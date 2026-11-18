(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gold Mineralization extended below resource pit shell at Golden Lake and extended 200 metres at 826 Zone TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (“ McFarlane” or the“ Company”) (CSE: MLM, OTC: MLMLF, FRA: W2Z) is pleased to announce further results from its phase 2 diamond drilling exploration campaign being conducted on its 100%-owned Juby Gold Project, located west of Gowganda, Ontario, within the southern part of the“ Abitibi Greenstone Belt”. Phase 1 Drilling was initiated on the property in December 2025 and formed part of the Company's updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) with an effective date of August 14, 2026. The results support follow-up drilling within the Company's fully funded 50,000-metre Phase 2 program, announced October 19, 2026. The program combines resource expansion, infill drilling to support potential resource classification upgrades, and testing of additional exploration targets. Highlights

Golden Lake depth potential - GL26-96 intersected 163.10 metres grading 0.68 g/t gold from 310.15 metres downhole, including 93.60 metres at 0.80 g/t gold. The broad interval includes 10.35 metres at 1.66 g/t gold and 6.00 metres at 2.18 g/t gold. The intersection extends through areas outside the current modelled mineralization and below the resource pit shell.

Additional higher-grade mineralization - GL26-89 intersected 15.50 metres grading 2.00 g/t gold from 586.50 metres downhole, including 5.95 metres at 4.18 g/t gold. Other notable intersections include 48.85 m of 0.57 g/t gold approximately 30 m from surface.

826 Zone extends northwest - Drilling extended interpreted mineralization in zones 801 and 802 approximately 200 metres to the northwest. Results include 11.00 metres at 2.13 g/t gold in JU8-26-153 and 7.00 metres at 0.69 g/t gold in JU8-26-154, the latter beginning at 5.00 metres downhole. Funded follow-up program - Drilling will continue at Golden Lake and Juby, with further work at 826 planned when frozen-ground conditions allow. Three drills are planned to operate through the winter.

All reported intervals are downhole lengths. Estimated true widths are provided in Table 2. Resource expansion and classification upgrades remain subject to additional drilling, geological interpretation and a future mineral resource estimate.





Figure 1- Drill Hole locations for Phase 1 and Phase 2 drilling Golden Lake depth extensions and infill drilling GL26-96 was designed to provide infill data and test the depth extension of the Golden Lake mineralized envelope. It intersected 163.10 metres grading 0.68 g/t gold from 310.15 to 473.25 metres downhole, with an estimated true width of 119.6 metres. Within this interval, 93.60 metres graded 0.80 g/t gold, with an estimated true width of 68.6 metres. The section and isometric views in Figures 2 and 3 show the intersection relative to the current resource pit shell, modelled mineralization and hole GL26-84. Portions of the intersection pass through areas not previously modelled as mineralized and extend below the pit shell. These results identify targets for further drilling beneath GL26-96 and in the hanging wall. GL26-89 also returned 15.50 metres grading 2.00 g/t gold from 586.50 to 602.00 metres downhole, including 5.95 metres at 4.18 g/t gold from 588.20 to 594.15 metres. Estimated true widths are 11.4 metres and 4.4 metres, respectively. This interval provides an additional focus for geological interpretation and follow-up planning. 826 Zone northwest extension Drilling at 826 tested the northwest continuation of near-surface zones 801 and 802. Holes JU8-26-148, JU8-26-149, JU8-26-150 and JU8-26-152 intersected interpreted extensions outside the current resource model, extending the mineralized trend approximately 200 metres northwest (Figures 4 to 6). Additional results include 11.00 metres grading 2.13 g/t gold in zone 801 and 4.55 metres at 0.96 g/t gold in zone 802, both in JU8-26-153. JU8-26-154 intersected 7.00 metres grading 0.69 g/t gold from 5.00 metres downhole in zone 801. Their estimated true widths are 10.2 metres, 4.2 metres and 6.5 metres, respectively. Full results, including holes with no significant values, are presented in Table 2. Mark Trevisiol, McFarlane's CEO, commented,“Our phase 2 drilling has just started, and these early results are extremely encouraging and further support our target to get to 10 million ounces of gold within the next 2 years. With 3 drills planned to operate through the winter, we expect to share an abundance of drilling data in the coming months, as well as provide updates on our other de-risking efforts on the Juby Gold Project.” Next steps at Juby At Golden Lake, the Company plans to continue expansion and infill drilling. At Juby East, initial drilling will target potential strike extensions, while additional drilling is planned to test extensions of a higher-grade zone at depth. Further drilling at 826 is planned once frozen-ground conditions provide suitable access. Figure 7 shows planned Phase 2 drilling at Golden Lake and Juby. McFarlane is reviewing proposals for additional ground geophysics across three priority areas around Golden Lake, Juby East and the 826 Zone. Planned 3D induced polarization work will be integrated with the geological model and existing drilling to help locate, define and rank drill targets. The Company expects work to begin within the next two months, subject to contractor availability and suitable conditions. Geophysical anomalies require drill testing to establish whether they host gold mineralization. Environmental baseline studies and preliminary geological modelling of a proposed bulk-sample area at Juby are continuing. The Company is advancing the work needed for an advanced exploration closure plan, with submission targeted for early 2027, as previously announced. Engagement continues with the three First Nation communities with territorial rights in the project area. Representatives of all three have visited the property in recent months and participated in environmental baseline work. Two of the three First Nations communities have exploration drilling companies which are currently contracted to perform exploration drilling on the property.





