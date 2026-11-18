MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Corporate Leadership Team Strengthened To Advance Volta Grande Gold Project

HIGHLIGHTS



Clovis Torres transitions to Executive Chairman, focusing on legal and corporate affairs, government and regulatory relationships, permitting strategy and stakeholder engagement in Brazil

Graham Crew appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer to lead executive management and project development Leonardo Harris appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer, bringing more than 25 years of finance and corporate development experience, including with Vale S.A.



TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (TSX: BSX) (OTCQX: BSXGF) (the“Company” or“Belo Sun”) today announced several leadership appointments that strengthen its ability to advance the Volta Grande Gold Project (“Volta Grande” or the“Project”) in Pará State, Brazil.

Effective immediately, Clovis Torres will transition to the role of Executive Chairman and Graham Crew has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer and Leonardo Harris has been appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer .

EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP ROLES

As Executive Chairman, Mr. Torres will focus on legal and corporate affairs, senior government and regulatory relationships, permitting strategy, and engagement with Indigenous peoples, local communities and other stakeholders in Brazil.

As Interim Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Crew will lead executive management and project development. His focus will include advancing technical studies, building the owner's team and delivery capability, implementing integrated planning and management systems, and progressing financing readiness and capital-markets engagement in partnership with the Executive Chairman. Mr. Torres and Mr. Crew will work closely together on Project priorities and stakeholder relationships.

Clovis Torres, Executive Chairman of Belo Sun, commented:

“Graham has been working as a Special Advisor to the Company since October and he brings extensive international mining experience and a strong track record of technical expertise and project development. We have made significant progress re-engaging with capital markets and rebuilding relationships with key stakeholders in Brazil over the past 18 months. Graham's appointment will help us build on that foundation and enhance project delivery readiness as we prepare for the next phase of development at Volta Grande.

Together with Leonardo's appointment, who brings deep Brazilian experience and critical expertise in finance and project execution, we have strengthened the leadership team and are well-positioned to execute on our strategy.”

Graham Crew, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Belo Sun, commented:

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Clovis, the Board, our team and stakeholders in Brazil as we work to advance a project with the potential of Volta Grande. The Project is well-positioned to deliver substantial long-term social and economic benefits for local communities, Pará State, Brazil and all stakeholders. Advancing Volta Grande will require disciplined technical work, a capable and accountable organization, and constructive stakeholder engagement. I look forward to working with the leadership team to establish clear priorities and drive focused execution on the path forward.”

MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS

Graham Crew

Mr. Crew is a mining engineer with more than 25 years of international mining experience spanning project development, operations, investment and corporate leadership across Australia, Africa and Europe. Most recently, he was Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Rupert Resources Ltd. from October 2024 until its acquisition by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in June 2026, leading the advancement of the Ikkari gold project in Finland and the company through the acquisition. Previously he was Chief Technical Officer of La Mancha Resource Capital LLP and Chief Operating Officer of Golden Star Resources Ltd., where he also served as a Director. Mr. Crew holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining Engineering) from the Western Australian School of Mines, is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Leonardo Harris

Mr. Harris, based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is a mining finance and corporate development executive with more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance, strategy, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. At Vale S.A., he served as Executive Manager, Business Development, leading critical stages of the acquisition of strategic mineral assets, and later as Director of Corporate Governance and Equity Interests. He also served as Vice President, Business Development for Latin America at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., where he developed the company's strategy for acquiring mineral assets in the region and served as a Director of Mina de Ferro do Amapá. Most recently, Mr. Harris served as Chief Financial Officer of a private mineral exploration company and advised on mining investments. He holds an MBA in Finance and Strategic Management from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Economics from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

Mr. Harris succeeds Ryan Ptolemy as Chief Financial Officer. The Company thanks Mr. Ptolemy for his contributions to Belo Sun and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

About Belo Sun

Belo Sun is a Canadian-based mining company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the development of the Volta Grande Gold Project. Belo Sun trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“BSX” and on the OTCQX under the symbol“BSXGF”. For more information, please visit or contact Investor Relations at... or 1-888-516-4171.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the management transition and appointments described herein, the scope and timing of the gap analysis and the update of the definitive feasibility study; and the continued advancement of the Volta Grande Gold Project. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include, without limitation, the risk that judicial approval of the conciliation agreement is delayed or not obtained; the risk that the Installation License remains suspended or is subject to further legal challenge; the outcome of other legal proceedings relating to the Project; the risk that the gap analysis identifies deficiencies that require additional work or that affect the scope or timing of the DFS update; the sufficiency of existing technical data; changes in the regulatory environment; the availability of financing; risks related to the ability of the Company to attract and retain qualified personnel; the ability of the Company to advance the Volta Grande Gold Project to the construction phase; and other risks described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and MD&A. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.