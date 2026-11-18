The ALH Law Group team accepts the 2026 Clio Reisman Award for Diversity & Inclusion at ClioCon 2026 in Boston. Pictured, left to right: Wynnie Sy, Chief Client Communicator; Attorney Shelby Nathans; Attorney Allison L. Harrison, Founder and CEO; Attorney

Female and queer-owned Columbus, Ohio law firm honored at ClioCon 2026 for serving LGBTQ+ clients, immigrants, and first-generation Americans across the state

- Allison L. Harrison, Esq., Founder and CEO, ALH Law Group, Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ALH Law Group, LLC, a female- and queer-owned law firm in Columbus, Ohio, has been named the winner of the 2026 Clio Reisman Award for Diversity & Inclusion. The award was announced at ClioCon 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts, on October 26–27, 2026. ALH Law Group was the only woman-led law firm to receive the award.

The Reisman Awards, presented by legal technology company Clio, recognize law firms that lead in client service, innovation, and community impact. The Diversity & Inclusion category honors firms making the legal profession more equitable and accessible.

An LGBTQ+ Law Firm Built on Belonging

ALH Law Group was built on the belief that people deserve advocates who look like them, live like them, and speak to them as equals. Its founder, Columbus attorney Allison L. Harrison, spent years practicing somewhere she couldn't fully be herself. Then she opened a firm where she could. Today, ALH Law Group is an unapologetically female- and queer-owned practice.

The firm's globally recruited team spans multiple states and countries. ALH serves LGBTQ+ clients, recent immigrants, and first-generation Americans who have been left behind by the legal system. Bilingual staff and interpreters let clients work through their legal matters in their own language, from estate planning and probate to business law and litigation.

Name and Gender Marker Changes, Legal Education, and Community Impact

ALH Law Group's impact reaches well beyond billable legal work. At one of the firm's free legal clinics, 200 people waited hours to update their name and gender markers. "This is life-saving," Harrison said. "We're giving people documents that match who they are and how they present." The firm helps transgender and nonbinary Ohioans with legal name changes, gender marker corrections, and birth certificate updates through Franklin County Probate Court.

The firm also offers free legal education for queer couples and LGBTQ+ families, covering topics like estate planning, wills, powers of attorney, and protecting chosen family. ALH created the See Us Mob podcast to elevate minority-owned businesses in Columbus. It also runs a YouTube channel that breaks down legal issues in plain language for people who can't afford a consultation.

"Every client served chips away at the idea that law only serves the privileged," Clio wrote in its winner profile of the firm.

"The queer community is 100% underserved by the legal profession," said Allison L. Harrison, Founder and CEO of ALH Law Group. "You don't want to go into someone's office that you don't know is supportive or affirming and have that conversation. You just don't go. There are so many queer folks who are looking for themselves in lawyers and a place where they can let their shoulders drop just a little bit."

Sharing Inclusive Law Firm Practices at ClioCon 2026

During ClioCon, Harrison joined fellow Reisman Award honorees on the panel "Client-Centered by Design: How Reisman Award–Winning Firms Turn Values Into Practice." She shared how ALH Law Group puts diversity, inclusion, and client care into practice every day.

A Track Record of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Recognition

The 2026 Reisman Award adds to a growing list of recognition for the firm and its founder. In 2025, Harrison was named one of the Best LGBTQ+ Lawyers Under 40 by the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association and a Difference Maker by the American Bar Association. ALH Law Group also received the 2025 DEI Champion Award from the Ohio Women's Bar Association.

ALH Law Group is deeply involved in the Columbus LGBTQ+ community. The firm sponsors Equality Ohio and Stonewall Columbus, where Harrison served as co-chair of this year's annual celebration.

About ALH Law Group

ALH Law Group, LLC is a female- and queer-owned law firm based in Columbus, Ohio. The firm provides estate planning, probate and estate administration, name and gender marker changes, business formation, and litigation services to individuals, families, and businesses across Ohio. ALH Law Group refuses legalese and works to make the legal system more accessible, affirming, and human for LGBTQ+ clients, immigrants, first-generation Americans, and everyone who has felt shut out of the law. To schedule a free 15-minute consultation, visit alhlaw or call (614) 440-1395.

Allison Harrison

ALH Law Group

+1 614-440-1395

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

ALH Law Group | 2026 Clio Reisman Award for Diversity & Inclusion

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Columbus, Ohio LGBTQ+ Law Firm ALH Law Group Wins 2026 Clio Reisman Award for Diversity & Inclusion in Legal Services News Provided By ALH Law Group November 18, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.