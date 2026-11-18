The festival celebrated 10 days of Ibero-American cinema, with a program that brought filmmakers, actors and audiovisual professionals together in Miami.

MIAMI, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Ibero-American Film Festival Miami (IAFFM) announces the winners of its eighth edition, held at the Koubek Center and Coral Gables Art Cinema.Over the course of these 10 days, the festival paid tribute to two prominent figures in the Spanish-speaking world: Marlon Moreno (Sin tetas no hay paraíso, El capo, El último matrimonio feliz) and Saúl Lisazo (La dictadura perfecta, Ladrón que roba a ladrón). Both expressed their appreciation for the festival's support of Ibero-American cinema in Miami and its role in building interest in our stories and our language.Alongside screenings of films from several countries in the Official Selection, the festival offered an intensive El Semillero program. Emerging and established talent came together to discuss and develop projects in sessions led by producers and industry professionals including Leo Zimbrón, Raymundo Díaz González, Jairo Ramos, Diego Andrade, Juan Zapata, Claudia Del Castillo, Lili Moyano, Malena Roncayolo, Thaelman Urgelles, Nicolás Pinzón and Astro Cordero. Topics ranged from creative development, financing and co-production to shaping ideas and bringing a film to audiences.For 10 days, Miami became a meeting point for filmmakers, actors, producers, industry professionals and film lovers. The program brought together premieres, films recognized at international festivals and new approaches to storytelling from a range of countries.“I am incredibly proud and grateful for the tremendous success of our eighth edition. To every cinema lover, filmmaker, and sponsor who made this celebration possible, thank you. Together, we are building something extraordinary. Ibero-American cinema is growing stronger, our community is expanding, and the best is yet to come!” said Fernando Arciniegas, Director and Founder of the Ibero-American Film Festival Miami.The awards ceremony recognized the talent, creativity and artistic quality of the participating productions, highlighting the work of filmmakers and the teams contributing to the growth and international visibility of Ibero-American cinema.WINNERS OF THE EIGHTH EDITIONThis year, the jury presented the following awards:Short FilmSpecial Jury Mention: Two Tears (United States)Winner: El silencio de la noche (Mexico)Contemporary VisionsSpecial Mention: Chichero, directed by Arturo Montenegro and Aarón Bromley (Panama / Spain)Winner: El partido (The Match), directed by Juan Cabral and Santiago Franco (Argentina)New TalentsSpecial Mention: Tres tiempos, directed by Marlene Grinberg (Argentina)Unanimous Winner: Canelones, directed by Christian“Chiri” Basilis and Ana Laura Gussoni (Argentina)The Audience Award went to El canto de las manos (The Song of the Hands), directed by María Valverde (Spain).IAFFM also hosted the world premiere of El último Paloseco, the debut feature by Colombian filmmaker Nicolás Pinzón, who presented the film alongside its stars, Ana Lucía Domínguez and Luis Ernesto Franco.The Official Selection included productions from Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Panama and Spain, among them Narciso, directed by Marcelo Martinessi; Juana, directed by Daniel Giménez Cacho; Noches solitarias; Chichero, directed by Arturo Montenegro and Aaron Bromley; Canelones, directed by Christian“Chiri” Basilis and Ana Laura Gussoni; and Tres tiempos, directed by Marlene Grinberg.The Official Short Film Competition brought together 24 productions from 12 countries, reaffirming IAFFM's commitment to promoting new voices and discovering emerging talent.CINEMA WITH SOCIAL IMPACTIAFFM's Cinema with Purpose for New Generations program presents curated short film screenings for children. In 2026, more than 1,000 children attended a full week of screenings and discussions designed to raise awareness and cultivate new audiences.This edition also continued the festival's charitable mission through two special screenings supporting communities affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela and Colombia. In collaboration with I Love Venezuela Foundation and We Love Foundation, the festival connected the cinematic experience with initiatives supporting international solidarity and relief.MIAMI AS A PLATFORM FOR IBERO-AMERICAN CINEMAAs its eighth edition comes to a close, the Ibero-American Film Festival Miami reaffirms its commitment to showcasing Ibero-American cinema, building connections among cultural communities and expanding opportunities for filmmakers and industry professionals.Through its various sections and activities, the festival continues to champion stories that cross borders, spark conversation and bring audiences closer to the cultural and creative richness of Ibero-America.The eighth edition concludes with a celebration of the diversity of Ibero-American cinema.The Ibero-American Film Festival Miami extends its heartfelt thanks to its presenting sponsor, Koubek Center, and its main sponsors: Miami-Dade County, The City of Coral Gables, Arsi Care Group and Lotus Floral. Special thanks also go to Old Lisbon Restaurant, A Family, Tartans, 801 Premium Dry Gin, Mr Douglas, El Merendero and Lulu for their valuable support.

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IBERO-AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL MIAMI ANNOUNCES THE WINNERS OF ITS EIGHTH EDITION News Provided By IZZY MEDIA PR November 18, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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