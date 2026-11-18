Rage Bait, a new iPhone app from Pluribus AI, fact-checks heated conversations live, just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

From the maker of Polygraph: Rage Bait picks out each claim in a conversation and who said it, checks it against sources as it goes, and keeps score.

- Gregarious Narain, co-founder of Pluribus AIDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pluribus AI, Inc. today announced Rage Bait, an iPhone app that fact-checks live conversations as they happen. Rage Bait works like a referee for conversations that run hot, helping you make the case while turning disagreements into their own game. It arrives nine days before Thanksgiving, when family politics usually comes with the turkey.Two in five Americans (41%) say they have argued with a family member about a controversial issue, and nearly half of adults under 35 (48%) have, according to a 2024 American Psychiatric Association poll. Those fights cost something: one in five (21%) say they have become estranged from a relative over one, and 19% have skipped a family event. They happen out loud, where online fact-checks never reach, so Rage Bait checks the claims while the conversation is still going.Rage Bait listens in the background, quietly identifying any claims being made, researching them, and determining whether they check out, are suspect, or are straight-up lies. The app keeps a running tally for every voice, turning the discussion into its own mini game show.Rage Bait is built on Polygraph, Pluribus AI's platform built for journalists, newsrooms and strategists to track misinformation as it spreads online, which has checked nearly a quarter million claims. Polygraph goes beyond true or false: it also recognizes the tactics behind misleading arguments, like unsourced numbers, fake experts and conspiracy framing, and weighs each claim against sources and published fact-checks. In Rage Bait, that is also how it decides which claims to check. Speech is transcribed on the iPhone, so the audio never leaves the phone; only the text is sent to be checked. It separates voices and returns verdicts while the conversation is still going.Every claim gets one of three verdicts: Checks out (the sources back it up), Sus (partly right, or not proven), or Lies (the sources say it's false). After the conversation, a recap shows the tally, every claim with its sources, and the full transcript."The goal isn't to win the argument. It's to make sure you have the truth on your side, and then to defuse the moment. When the facts get settled, there's less to fight about, and people can find their way back to a calmer conversation," said Gregarious Narain, co-founder of Pluribus AI.Rage Bait is available now on the App Store for iPhone. Get it at ragebait. The app is free to download. Users can top up their accounts with additional minutes, starting at $1.99.Press kit (film, stills, character art, app screenshots): ragebait/pressAbout Pluribus AIPluribus AI, Inc. builds tools that help people see what's being said, by whom, and whether it holds up. Its products include Polygraph, a platform built for journalists, newsrooms and strategists that spots misinformation as it spreads and checks claims against sources and published fact-checks. Rage Bait, its first consumer app, brings Polygraph to everyday conversation. Learn more at pluribuslabs.

Gregarious Narain

Pluribus AI

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Rage Bait: Facts, Not Table Flips

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Pluribus AI Launches Rage Bait, an iPhone App That Fact-Checks Heated Conversations Live News Provided By Pluribus AI November 18, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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