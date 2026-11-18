The Kicker: Ben Shaberman's New Novel

Ben Shaberman's latest novel was inspired by Scott Norwood's last-second field goal attempt in Super Bowl XXV (1991).

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After Lennie Lippman's parents were killed in a car crash, his world changed forever. Forced to move in with his curmudgeonly Grandpa Maury and Grandma Minnie in Cleveland Heights, Lennie was lost in a new neighborhood with no friends and on the brink of flunking sixth grade. But the last second field goal attempt by the Buffalo Bill's Scott Norwood in Super Bowl XXV inspired Lennie to turn to kicking as a refuge from his struggles. Kicking and the local Jewish bakery became Lennie's escape from his languishing grades, boring home life, and bottled-up emotions. The Kicker is a story of grieving adolescent's odyssey and the unexpected heroes along the way."We are delighted to publish Shaberman's new novel which compellingly celebrates the heroism and beauty in the journey of the adolescent everyman," says William K. Lawrence, publisher at Broken Tribe Press. "The Kicker is an inspiring story of resilience and redemption that readers of all ages and inclinations will appreciate."“The Kicker is a book for everyone who has been young, forgotten, traumatized and seeking a foothold in a better place that emerges in its own good time,” says David G. Pace, author of Dream House on Golan Drive.“And with its breathless overlay of football culture and the wistfulness of being young, it's a nostalgic literary romp as well.”The Kicker was published by Broken Tribe Press and is available on Amazon, Bookshop, and several other online retailers.About Ben ShabermanShaberman's books include: Retina Boy (fiction), Jerry's Vegan Women (fiction) and The Vegan Monologues (collected essays), all of which were published by Apprentice House, Loyola University Maryland. His essays, articles, and commentaries have been carried by several prominent media outlets including: The Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun, VegNews, Sky and Telescope Magazine, and NPR. His poetry has been published in NYC Poetry Magazine, Broken Tribe Press Review, The Soliloquist, and other journals. Ben Shaberman Consulting LLC specializes in science communications, advocacy, and education in the inherited retinal disease community.Direct inquiries to:...(410) 499-9158###

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The Kicker: The Story of a Grieving 11-Year Old Who Finds Resilience and Redemption on the Football Field News Provided By Ben Shaberman November 18, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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