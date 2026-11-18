MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ranchbot Monitoring Solutions and Barn Owl Tech announce a partnership combining Ranchbot's remote water monitoring technology with Barn Owl's cellular camera systems to create Ranchbot Vision, providing farmers and ranchers with expanded visibility into their operations. By bringing together water infrastructure monitoring and remote visual monitoring, the partnership will help producers better understand conditions across their properties, monitor critical resources, and make more informed day-to-day management decisions.Through this partnership, producers can gain remote visibility into water infrastructure, livestock areas, equipment, gates, and other key locations across their operations. Ranchbot's satellite-connected monitoring technology provides near real-time water data, while Barn Owl's solarpowered cellular cameras deliver photos, video, livestreaming, and motion alerts from remote locations. Together, the technologies offer complementary insights that help producers identifypotential issues, prioritize maintenance, reduce unnecessary trips, and manage their operations more efficiently.Combining Water Monitoring and Remote Camera Technology for Rural OperationsFor farmers and ranchers managing expansive properties, knowing what is happening across their operations can be challenging. Ranchbot Monitoring Solutions and Barn Owl Tech are bringing together complementary technologies to help producers stay informed, monitor critical resources, and make more informed management decisions without having to physically visit every location. Ranchbot's satellite-connected monitoring platform helps producers gain adeeper understanding of their natural capital with near real-time alerts that help identify issues, while Barn Owl's cellular camera systems provide remote visual access to livestock areas, tanks, gates, equipment, and other important locations. Together, these technologies help producers assess conditions, respond to potential issues, prioritize maintenance, and make better use of their time and resources.Andrew Coppin, Co-Founder & CEO of Ranchbot, said:"Remote monitoring and vision go hand in hand. Ranchers already rely on Ranchbot to know their water is flowing and their stock waters are safe, and now with Barn Owl they can see what's happening before they head out, or while they're away,” said Andrew Coppin, Co-founder and CEO of Ranchbot Monitoring Solutions.“Nobody wants seven apps to run their operation, so we're bringing Barn Owl camera images straight into the Ranchbot platform. This is two trusted brands working together on solutions built by ranchers, for ranchers, helping farmers and ranchers make better decisions and manage their land and livestock more efficiently."Josh Phifer, Founder of Barn Owl, said:“I grew up working on large family ranches. I was sent out to check on water every day, spending hours just to see that nothing was wrong. Or being surprised when something was wrong. We've spent the last eight years helping ranchers and farmers see and secure their assets with cameras so they can operate more efficiently,” said Josh Phifer, Founder of Barn Owl Tech.“Now, we're excited to work exclusively with Ranchbot to add our camera vision to theirplatform. We chose Ranchbot because they have a proven hardware and software platform that delivers 24/7 insight on critical water resources, even in the most rugged environments. By adding our visual monitoring and security, our two solutions become one, giving producers true peace of mind and helping them operate from anywhere.”About Ranchbot Monitoring SolutionsRanchbot is a global technology company building solutions for the managers of livestock, wildlife and natural capital (water, soil and biodiversity) evolving a broader platform across agriculture and water management. Using state-of-the-art IoT devices and near real-time satellite connectivity, Ranchbot lets producers monitor and manage their operations from anywhere, turning field data into better on-farm and on-ranch decisions. Serving more than12,000 customers who manage approximately 10 million cattle and 15 million sheep, the company helps producers increase productivity and profitability while strengthening the resilience and sustainability of the global food supply chain. Ranchbot operates under the Ranchbot brand in the United States and international markets and the Farmbot brand in Australia and is a business of Ranchbot Technology Holdings Inc., a Delaware corporation headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.About Barn OwlBarn Owl provides remote cellular camera systems designed to help farmers, ranchers, landowners, and rural property managers monitor and secure what matters from virtually anywhere. Its cameras offer remote photo and video access, motion-triggered smart alerts, and livestreaming capabilities, with solar-powered options for locations without traditional power or Wi-Fi. Founded by retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Josh Phifer, who grew up on livestock ranchesin Wyoming and Nebraska, Barn Owl is guided by its mission to deliver actionable intelligence in rural environments. The company serves more than 7,000 customers across farms, ranches, remote properties, and jobsites and was recognized as a Top Farm and Ranch Camera Company in 2026 by Agribusiness Review. Learn more at barnowlMedia ContactsErica ValdezHead of Marketing and Communications, Ranchbot Monitoring Solutions...

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Ranchbot and Barn Owl Partner to Expand Remote Monitoring with Ranchbot Vision News Provided By Jaya Jaya Myra Productions November 18, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology



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