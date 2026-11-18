Text Outfox Health - AI personal assistant for your health insurance.

Employees can now use the Outfox Health personal assistant to understand health insurance coverage, compare care prices and find high-quality doctors via text.

- Hailee Tran, Data Analyst at Monster EnergySAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Outfox Health, an AI lab that builds tools to fight rising healthcare costs, today announced text message access to its AI personal assistant for health insurance. All existing Outfox members can now get answers about medical and pharmacy coverage, compare care prices and provider quality, and receive proactive support through a text conversation.Outfox can also retrieve their current remaining deductible balance and proactively check in, helping employees follow through on insurance and care questions.Personal AI assistants such as Instinct and Muse help people get things done through conversation. Outfox brings that experience to health insurance, with an assistant that knows the member's plan, checks their remaining deductible and helps them find better-value care. Outfox Health is like Instinct for health insurance.“It solves a real problem,” said Hailee Tran, Data Analyst at Monster Energy.“I definitely avoided even going to the doctor at all because not knowing if you're going to get hit with a huge bill is so scary. I just check the price on Outfox now so I don't worry about getting a massive bill.”“We've seen firsthand how Outfox can help. In our engagement data, nearly half of benefits questions came after business hours. Outfox also helped a member identify a care option priced over 90% below the nearest hospital's price. This is the kind of practical price transparency employers need. Making that guidance available by text puts it within reach without asking employees to download another app,” said Ashley Sheble, Chief Growth Officer at Blackwell Captive Solutions.“Health insurance is deliberately complicated. But now, anyone can quickly understand cost and coverage like an industry insider using Outfox's personal assistant for health insurance. Now you don't even need to download an app to do it,” said Beth Ann Lopez, founder and CEO of Outfox Health.“Health systems and large insurance carriers are investing heavily in AI. We're building AI for employers to fight back.”Employers can add Outfox alongside their existing health plan. To learn more about offering Outfox to your workforce, visit outfoxhealth.**About Outfox Health**Outfox Health is a San Francisco-based AI lab that builds tools to fight rising healthcare costs. Our personal assistants help employees understand their health insurance, compare care prices, and find high-quality doctors.

Beth Ann Lopez

Outfox Health

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Outfox Health Launches an AI Personal Assistant for Health Insurance via Text News Provided By Outfox Health November 18, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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