Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 Million; Above Guidance Range

ARR Increased to $39.4 Million; Up 83% Year Over Year

AIC Revenue Increased 70% Year Over Year

AIC TCV Increased 70% to $162.4 Million

Screen Customers Accounted for 60% of Systems Shipped Year-to-Date;

Long-Run Jobs Drove 84% of Year-to-Date Impression Growth

Positive Operating Cash Flow for the Twelfth Consecutive Quarter

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit”,“Kornit Digital” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a global leader in on-demand, digital fashion and textile production, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“We delivered a strong third quarter, with revenue of $58.3 million, up nearly 10% year over year and at the high end of our guidance range. Adjusted EBITDA exceeded the high end of our guidance, and we generated positive operating cash flow for the twelfth consecutive quarter,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of Kornit Digital.“We are also strengthening the quality and visibility of our growth. ARR increased 83% year over year, AIC revenue increased 70%, while AIC TCV grew 70% to $162.4 million. These results reflect growing customer commitments and a business increasingly aligned with customer production and success.”

“We are seeing digital move into the core of apparel manufacturing, including higher-volume work traditionally handled by screen printers. This large, underpenetrated market is now becoming addressable with digital. Year-to- date, screen customers accounted for approximately 60% of systems shipped, AIC accounted for 52% of systems shipped, and long-run jobs drove 84% of impression growth. Our industrial systems, consumables, software and workflow automation help manufacturers improve productivity, reduce inventory exposure and respond faster to demand. We are focused on scaling this transition and turning customer momentum into durable, profitable growth.”

Third Quarter 2026 Results of Operations



Total revenues for the third quarter of 2026 increased to $58.3 million compared with $53.1 million in the prior year period.



AIC revenues for the third quarter of 2026 increased by 70% compared with the prior year period and 19% sequentially.



ARR at the end of the third quarter was approximately $39.4 million compared with $21.5 million at the end of the prior year period.



GAAP gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 43.5%, in line with the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit margin was 45.8%, compared with 45.8% in the prior year period.



GAAP operating expenses for the third quarter of 2026 were $32.2 million, compared with $31.1 million in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $27.3 million compared with $25.8 million in the prior year period.



GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $0.4 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, compared with net loss of $2.6 million, or ($0.06) per diluted share, in the prior year period.



Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $5.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $4.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2026 improved to $2.7 million compared with $1.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 4.6% compared with 2.0% in the prior year period.



Fourth Quarter 2026 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2026, the Company currently expects its revenues to be in the range of $60 million to $65 million and its adjusted EBITDA margin to be between 6.5% and 9.0%.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today, November 18, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 3:30 p.m. Israel time, to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session with the investor community.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.kornit.com. To access the call, participants may dial toll-free at 1-877-407-0792 or 1-201-689-8263. The toll-free Israeli number is 1 809 406 247.

To listen to a replay of the conference call, dial toll-free 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and enter confirmation code 13762759. The telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on December 02, 2026. The call will also be available for replay via the webcast link on Kornit's Investor Relations website.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The Company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“intends,”“planned,” or other similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, including with respect to the Company's AIC program, the Company's prospective results of operations and financial condition, including the Company's guidance for the fourth quarter of 2026; and all developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the Company's degree of success in developing, introducing and selling new or improved products and product enhancements including, specifically, the Company's Presto products, the Company's Atlas family of products and the Apollo direct-to-garment platform; the extent of the Company's ability to increase sales of its systems, ink and consumables; the extent of the Company's ability to continue to grow customer adoption of the AIC model; the development of the market for digital textile printing generally; the Company's securities class action litigation expenses; and those additional factors referred to under“Risk Factors” in Item 3.D of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and will not be updated by the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Discussion Disclosure

The Company presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and in the accompanying conference call to discuss the Company's quarterly results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments to corresponding GAAP financial measures in order to exclude the impact of the following: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangible assets; restructuring expenses; foreign exchange differences associated with ASC 842; and M&A and class action-related legal fees.

The Company defines“Adjusted EBITDA” as non-GAAP operating income (loss), which reflects the adjustments described in the preceding paragraph to the Company's GAAP net income (loss), as further adjusted to exclude depreciation expense.

The purpose of the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures is to convey the Company's performance exclusive of non-cash charges and other items that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary metrics management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measures are regularly used internally to understand, manage, and evaluate the Company's business and make operating decisions, and the Company believes that they are useful to investors as a consistent and comparable measure of the ongoing performance of the Company's business. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The reconciliation tables included below present a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for our results for the third quarter of 2026. We have not provided, however, in this press release guidance for our expected GAAP net loss margin in the fourth quarter of 2026, or a reconciliation of our guidance for Adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2026 to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for that quarter (i.e., GAAP net loss margin), as the information needed to provide that GAAP guidance and that reconciliation is not available to us without unreasonable effort or with reasonable certainty from a quantitative perspective. We expect that the foregoing missing information related to our outlook on a GAAP basis for the fourth quarter of 2026 is likely to yield significant changes relative to our non-GAAP outlook in respect of the subject financial measure.

Investor Contact

Andrew G. Backman

Chief Capital Markets Officer

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