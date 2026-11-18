MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) (the“Company”) today announced that Travis Leonard has been appointed to succeed Paul Rode as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective December 1, 2026. Mr. Rode is stepping down after a successful career of over 10 years leading the finance team at BellRing and will serve in an advisory capacity through February 28, 2027.

Mr. Leonard brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience, including prior service as CFO in the consumer products industry. He has a strong track record of driving financial performance, strengthening operational rigor, applying disciplined capital allocation and scaling profitable growth across multichannel businesses. He was most recently with Lockton, Inc., the world's largest privately held independent insurance brokerage, where he served as CFO. Previously, he was CFO of Hostess Brands and served as the CFO of the Medical segment at Cardinal Health. Earlier in his career, he spent nearly 14 years in finance roles of increasing responsibility at Kraft Foods and held finance and corporate audit roles at Cargill. He began his career at Arthur Andersen as a finance and economic consultant.

“We are excited to welcome Travis to BellRing. His extensive experience in consumer products, public company financial leadership and disciplined capital allocation will be invaluable as we execute our strategy to strengthen profitability and drive sustainable growth,” said Mike Axelrod, President and Chief Executive Officer of BellRing.“I also want to thank Paul for his outstanding contributions over the past decade, including his leadership through our IPO and significant growth. I appreciate his partnership during my transition and his commitment to ensuring a smooth handoff.”

“I am honored to join BellRing,” said Travis Leonard.“BellRing is a leading company in the proactive wellness category with the #1 ready-to-drink protein brand, strong customer relationships and high consumer loyalty and is well positioned to drive long-term growth. I am excited to partner with Mike and the broader BellRing leadership and finance organization to continue to ensure disciplined execution and deliver long-term value for stakeholders.”

“It has been a privilege to serve BellRing over the past decade and to work alongside such a talented team,” said Paul Rode.“I am proud of what we have accomplished together and of the strong financial foundation we have built. I have great confidence in Mike, Travis and the entire BellRing team, and I look forward to supporting a seamless transition.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are made in this press release. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified from the use of forward-looking words such as“believe,”“should,”“could,”“potential,”“continue,”“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“predict,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“intend,”“plan,”“forecast,”“target,”“is likely,”“will,”“can,”“may” or“would” or the negative of these terms or similar expressions elsewhere in this press release. All forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in BellRing's cautionary statements contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent BellRing's judgment as of the date of this press release. BellRing disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) is a dynamic and fast-growing consumer brands business with the purpose of Changing Lives with Good Energy. Focused on growing the proactive wellness category, the company's brands include Premier Protein, the #1 ready-to-drink protein and proactive wellness brand, and Dymatize, the brand behind the #1 hydrolyzed protein powder. A culture-driven, pure-play company, BellRing Brands believes nutrition is at the core of a healthy world and produces products with best-in-class nutritional profiles and exceptional flavors. Its products are distributed in over 90 countries across club, mass, food, eCommerce, specialty, drug and convenience. To learn more visit .

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