slowave ON and its companion app. Bedside scene and hand generated with AI; product and app screen shown as designed.

Direct brainwave measurement, phone-free sleep monitoring and personalized sleep guidance, introduced at HLTH USA 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- slowave Inc., a South Korean neurotechnology company specializing in patch-type wireless electroencephalography (EEG) sensors and signal analysis algorithms, today announced that it presented slowave ON, its new sleep wellness system, for the first time in the United States at HLTH USA 2026, held Nov. 15–18 at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. As a sponsor of the event, the company showcased the system at booth V4239 in the Employer Solutions area.slowave ON combines direct brainwave measurement with personalized sleep guidance to help individuals better understand and manage their sleep.While wrist- and ring-based sleep trackers typically estimate sleep using pulse rate and movement, slowave ON takes a different approach. Its wearable EEG sensor measures brain activity directly during sleep, providing users with brainwave-based information about their sleep. The system measures sleep without a smartphone, so users can sleep without interruption.Through a companion mobile app, users can review their results across three dimensions: sleep quality, brain recovery and body recovery. Rather than focusing solely on how many hours a person sleeps, slowave ON shifts the focus to how well they recover during sleep. By presenting these three dimensions together, the app gives users a broader perspective on their nightly rest.slowave ON extends beyond sleep monitoring by connecting users' results with personalized guidance. Based on each user's sleep results, the app recommends a Journey, a step-by-step program designed to support better sleep habits. Users can carry out daily missions based on the recommended Journey and, once it is completed, review a sleep report that shows how their sleep changed before and after.“slowave ON is comfortable to wear while capturing high-quality brainwave data, giving people a more scientific way to monitor and manage their sleep,” said Kyungho Ryu, CEO of slowave Inc.“We wanted to go beyond simply showing sleep results. Through daily missions in the app, our goal is to help people with different lifestyles build confidence in their sleep and take a more active role in managing it.”slowave Inc. developed its first sleep assessment device with certification from South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS). With slowave ON, the company is extending its expertise in EEG technology and signal analysis into personal wellness, bringing brainwave-based sleep monitoring and guided sleep programs into everyday routines.At HLTH USA 2026, slowave Inc. presented slowave ON, its brainwave-based sleep measurement and the Journey program to healthcare industry professionals and other attendees.Following its U.S. debut, slowave Inc. plans to exhibit at CES 2027, taking place Jan. 6–9, 2027, in Las Vegas.▪ About slowave Inc.Founded in November 2022 and based in South Korea, slowave Inc. develops patch-type wireless EEG sensors and signal analysis algorithms for sleep and brain health. The company holds 16 registered patents, operates a GMP-certified manufacturing facility and collaborates on research with institutions including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Michigan.slowave ON is a general wellness product and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition.

slowave Inc.

slowave Inc.

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slowave Inc. Debuts EEG-Based Sleep Wellness System in the U.S. and Heads to CES 2027 News Provided By Digital Creative Solutions (DCS) November 18, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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