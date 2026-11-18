Mcfarlane Intersects 163 Metres Grading 0.68 Grams Per Tonne Gold At Golden Lake Deposit
|Area
|Hole-ID
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Length (m)
|Golden Lake
|GL26-87
|44
|-55
|499314
|5273317
|377
|600
|GL26-88
|40
|-55
|499440
|5273291
|363
|468
|GL26-89
|40
|-55
|499722
|5272964
|370
|618
|GL26-90
|40
|-55
|499833
|5273157
|374
|375
|GL26-91
|40
|-55
|500035
|5273065
|368
|266
|GL26-93
|39
|-53
|499628
|5272944
|370
|596.6
|GL26-94
|39
|-54
|499563
|5272987
|382
|549
|GL26-96
|40
|-55
|499497
|5273150
|383
|605.5
|826 Zone
|JU8-26-148
|30
|-58
|501072
|5271070
|370
|147
|JU8-26-149
|30
|-58
|501100
|5271123
|368
|156
|JU8-26-150
|30
|-58
|501010
|5271146
|374
|240
|JU8-26-151
|30
|-58
|501045
|5271231
|362
|165
|JU8-26-152
|30
|-50
|501130
|5271092
|369
|162
|JU8-26-153
|30
|-50
|501099
|5270931
|368
|270
|JU8-26-154
|30
|-50
|501294
|5270956
|366
|85.2
|JU8-26-155
|30
|-50
|501486
|5271051
|372
|126
Table 2 – Drill hole assay composites and intersections
|Area
|Status
|Hole-ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Au g/t
|Width (m)
|True Width (m)
|Depth (m)
| Golden Lake
|Previously Reported
|GL26-87
|24.00
|27.00
|0.44
|3.00
|2.3
|21.0
|Previously Reported
|53.90
|55.30
|3.92
|1.40
|1.1
|44.9
|Previously Reported
|111.00
|113.70
|1.47
|2.70
|2.0
|92.4
|Previously Reported
|178.00
|180.80
|0.89
|2.80
|2.1
|147.4
|Previously Reported
|184.00
|188.00
|1.24
|4.00
|3.0
|152.8
|Previously Reported
|277.65
|278.40
|3.19
|0.75
|0.6
|215.5
|Previously Reported
|280.70
|282.40
|1.41
|1.70
|1.3
|230.6
|Previously Reported
|295.50
|296.40
|0.85
|0.90
|0.7
|242.2
|Previously Reported
|355.00
|448.00
|0.89
|93.00
|70.4
|326.9
|Previously Reported
|Including
|378.80
|383.55
|1.94
|4.75
|3.6
|308.7
|Previously Reported
|Including
|387.30
|395.20
|1.87
|7.90
|6.0
|318.7
|Previously Reported
|Including
|411.50
|423.50
|1.96
|12.00
|9.1
|339.6
|546.65
|548.80
|0.48
|2.15
|1.6
|441.8
|567.90
|569.00
|2.05
|1.10
|0.8
|457.7
|Infill
|GL26-88
|15.00
|16.00
|1.92
|1.00
|0.8
|12.7
|42.00
|44.70
|0.34
|2.70
|2.1
|35.5
|201.75
|205.80
|0.91
|4.05
|3.1
|166.2
|219.00
|222.50
|0.43
|3.50
|2.7
|180.0
|242.40
|248.30
|0.28
|5.90
|4.5
|199.9
|250.50
|254.10
|0.59
|3.60
|2.7
|205.5
|257.00
|259.80
|0.95
|2.80
|2.1
|210.4
|264.15
|269.00
|0.64
|4.85
|3.7
|217.1
|285.20
|289.50
|0.40
|4.30
|3.3
|233.8
|305.65
|307.00
|0.39
|1.35
|1.0
|249.0
|344.35
|345.35
|1.49
|1.00
|0.8
|279.6
|349.50
|358.45
|1.10
|8.95
|6.8
|286.8
|370.50
|373.75
|0.46
|3.25
|2.5
|301.0
|429.45
|432.10
|0.59
|2.65
|2.0
|346.4
|444.10
|444.55
|8.93
|0.45
|0.3
|356.8
|Infill and Expansion
|GL26-89
|13.00
|17.00
|0.49
|4.00
|2.9
|12.3
|21.00
|24.00
|0.28
|3.00
|2.2
|18.5
|43.00
|91.85
|0.57
|48.85
|35.9
|55.5
|100.00
|126.00
|0.49
|26.00
|19.1
|92.9
|152.00
|162.70
|0.57
|10.70
|7.9
|129.1
|170.70
|173.00
|0.83
|2.30
|1.7
|141.0
|184.50
|185.00
|2.00
|0.50
|0.4
|151.5
|201.20
|206.00
|0.99
|4.80
|3.5
|166.8
|221.00
|224.75
|0.41
|3.75
|2.8
|182.5
|248.40
|249.40
|0.93
|1.00
|0.7
|203.7
|285.50
|286.30
|1.10
|0.80
|0.7
|233.7
|369.00
|371.50
|1.09
|2.50
|1.8
|301.8
|389.20
|390.00
|1.07
|0.80
|0.6
|317.4
|417.20
|420.00
|0.36
|2.80
|2.1
|340.6
|437.50
|449.15
|0.43
|11.65
|8.6
|360.3
|456.00
|459.15
|0.74
|3.15
|2.3
|371.6
|502.10
|507.80
|0.54
|5.70
|4.2
|408.7
|521.75
|530.40
|0.78
|8.65
|6.4
|425.1
|535.85
|545.30
|0.59
|9.45
|6.9
|436.4
|566.60
|568.00
|0.42
|1.40
|1.0
|457.2
|586.50
|602.00
|2.00
|15.50
|11.4
|478.2
|Including
|588.20
|594.15
|4.18
|5.95
|4.4
|475.8
|Infill
|GL26-90
|27.00
|54.00
|0.56
|27.00
|22.4
|33.5
|69.00
|70.10
|1.39
|1.10
|0.9
|57.5
|73.00
|75.00
|0.63
|2.00
|1.7
|61.2
|99.00
|104.60
|0.57
|5.60
|4.6
|84.1
|117.00
|124.50
|0.59
|7.50
|6.2
|99.7
|166.65
|169.40
|0.74
|2.75
|2.3
|138.4
|193.00
|196.65
|0.39
|3.65
|3.0
|160.2
|210.00
|241.00
|0.37
|31.00
|25.7
|185.1
|272.55
|274.00
|0.51
|1.45
|1.2
|223.6
|296.00
|297.00
|7.28
|1.00
|0.8
|242.3
