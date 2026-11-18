Yellowfin continues to expand its partner network in the EMEA region

This partnership brings the strengths of Yellowfin's intelligent analytics platform and adesso Turkey's end-to-end delivery expertise to customers in EMEA.

- Ethan Brown, General Manager, YellowfinAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yellowfin, the US-based company behind the global business intelligence and embedded analytics platform Yellowfin BI, today announced a partnership with adesso Turkey, a software engineering and IT services company that designs, builds, and runs software solutions for leading organizations in Türkiye and exports software to more than 10 countries."Partnering with adesso Turkey is an important step forward in expanding Yellowfin BI's footprint across the EMEA region," said Ethan Brown, General Manager at Yellowfin. "Together with adesso's strong team and their local expertise, we can put the power of AI analytics in the hands of customers across the region, allowing them to make better business decisions faster without compromising their data sovereignty."This partnership will bring regional customers and ISVs an opportunity to implement Yellowfin BI, a business intelligence platform able to meet strict regulatory compliance and data security requirements, while delivering AI-powered insights to users through self-service BI features.adesso Turkey will deliver end-to-end services, from consulting and implementation to 24/7 local support, starting with an MVP built on the customer's own data. The partnership targets banks, insurers and public institutions that need analytics on their own infrastructure, as well as software vendors embedding white-label analytics in their products."Regulated organizations hold vast amounts of data, but too often it stays out of reach of the people who need it. Yellowfin BI runs on the customer's own infrastructure and brings governed, AI-assisted reporting to every user," said Mutlu Önder, Chief Operations Officer at adesso Turkey.###About YellowfinFounded in 2003, Yellowfin is a global software vendor developing Yellowfin BI, a data analytics platform built for both embedded analytics and enterprise BI use cases, trusted by over 29,000 organizations and 3 million end-users worldwide. The platform can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments, adhering to strictest data security and governance regulation, and uses the latest technologies, including AI, to proactively surface insights and drive business results. Since 2022 Yellowfin has been a part of Idera Inc,, the parent company of 27 B2B software solutions.More information about Yellowfin is available onAbout adesso TurkeyFounded in 2013, adesso Turkey is a wholly owned subsidiary of adesso SE, one of Germany's largest IT service providers, founded in 1998 in Dortmund and employing more than 10,000 people worldwide. Its more than 600 engineers design, build, and run business-critical software across custom development, SAP, data and analytics, cloud, digital experience, and AI, serving clients in banking, insurance, FMCG, automotive, manufacturing, utilities, and healthcare. Increasingly, its teams bring AI and agent-based engineering into how software is built and operated, focusing on solutions that deliver results in day-to-day operations.Find more information about adesso Turkey at

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Yellowfin Partners with adesso Turkey to Deliver Sovereign, AI-Assisted Analytics Solutions News Provided By Yellowfin November 18, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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