Figure 2 – Section showing Hole GL 26-96 – Infill gold Mineralization and Extension at Depth





Figure 3 – Isometric Section showing Hole GL26-96 and continuity with Hole GL26-84





Figure 4- Plan view of 826 area showing expansion of zone 801





Figure 5 – Plan view of 826 Area showing expansion of zone 802





Figure 6 – Isometric view of 826 zone, zones 801 and 802 showing mineralization expansion





Figure 7 – Isometric view showing Golden Lake and Juby Deposit Phase 2 Drilling Table 1 – Drill collar coordinates and hole depth

Area Hole-ID Azimuth Dip Easting Northing Elevation Length (m) Golden Lake GL26-87 44 -55 499314 5273317 377 600 GL26-88 40 -55 499440 5273291 363 468 GL26-89 40 -55 499722 5272964 370 618 GL26-90 40 -55 499833 5273157 374 375 GL26-91 40 -55 500035 5273065 368 266 GL26-93 39 -53 499628 5272944 370 596.6 GL26-94 39 -54 499563 5272987 382 549 GL26-96 40 -55 499497 5273150 383 605.5 826 Zone JU8-26-148 30 -58 501072 5271070 370 147 JU8-26-149 30 -58 501100 5271123 368 156 JU8-26-150 30 -58 501010 5271146 374 240 JU8-26-151 30 -58 501045 5271231 362 165 JU8-26-152 30 -50 501130 5271092 369 162 JU8-26-153 30 -50 501099 5270931 368 270 JU8-26-154 30 -50 501294 5270956 366 85.2 JU8-26-155 30 -50 501486 5271051 372 126

Table 2 – Drill hole assay composites and intersections

Area Status Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Au g/t Width (m) True Width (m) Depth (m) Golden Lake







































