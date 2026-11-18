MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scintil builds LEAF LightTM on Tower Semiconductor's silicon photonics foundry line, so it can scale by running more wafers

GRENOBLE, France, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scintil Photonics, developer of LEAF LightTM, a single-chip dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) laser source for high-density optical connectivity in scale-up networks, today announced that it has won Best Business Strategy in the Start-Up Competition, co-organized by the IEEE Photonics Society and LightCounting, at the 2026 IEEE Photonics Conference (IPC). Scintil designs LEAF LightTM for the optical links between GPUs in AI clusters, and a commercial foundry manufactures it. Scintil enters the market through a multi-source standard laser module and times its ramp to customers' need to scale up their GPU systems across multiple racks and move from copper to optics.

"In AI data centers, manufacturing will decide the winners, not architecture demos," said Matt Crowley, CEO of Scintil Photonics. "The open question is whether multi-wavelength laser sources can be made at hyperscale volume and yield. Our strategy rests on how LEAF LightTM is made: in a silicon photonics wafer process, rather than assembled from parts."

Scintil is a fabless semiconductor company: it designs both the chips and the process. Scintil put its engineering into SHIPTM (Scintil Heterogeneous Integrated Photonics), which adds laser steps to the existing silicon photonics flow of a foundry such as Tower Semiconductor, instead of developing an entirely new process. The process bonds indium phosphide dies onto the backside of a finished silicon photonics wafer and forms the lasers with standard etching; the rest of the foundry's flow runs unchanged. SHIPTM is validated on Tower's silicon photonics production lines. Tower runs the same lines in mass production for optical transceivers.

In designs built from discrete indium phosphide lasers, each aligned and packaged on its own, every added wavelength means another laser, another alignment, another lens, and another monitoring diode. In LEAF LightTM, the laser array, multiplexer, monitoring photodiodes, and frequency reference are fabricated together on one chip, and lithography sets each wavelength, which is checked at wafer level. The cost of a wavelength becomes a lithography cost that does not grow with channel count.

Scintil starts with the Optical Compute Interconnect Multi-Source Agreement (OCI MSA) ELSFP, a pluggable laser module. The module feeds light to the customer's co-packaged optics (CPO) or near-packaged optics (NPO) engine, which does the modulation and detection. Customers can multi-source their ELSFP, and adding Scintil as a supplier reduces supply-chain risk during shortages. Because LEAF LightTM multiplexes its wavelengths on the chip, the number of laser-source fibers stays the same as a design adds wavelengths, so customers can add channels without redrawing their fiber routing.

Within the standard, Scintil competes on simpler packaging and on telemetry. A single LEAF LightTM chip lets module assemblers use lens arrays, simplifying fiber alignment. With Scintil's companion control chip, LEAF LightTM is designed to report output power, temperature, and wavelength spacing continuously, so system providers and hyperscalers can monitor their laser sources across a data center as a fleet.

AI clusters now span racks. Their scale-up links are still copper, and copper runs out of reach, density, and bandwidth at cluster scale. The industry is moving toward CPO and NPO designs that carry many wavelengths on each fiber. Scintil aligns its production schedule with the rollout of GPU systems built on DWDM optical interconnects at hyperscalers.

SHIPTM can also integrate semiconductor optical amplifiers and high-speed modulators in the same flow as the lasers, and Scintil plans to use the process in designs that need III-V (compound semiconductor) material integrated with silicon photonics at foundry volume, extending Scintil's addressable market beyond laser sources.

Scintil closed a $58 million (€50 million) Series B in September 2025, led by Yotta Capital Partners and NGP Capital, with participation from NVIDIA. LEAF LightTM has been sampled to customers. Field trials are planned for 2027 and first volume production for 2028. The LEAF LightTM Evaluation Kit is available through Scintil's early access program, and interested organizations can request access at .

About Scintil Photonics

Scintil Photonics is the global leader in DWDM laser sources for AI. Using its SHIPTM (Scintil Heterogeneous Integrated Photonics) technology, Scintil developed LEAF LightTM, the world's first single-chip DWDM laser source for high-density optical connectivity in scale-up networks. LEAF LightTM enables hyperscalers to meet the power, tail latency, utilization, and bandwidth demands of large-scale GPU clusters, leveraging next-generation co-packaged optics (CPO). Headquartered in Grenoble, France, with operations across North America, Scintil is built to support global needs for advanced AI infrastructure.

Media Inquiries:

Isaac Lopez, OmniScale Media (for Scintil Photonics)

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