|302.20
|304.00
|0.85
|1.80
|1.5
|247.6
|315.80
|334.10
|0.65
|18.30
|15.2
|265.2
|353.00
|355.70
|0.84
|2.70
|2.2
|288.8
|Infill
|GL26-91
|25.00
|30.20
|0.53
|5.20
|4.1
|22.5
|45.00
|49.00
|0.72
|4.00
|3.1
|38.3
|58.00
|65.00
|0.30
|7.00
|5.5
|50.0
|105.30
|110.00
|0.92
|4.70
|3.7
|87.2
|139.45
|146.20
|0.46
|6.75
|5.3
|115.5
|169.00
|186.15
|0.98
|17.15
|13.5
|143.4
|206.95
|217.00
|0.84
|10.05
|7.9
|171.0
|240.00
|242.00
|0.52
|2.00
|1.6
|194.1
|Expansion
|GL26-93
|181.15
|184.45
|0.45
|3.30
|2.2
|146.3
|191.90
|196.55
|0.34
|4.65
|3.2
|155.4
|213.00
|218.00
|0.77
|5.00
|3.4
|172.3
|232.40
|234.00
|1.69
|1.60
|1.1
|186.4
|509.30
|513.85
|0.45
|4.55
|3.1
|407.2
|Expansion
|GL26-94
|137.00
|138.00
|0.97
|1.00
|0.9
|110.9
|163.00
|165.00
|0.41
|2.00
|1.8
|132.1
|189.30
|195.20
|0.89
|5.90
|5.4
|154.6
|339.00
|343.70
|0.48
|4.70
|4.3
|272.3
|361.25
|365.25
|0.42
|4.00
|3.7
|289.4
|380.00
|380.70
|0.93
|0.70
|0.6
|302.8
|453.95
|456.95
|0.50
|3.00
|2.8
|361.1
|459.15
|462.00
|0.84
|2.85
|2.6
|365.1
|517.90
|528.00
|0.39
|10.10
|9.3
|413.6
|541.15
|548.00
|0.50
|6.85
|6.3
|430.4
|Infill and Expansion
|GL26-96
|130.40
|134.35
|0.37
|3.95
|2.9
|108.8
|164.80
|170.00
|0.35
|5.20
|3.8
|137.4
|188.00
|191.00
|0.34
|3.00
|2.2
|155.3
|196.00
|199.00
|0.31
|3.00
|2.2
|161.8
|206.00
|209.00
|0.75
|3.00
|2.2
|169.8
|220.00
|222.30
|0.37
|2.30
|1.7
|180.9
|310.15
|473.25
|0.68
|163.10
|119.6
|318.4
|Including
|310.15
|403.75
|0.80
|93.60
|68.6
|290.6
|Including
|313.00
|323.35
|1.66
|10.35
|7.6
|259.3
|Including
|356.00
|362.00
|2.18
|6.00
|4.4
|292.2
|Including
|411.00
|473.25
|0.57
|62.25
|45.6
|358.7
|583.50
|588.40
|0.55
|4.90
|3.6
|472.6
| 826 Zone
|JU8-26-148
|11.00
|13.65
|0.39
|2.65
|2.5
|10.5
|17.85
|19.75
|0.46
|1.90
|1.8
|16.0
|Zone 801*
|40.35
|44.20
|0.69
|3.85
|3.7
|36.1
|53.00
|56.00
|0.24
|3.00
|2.9
|46.5
|63.70
|65.80
|2.93
|2.10
|2.0
|55.3
|74.75
|76.45
|0.51
|1.70
|1.6
|64.6
|Zone 802*
|93.00
|96.20
|0.70
|3.20
|3.1
|80.7
|125.70
|127.95
|0.24
|2.25
|2.2
|108.2
|Zone 801*
|JU8-26-149
|9.65
|13.00
|0.51
|3.35
|3.3
|9.6
|Zone 802*
|55.45
|60.55
|0.80
|5.10
|5.0
|49.0
|90.55
|94.60
|0.53
|4.05
|4.0
|78.1
|JU8-26-150
|13.40
|15.20
|0.57
|1.80
|1.7
|12.1
|Zone 801*
|24.35
|27.05
|0.28
|2.70
|2.6
|21.7
|Zone 802*
|110.35
|113.50
|0.41
|3.15
|3.1
|94.3
|119.85
|125.40
|0.55
|5.55
|5.5
|103.3
|NSV
|JU8-26-151
|Zone 801*
|JU8-26-152
|42.50
|50.00
|0.60
|7.50
|7.0
|35.2
|Zone 802*
|56.00
|58.75
|1.07
|2.75
|2.6
|43.5
|103.25
|105.00
|0.29
|1.75
|1.6
|78.4
|Zone 801
|JU8-26-153
|92.60
|103.60
|2.13
|11.00
|10.2
|74.5
|Zone 802
|126.60
|131.15
|0.96
|4.55
|4.2
|97.7
|154.00
|157.40
|0.62
|3.40
|3.2
|117.8
|Zone 801
|JU8-26-154
|5.00
|12.00
|0.69
|7.00
|6.5
|6.5
|18.00
|20.00
|0.30
|2.00
|1.9
|14.5
|Zone 802
|25.00
|28.00
|0.63
|3.00
|2.8
|20.2
|NSV
|JU8-26-155
|Note: * Indicates intersections of the 826 Zone outside the Resource model.
About McFarlane Lake Mining Limited
McFarlane Lake Mining Limited is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Juby Gold Project, located near Gowganda, Ontario, within the established Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Juby Project hosts a current (effective August 14, 2026) NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 1.07 million ounces of gold in the Indicated category at an average grade of 0.96 g/t gold (34.68 million tonnes) and an additional 5.09 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category at an average grade of 0.87 g/t gold (183.05 million tonnes). The estimate was calculated using a long-term gold price of US$3,600 per ounce, applying cut-off grades of 0.25 g/t gold for open pit and 1.60 g/t gold for underground resources.
The independent MRE was prepared by BBA E&C Inc. in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The full technical report supporting the resource estimate is filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile and is also available on the Company's website at .