Previously Reported GL26-87 24.00 27.00 0.44 3.00 2.3 21.0 Previously Reported 53.90 55.30 3.92 1.40 1.1 44.9 Previously Reported 111.00 113.70 1.47 2.70 2.0 92.4 Previously Reported 178.00 180.80 0.89 2.80 2.1 147.4 Previously Reported 184.00 188.00 1.24 4.00 3.0 152.8 Previously Reported 277.65 278.40 3.19 0.75 0.6 215.5 Previously Reported 280.70 282.40 1.41 1.70 1.3 230.6 Previously Reported 295.50 296.40 0.85 0.90 0.7 242.2 Previously Reported 355.00 448.00 0.89 93.00 70.4 326.9 Previously Reported Including 378.80 383.55 1.94 4.75 3.6 308.7 Previously Reported Including 387.30 395.20 1.87 7.90 6.0 318.7 Previously Reported Including 411.50 423.50 1.96 12.00 9.1 339.6 546.65 548.80 0.48 2.15 1.6 441.8 567.90 569.00 2.05 1.10 0.8 457.7 Infill GL26-88 15.00 16.00 1.92 1.00 0.8 12.7 42.00 44.70 0.34 2.70 2.1 35.5 201.75 205.80 0.91 4.05 3.1 166.2 219.00 222.50 0.43 3.50 2.7 180.0 242.40 248.30 0.28 5.90 4.5 199.9 250.50 254.10 0.59 3.60 2.7 205.5 257.00 259.80 0.95 2.80 2.1 210.4 264.15 269.00 0.64 4.85 3.7 217.1 285.20 289.50 0.40 4.30 3.3 233.8 305.65 307.00 0.39 1.35 1.0 249.0 344.35 345.35 1.49 1.00 0.8 279.6 349.50 358.45 1.10 8.95 6.8 286.8 370.50 373.75 0.46 3.25 2.5 301.0 429.45 432.10 0.59 2.65 2.0 346.4 444.10 444.55 8.93 0.45 0.3 356.8 Infill and Expansion GL26-89 13.00 17.00 0.49 4.00 2.9 12.3 21.00 24.00 0.28 3.00 2.2 18.5 43.00 91.85 0.57 48.85 35.9 55.5 100.00 126.00 0.49 26.00 19.1 92.9 152.00 162.70 0.57 10.70 7.9 129.1 170.70 173.00 0.83 2.30 1.7 141.0 184.50 185.00 2.00 0.50 0.4 151.5 201.20 206.00 0.99 4.80 3.5 166.8 221.00 224.75 0.41 3.75 2.8 182.5 248.40 249.40 0.93 1.00 0.7 203.7 285.50 286.30 1.10 0.80 0.7 233.7 369.00 371.50 1.09 2.50 1.8 301.8 389.20 390.00 1.07 0.80 0.6 317.4 417.20 420.00 0.36 2.80 2.1 340.6 437.50 449.15 0.43 11.65 8.6 360.3 456.00 459.15 0.74 3.15 2.3 371.6 502.10 507.80 0.54 5.70 4.2 408.7 521.75 530.40 0.78 8.65 6.4 425.1 535.85 545.30 0.59 9.45 6.9 436.4 566.60 568.00 0.42 1.40 1.0 457.2 586.50 602.00 2.00 15.50 11.4 478.2 Including 588.20 594.15 4.18 5.95 4.4 475.8 Infill GL26-90 27.00 54.00 0.56 27.00 22.4 33.5 69.00 70.10 1.39 1.10 0.9 57.5 73.00 75.00 0.63 2.00 1.7 61.2 99.00 104.60 0.57 5.60 4.6 84.1 117.00 124.50 0.59 7.50 6.2 99.7 166.65 169.40 0.74 2.75 2.3 138.4 193.00 196.65 0.39 3.65 3.0 160.2 210.00 241.00 0.37 31.00 25.7 185.1 272.55 274.00 0.51 1.45 1.2 223.6 296.00 297.00 7.28 1.00 0.8 242.3 302.20 304.00 0.85 1.80 1.5 247.6 315.80 334.10 0.65 18.30 15.2 265.2 353.00 355.70 0.84 2.70 2.2 288.8 Infill GL26-91 25.00 30.20 0.53 5.20 4.1 22.5 45.00 49.00 0.72 4.00 3.1 38.3 58.00 65.00 0.30 7.00 5.5 50.0 105.30 110.00 0.92 4.70 3.7 87.2 139.45 146.20 0.46 6.75 5.3 115.5 169.00 186.15 0.98 17.15 13.5 143.4 206.95 217.00 0.84 10.05 7.9 171.0 240.00 242.00 0.52 2.00 1.6 194.1 Expansion GL26-93 181.15 184.45 0.45 3.30 2.2 146.3 191.90 196.55 0.34 4.65 3.2 155.4 213.00 218.00 0.77 5.00 3.4 172.3 232.40 234.00 1.69 1.60 1.1 186.4 509.30 513.85 0.45 4.55 3.1 407.2 Expansion GL26-94 137.00 138.00 0.97 1.00 0.9 110.9 163.00 165.00 0.41 2.00 1.8 132.1 189.30 195.20 0.89 5.90 5.4 154.6 339.00 343.70 0.48 4.70 4.3 272.3 361.25 365.25 0.42 4.00 3.7 289.4 380.00 380.70 0.93 0.70 0.6 302.8 453.95 456.95 0.50 3.00 2.8 361.1 459.15 462.00 0.84 2.85 2.6 365.1 517.90 528.00 0.39 10.10 9.3 413.6 541.15 548.00 0.50 6.85 6.3 430.4 Infill and Expansion GL26-96 130.40 134.35 0.37 3.95 2.9 108.8 164.80 170.00 0.35 5.20 3.8 137.4 188.00 191.00 0.34 3.00 2.2 155.3 196.00 199.00 0.31 3.00 2.2 161.8 206.00 209.00 0.75 3.00 2.2 169.8 220.00 222.30 0.37 2.30 1.7 180.9 310.15 473.25 0.68 163.10 119.6 318.4 Including 310.15 403.75 0.80 93.60 68.6 290.6 Including 313.00 323.35 1.66 10.35 7.6 259.3 Including 356.00 362.00 2.18 6.00 4.4 292.2 Including 411.00 473.25 0.57 62.25 45.6 358.7 583.50 588.40 0.55 4.90 3.6 472.6 826 Zone







