Leaprate Awards 2026 - Winners Announced

The LeapRate Awards return with winners in 23 categories, spanning brokers, platforms, technology providers and regional leaders in online trading and fintech.

- Justin Freeman, Head Judge, LeapRate AwardsUNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- IG has been named Broker of the Year 2026 as the LeapRate Awards return after several years away, recognising winners in 23 categories across online trading and fintech.The winners put established names such as Pepperstone and Interactive Brokers alongside newer challengers led by Best New Broker TabTrade, and the technology providers behind them, from Spotware to LMAX Digital.Broker of the Year 2026: IG"This award is a testament to the progress we've made over the past year in delivering meaningful product improvements and enhancing the customer experience. We want to provide IG customers with the most comprehensive investing and trading experience in the market, all in one app, and we've made significant strides towards delivering on that ambition," said Arthur Pitt, Commercial Director at IG.Justin Freeman, Head Judge of the LeapRate Awards, said: "IG's success in a very competitive field is testament to their commitment to improving the trading experience. It's reassuring to see their plans for future growth will continue this trend and raise the benchmark for the industry even higher."Trading and brokerage- Best Forex Broker: Pepperstone- Best New Broker: TabTrade- Best Trading Platform: Elev8- Best Broker for Beginners: IG- Best Customer Service: IC Markets- Best Mobile Trading App: TIOmarkets- Best Broker for Trader Protection: Vantos MarketsTechnology and industry services- Best Software for the Forex and Trading Industry: Spotware Systems- Best Payment Solution: Praxis Tech- Best White Label Provider: Leverate- Best Marketing Agency: FinancialMarkets- Best Industry Event: Forex Expo Dubai (HQ MENA)Regional broker awards- Best Broker, Europe: Tickmill- Best Broker, Middle East: CFI- Best Broker, Asia Pacific: IC Markets- Best Broker, South East Asia: CMC Markets- Best Broker, South Asia: Zerodha- Best Broker, Africa: Exness- Best Broker, Latin America: XTB- Best Broker, US and Canada: Interactive BrokersInstitutional and digital assets- Best Institutional Crypto Provider: LMAX Digital- Crypto Exchange of the Year: BinanceComment"Congratulations to all of this year's winners, and thank you to every firm that took part," said David Hobart, Managing Director of LeapRate Media."AI has made it easier than ever for any firm to look polished, and harder for clients and partners to tell who is genuinely leading," David added. "Independent recognition is one of the few signals that can't be manufactured, which is why it matters more now than ever."Justin added: "What stood out this year was the depth of the field. Established brokers continue to set the bar on execution and trust, but newer firms such as TabTrade are pushing product forward quickly. The technology, payments and liquidity providers behind them are as much a part of that story as the brokers themselves."Benjamin Boulter, Founder and CEO of TabTrade, named Best New Broker, said: "We set out to build the broker we would want to trade with ourselves, the best conditions on the market including zero average spreads and a team that picks up the phone. Being named Best New Broker eight months in tells us the industry has noticed. There is a lot more coming before our first anniversary in March."The full list of winners is available at .leaprate /leaprate-broker-awards/The 2026 awards are the first cycle since LeapRate relaunched the programme in May 2026 alongside the new LeapRate Directory. Nominations opened in May and closed on 1 November, with more than 100 firms nominated worldwide.About LeapRateLeapRate is a B2B trade publication covering the retail and institutional online trading industry, fintech and payments, and has reported on the sector since 2009. Alongside daily news and analysis, it runs the LeapRate Directory of verified brokers and industry providers and the annual LeapRate Awards. LeapRate is owned by FinAffiliates Limited, a UK-based financial media network of more than 32 brands reaching over one million monthly users across more than 50 countries in eight languages.

David Hobart

LeapRate Media

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IG named Broker of the Year as LeapRate Awards return News Provided By Finaffiliates Limited November 18, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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