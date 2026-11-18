Dr. Jackson brings expertise in innovative neuroscience trial design, leading pivotal Phase 3 studies and supporting FDA approval

He will lead execution of the ongoing Phase 3 RESTORE study and support clinical expansion of NVG‐291 as a potential pipeline-in-a-product

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NervGen (NASDAQ: NGEN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions, today announced the appointment of Sam Jackson, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Jackson will work alongside the Chief Executive Officer and Board of Directors to shape and execute the Company's clinical development strategy.

Dr. Jackson has extensive experience in designing and executing clinical trials in neuroscience, most recently in cervical dystonia, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease and frontotemporal dementia. He has led clinical teams, designed cutting-edge clinical trials, built development organizations and contributed to regulatory submissions resulting in FDA approval.

“Sam is an accomplished physician-scientist and proven drug developer with expertise in innovative neuroscience trial design and experience advancing therapies through pivotal development and approval,” said Adam Rogers, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of NervGen.“We are thrilled to welcome him to NervGen as we continue to strengthen our organization, advance through late-stage development and seek to realize the potential of NVG‐291 as a pipeline-in-a-product. Sam will be instrumental in shaping our strategy for additional indications and strengthening our execution of RESTORE to deliver what could be the first therapy to enable the nervous system to repair itself.”

Dr. Jackson most recently served as Chief Medical Officer, Neuroscience at Aditum Bio, leading clinical development teams across its neuroscience portfolio. Previously, he was Chief Medical Officer at Neuron23, where he designed and implemented the first global Phase 2 trial in Parkinson's disease incorporating a companion diagnostic and a digital primary endpoint. At Alector, he served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and interim Chief Medical Officer and was clinical lead for the pivotal Phase 3 INFRONT-3 trial in frontotemporal dementia and the Phase 2 INVOKE-2 trial in Alzheimer's disease.

As Chief Medical Officer at Alkahest, Dr. Jackson built the clinical organization and initiated multiple Phase 2 trials across neurological and ophthalmic indications. As Executive Director of Clinical Development and Drug Safety at Dynavax Technologies, he was clinical lead and medical monitor for the 8,500-patient pivotal Phase 3 trial of HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine, and contributed to the regulatory submission that led to FDA approval. Earlier in his career, he held clinical development roles at Genentech and Amgen.

“NervGen's novel approach to overcoming the inhibitory effects of chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans (CSPGs) with a subcutaneously administered therapy is very exciting, and the findings from the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI study reinforce my confidence in NVG‐291's transformative potential for people living with spinal cord injury and other forms of nervous system damage,” said Sam Jackson, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of NervGen.“I look forward to advancing NVG-291 through RESTORE toward potential regulatory approval and realizing its broader potential across additional indications associated with CSPG upregulation.”

Dr. Jackson is a board-certified emergency physician. He earned his undergraduate degree from Stanford University and his MD and MBA from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Twenty-First Century Scholar. He completed his emergency medicine residency at the University of California, Davis Medical Center and his medical toxicology fellowship at Banner Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix.

About the Phase 3 RESTORE Study

RESTORE is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 registrational study evaluating the efficacy and safety of NVG‐291 in adults living with chronic traumatic cervical motor‐incomplete SCI. The study is expected to enroll approximately 150 participants across the United States and Canada. The study's primary endpoint assesses improvement in hand function, a leading recovery priority for individuals with cervical SCI, as measured by GRASSP Quantitative Prehension. Secondary endpoints and blinded participant interviews will provide additional insight into functional independence and quality of life. Eligible participants are one to ten years following a traumatic SCI, have a motor level at C7 or higher on both sides and have an American Spinal Injury Association (ASIA) Impairment Scale classification of C or D. Participants will be randomized 1:1 to receive NVG‐291 or placebo by once-daily subcutaneous injection for 12 weeks, followed by a four-week observation period. An optional 12-week open-label extension is planned following study completion. For additional information, including eligibility criteria and study locations, visit ClinicalTrials.gov (identifier: NCT07799532).

About NervGen

NervGen (NASDAQ: NGEN) is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions. The Company's mission is to transform the lives of individuals living with SCI by enabling the nervous system to repair itself. NervGen's lead therapeutic candidate, NVG‐291, is a subcutaneously administered neuroreparative peptide designed to counteract the inhibitory effects of chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans. NVG‐291 has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for the treatment of chronic traumatic cervical motor‐incomplete SCI, based on preliminary clinical evidence from the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI study indicating the potential for substantial improvement over available therapy on one or more clinically significant endpoints. NVG‐291 has also received FDA Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug designation from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of SCI. For more information, visit and follow NervGen on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Statements regarding the Company's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, and other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words“may”,“will”,“would”,“should”,“could”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict”,“likely” or“potential”, or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to: the potential benefits of Breakthrough Therapy designation; Dr. Jackson's anticipated contributions to the Company's clinical development strategy, medical affairs activities and execution of RESTORE; the design, conduct, expected enrollment and anticipated timelines of the RESTORE study, including the planned open-label extension; the Company's plans to advance NVG‐291 toward potential regulatory approval and expand its clinical development into additional indications; the potential therapeutic benefits and broader applications of NVG‐291, including its potential as a pipeline-in-a-product and to enable the nervous system to repair itself; the development and potential therapeutic benefits of the Company's product candidates; and other factors described in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form and Annual Report on Form 40-F/A, its amended and restated management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the SEC's website at Breakthrough Therapy designation does not guarantee regulatory approval of NVG‐291, and results from earlier clinical studies may not be predictive of results from subsequent studies. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made in this news release. Unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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