JU8-26-148 11.00 13.65 0.39 2.65 2.5 10.5 17.85 19.75 0.46 1.90 1.8 16.0 Zone 801* 40.35 44.20 0.69 3.85 3.7 36.1 53.00 56.00 0.24 3.00 2.9 46.5 63.70 65.80 2.93 2.10 2.0 55.3 74.75 76.45 0.51 1.70 1.6 64.6 Zone 802* 93.00 96.20 0.70 3.20 3.1 80.7 125.70 127.95 0.24 2.25 2.2 108.2 Zone 801* JU8-26-149 9.65 13.00 0.51 3.35 3.3 9.6 Zone 802* 55.45 60.55 0.80 5.10 5.0 49.0 90.55 94.60 0.53 4.05 4.0 78.1 JU8-26-150 13.40 15.20 0.57 1.80 1.7 12.1 Zone 801* 24.35 27.05 0.28 2.70 2.6 21.7 Zone 802* 110.35 113.50 0.41 3.15 3.1 94.3 119.85 125.40 0.55 5.55 5.5 103.3 NSV JU8-26-151 Zone 801* JU8-26-152 42.50 50.00 0.60 7.50 7.0 35.2 Zone 802* 56.00 58.75 1.07 2.75 2.6 43.5 103.25 105.00 0.29 1.75 1.6 78.4 Zone 801 JU8-26-153 92.60 103.60 2.13 11.00 10.2 74.5 Zone 802 126.60 131.15 0.96 4.55 4.2 97.7 154.00 157.40 0.62 3.40 3.2 117.8 Zone 801 JU8-26-154 5.00 12.00 0.69 7.00 6.5 6.5 18.00 20.00 0.30 2.00 1.9 14.5 Zone 802 25.00 28.00 0.63 3.00 2.8 20.2 NSV JU8-26-155 Note: * Indicates intersections of the 826 Zone outside the Resource model.

About McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Juby Gold Project, located near Gowganda, Ontario, within the established Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Juby Project hosts a current (effective August 14, 2026) NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 1.07 million ounces of gold in the Indicated category at an average grade of 0.96 g/t gold (34.68 million tonnes) and an additional 5.09 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category at an average grade of 0.87 g/t gold (183.05 million tonnes). The estimate was calculated using a long-term gold price of US$3,600 per ounce, applying cut-off grades of 0.25 g/t gold for open pit and 1.60 g/t gold for underground resources.

The independent MRE was prepared by BBA E&C Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The full technical report supporting the resource estimate is filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile and is also available on the Company's website at .

McFarlane is actively planning an exploration drilling program and additional technical studies at the Juby Gold Project to further evaluate and advance this large-scale gold system.

In addition to the Juby Gold Project, McFarlane holds a portfolio of 100%-owned gold assets in Ontario, including the past-producing McMillan Gold Mine and Mongowin properties located approximately 70 kilometres west of Sudbury and the Michaud/Munro properties located 115 kilometres east of Timmins. McFarlane Lake Mining Limited is a reporting issuer in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The drill core samples collected by McFarlane and described in this news release were placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core was then transported by McFarlane personnel to a secure processing facility. The core is then reviewed with core metreage blocks checked to verify core integrity, geologically logged, and samples marked. Core samples are cut in half, with one half remaining in the box and the other inserted into a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Certified reference materials are inserted into the sample stream at a rate of no less than 10%. Samples are then transported in secure sealed bags with security tags for preparation and assay by MSA Labs in Timmins, Ontario, a certified lab with AC89, IAS accreditation and compliance with ISO/IEC standard 17025:2017.

Samples reported are crushed at the lab in their entirety to 70% passing 2 mm, with one 300 to 500 g subsample split and placed into a jar for analysis by photon assay. Gold concentration results are then recorded with reference to each sample tag number.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Bob Kusins, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. The technical information was also reviewed by Mark Trevisiol, P.Eng., an officer of McFarlane and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Further Information

For further information regarding McFarlane, please contact:

Mark Trevisiol,

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

(705) 665-5087

...

Bryan Baritot,

Investor Relations

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited

...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains“forward-looking information” or“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as“expects”,“is expected”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“plans”,“believes” or“intends”, or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of McFarlane to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption“Risk and Uncertainties” in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated as of April 23, 2026, which is available for view on SEDAR+ at Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and McFarlane disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cautionary Statement on Mineral Resources

This news release uses the terms indicated and inferred mineral resources as a relative measure of the level of confidence in the resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and that the economic viability of resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The mineral resource estimates disclosed in this news release may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource category; however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's“CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves” incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under NI 43-101, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for preliminary economic assessments. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at













