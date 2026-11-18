MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deployment of advanced automation technologies expected to enhance safety, productivity and operational agility across key industries

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the accelerated deployment of adaptive technologies across its U.S. footprint to improve operational performance and workforce efficiency for customers across a range of sectors, including consumer goods, food & beverage, omnichannel retail, aerospace & defense, and technology. The deployment will commence in early 2027 with a phased roll-out across priority sites over the following 12 months.

The deployment will include adaptive technologies tailored to address evolving operational needs, including pallet autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), robotic unload systems and wearable scanning solutions. Together, these technologies are intended to help streamline material movement, increase throughput, improve inventory accuracy and enhance workplace safety.

“Today's supply chains require solutions that are efficient and adaptable,” said Michael Jacobs , CEO of the Americas & Asia Pacific, GXO.“This deployment underscores our commitment to helping customers modernize their operations with technologies that can deliver immediate value while positioning them for long-term growth. By leveraging advanced automation and vision-enabled solutions across multiple industries, we are enabling safer, smarter and more responsive operations across our footprint.”

The multi-site deployment reflects growing customer demand for scalable automation solutions that can be integrated into existing workflows with minimal disruption. It is expected to drive measurable improvements in operational performance, helping sites increase efficiency, optimize labor resources and enhance service levels.

Among the technologies expected to be deployed:



Pallet AMRs to automate repetitive material transport and improve warehouse and production flow.

Robotic arms deployable across multiple applications including inbound unloading and packing solutions .

AI enabled vision technologies to enable hands free data capture, improving productivity and inventory checks. Flexible and scalable automated sortation systems.

As businesses continue to navigate an increasingly dynamic environment, GXO remains focused on delivering proven technologies that empower customers to adapt faster, operate smarter and achieve sustainable growth.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the future performance of its customer solutions. These forward-looking statements are qualified by cautionary statements regarding unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as can be found in GXO's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and accessed through the company's website .

Media contacts:

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