables do not guarantee principal or coupon payments, may limit participation in gains, and may result in losses. Coupons may be missed or canceled, and any risk buffer applies only to individual autocallables at maturity, not to the Fund itself. The Fund's use of leverage, derivatives and a limited number of counterparties involves additional risks, and laddering and volatility targeting may not reduce losses or perform as intended.

The Risk Buffer is only provided by the Autocallables and the Fund itself does not provide any stated buffer against losses. It is possible that a shareholder may lose its entire investment in the Fund notwithstanding the downside protection intended to be provided by the Autocallables' Risk Buffer and the risk mitigation intended to be provided by the laddered structure of the Autocallable Index. The Fund's Autocallables do not seek to provide a Risk Buffer at any time other than at maturity.

Monthly distributions are not guaranteed and may include return of capital, which reduces an investor's cost basis and could result in a higher loss. Fund performance may differ from its underlying indexes due to expenses, transaction costs, swap pricing and other factors, and embedded index costs may reduce returns. The Fund is actively managed and nondiversified.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.