- Raphaël Lescanne, CTO and co-founder, Alice & BobBOSTON, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PARIS, FRANCE -- Alice & Bob, a leader in fault-tolerant quantum computing, today unveiled an updated, modular roadmap. The company targets 200 logical qubits as soon as 2030, double its previous target, with Carbon, which will be built from just 3,600 physical cat qubits."Cat qubits give an efficient path to fault tolerance. They suppress one type of quantum error at the hardware level, giving us an unfair advantage: far fewer qubits for the same logical performance. Modularity is the surest path to scale it,” Raphaël Lescanne, CTO and co-founder, Alice & Bob.Cat qubits are superconducting qubits that suppress bit-flip errors, one of the two types of quantum errors, at the hardware level. This means far fewer physical qubits are needed to build each logical qubit.The accelerated roadmap sets out the science and engineering milestones up to 2034. Each milestone adds more logical qubits and the ability to run longer calculations, unlocking new applications along the way:- 2026: Helium, Prototype Logical Qubit. Enables quantum error correction on real hardware- 2028: Beryllium, 6 Logical Qubits. Achieves universality: running all the quantum operations a quantum algorithm requires- 2030: Carbon, 200 Logical Qubits. The first Alice & Bob utility scale system which surpasses classical capabilities. Unlocks applications in materials science, such as simulating spin systems including the Hubbard model and Ising model- 2032: Oxygen, 1,024 Logical Qubits. Enables applications in cybersecurity for the first time, including the first implementation of Shor, and more complex applications in chemistry, including simulating FeMoCo- 2034: Neon, 2,048 Logical Qubits. Enables further applications in cryptography, such as stress testing RSA-2048 and Bitcoin, and applications beyond the frontier of science in chemistry, materials science, and energy“Useful fault-tolerant quantum computing will come from two trends converging: improving hardware while reducing the resources that real applications need. We have already shown that RSA-2048 could be broken with 40 times fewer qubits than previously estimated. And AI is accelerating both trends, helping us design better chips, build better models, run experiments faster and develop more efficient algorithms,” said Jérémie Guillaud, VP of Firmware at Alice & Bob.The accelerated roadmap is grounded in and enabled by a new modular architecture, recent experimental results, and expanded manufacturing capacity.- Modular architecture: As the system scales, Alice & Bob will link modular QPUs together and connect them at cryogenic temperatures. Modularity harnesses the economics of volume manufacturing, removes one of quantum computing's key bottlenecks - the limits of a single cryostat, and offers flexibility to end users on the size of the machine.- Experimental results: as part of France's PROQCIMA program, Alice & Bob built, assembled and operated three independent QPUs. The team demonstrated each building block of a logical qubit, with the logical error rate approaching threshold.- Innovation capacity: Alice & Bob has developed its expertise as a quantum frontier lab, speeding up the throughput of new QPU designs over the past few years. The company has invested in state-of-the-art, AI-enabled R&D, grounded in a fully integrated chip design, fabrication and testing facility - one of the largest and most advanced QPU development sites in Europe.For more information and to view the published roadmap, you can visit:About Alice & BobAlice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has raised €180 million in funding and employs more than 250 people.Advised by Nobel Prize winning researchers, Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a technology developed by the company's founders.

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Alice & Bob Unveils Accelerated Roadmap on Modular Architecture: 200 Logical Qubits from 3,600 Physical Qubits by 2030 News Provided By HKA Marketing Communications November 18, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Chemical Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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