SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cybersecurity company Penta Security has announced security policy guidance for its web application firewall (WAF) WAPPLES and cloud security SaaS platform Cloudbric in response to the recently disclosed Java4Shell vulnerability (CVE-2026-114938). The company has also released the results of a vulnerability impact assessment covering its major products.

Disclosed on 18 November, Java4Shell is a critical security vulnerability affecting the Java runtime environment, with a CVSS v4.0 severity score of 9.2. The vulnerability can cause memory corruption when Java processes Base64 data in certain CPU environments. If exploited, it could allow unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code remotely. However, not all Java environments are affected. The vulnerability primarily affects systems running Java 17 or later under specific conditions, including support for certain CPU features.

Penta Security is providing additional detection rules that customers can promptly apply to WAPPLES and Cloudbric to help detect and block web-based attacks exploiting the vulnerability. Where immediate patching is not feasible, WAPPLES and Cloudbric can help reduce security gaps by blocking web attacks before they reach vulnerable systems. For environments where these rules cannot be applied, customers can also configure separate security policies using Custom Rules.

While web application firewalls can help reduce the security gap between vulnerability disclosure and patch deployment, they do not eliminate the underlying vulnerability. Organisations should therefore assess their system environments, including Java versions and CPU capabilities, and combine WAF-based attack prevention with security patching where vulnerabilities are identified.

Penta Security has also assessed its major products for potential exposure to Java4Shell and published the product-specific assessment results and mitigation guidance in the Security Advisory section of its official website.

Jihae Lee, Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) of Penta Security, said, "As new vulnerabilities continue to emerge, organisations must go beyond responding to individual vulnerabilities. They need to integrate defence mechanisms that control attack paths with measures that eliminate underlying system vulnerabilities. The effectiveness of a security response ultimately depends on how well organisations manage risk from the moment a vulnerability is disclosed until permanent remediation is complete."

Penta Security Inc.

Penta Security Inc

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Penta Security Responds to Java4Shell Vulnerability with Product Impact Assessment and Security Guidance News Provided By Penta Security Inc November 18, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional...



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