McFarlane is actively planning an exploration drilling program and additional technical studies at the Juby Gold Project to further evaluate and advance this large-scale gold system.
In addition to the Juby Gold Project, McFarlane holds a portfolio of 100%-owned gold assets in Ontario, including the past-producing McMillan Gold Mine and Mongowin properties located approximately 70 kilometres west of Sudbury and the Michaud/Munro properties located 115 kilometres east of Timmins. McFarlane Lake Mining Limited is a reporting issuer in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
The drill core samples collected by McFarlane and described in this news release were placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core was then transported by McFarlane personnel to a secure processing facility. The core is then reviewed with core metreage blocks checked to verify core integrity, geologically logged, and samples marked. Core samples are cut in half, with one half remaining in the box and the other inserted into a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. Certified reference materials are inserted into the sample stream at a rate of no less than 10%. Samples are then transported in secure sealed bags with security tags for preparation and assay by MSA Labs in Timmins, Ontario, a certified lab with AC89, IAS accreditation and compliance with ISO/IEC standard 17025:2017.
Samples reported are crushed at the lab in their entirety to 70% passing 2 mm, with one 300 to 500 g subsample split and placed into a jar for analysis by photon assay. Gold concentration results are then recorded with reference to each sample tag number.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Bob Kusins, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. The technical information was also reviewed by Mark Trevisiol, P.Eng., an officer of McFarlane and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
Further Information
For further information regarding McFarlane, please contact:
Mark Trevisiol,
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
McFarlane Lake Mining Limited
(705) 665-5087
...
Bryan Baritot,
Investor Relations
McFarlane Lake Mining Limited
...
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
This news release contains“forward-looking information” or“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as“expects”,“is expected”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“plans”,“believes” or“intends”, or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of McFarlane to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption“Risk and Uncertainties” in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated as of April 23, 2026, which is available for view on SEDAR+ at Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and McFarlane disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Cautionary Statement on Mineral Resources
This news release uses the terms indicated and inferred mineral resources as a relative measure of the level of confidence in the resource estimate. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and that the economic viability of resources that are not mineral reserves has not been demonstrated. The mineral resource estimates disclosed in this news release may be materially affected by geology, environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to an indicated or measured mineral resource category; however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. The mineral resource estimate is classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's“CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves” incorporated by reference into NI 43-101. Under NI 43-101, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies or economic studies except for preliminary economic assessments. Readers are cautioned not to assume that further work on the stated resources will lead to mineral reserves that can be mined economically.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
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